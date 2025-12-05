‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ first look pays homage to original series

The logo for ‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.’ (Hulu)

The teaser for the Malcom in the Middle revival has arrived.

Hulu released the first teaser for Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair on Friday. The revival will consist of four episodes that will arrive to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in 2026.

The new teaser pays homage to the original series’ pilot episode, which found Bryan Cranston‘s Hal getting his back shaved by Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois. We see someone’s back getting shaved, and then the hair forms the show’s logo.

“Some things never change,” the Instagram caption of the teaser reads. “#MalcolmInTheMiddle Life’s Still Unfair, a special four-part event, streams 2026.”

This new revival picks up after Malcom (Frankie Muniz) has spent over a decade shielding himself and his daughter from his family.

“Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party,” according to its official synopsis.

Also starring in the revival are Chris Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.

Joining the franchise for this new installment are Keeley Karsten as Leah, Malcolm’s daughter; Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling; Kiana Madeira as Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend; and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Russell Hornsby join ”Tis So Sweet’ cast
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Russell Hornsby are among the people joining Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ in the Netflix film ‘Tis So Sweet, from producers Tyler Perry and DeVon Franklin, Deadline reports.

Ellis-Taylor worked with Henson in the musical film adaptation of The Color Purple, while Hornsby starred opposite her in Something New.

Franklin and Tasha Smith, who is directing the film, have also joined the cast, as well as Alexis Louder, Arischa Conner, Caroline Avery Granger and Angela Davis.

Tis So Sweet, based on the true story of Lenore Lindsey, follows Henson’s character, “a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected,” according to a press release.

It’s the second faith-based film that Perry and Franklin have produced as part of their deal with Netflix.

In brief: ‘Weapons’ gets HBO Max release date and more
<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-17/E_inbriefgraphic.jpg” alt=””></figure><p><em>Weapons</em> is about to be streaming just in time for spooky season. The film <a href=”https://press.wbd.com/us/media-release/weapons-begins-streaming-exclusively-hbo-max-october-24″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>arrives</a> to HBO Max on Oct. 24. It will also debut on HBO linear on Oct. 25.&nbsp;<strong>Josh Brolin</strong>, <strong>Julia Garner</strong> and <strong>Alden Ehrenreich</strong> star in the film directed by <strong>Zach Cregger</strong>. It follows what happens when all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night …</p><p><strong>Zendaya</strong> and <strong>Robert Pattinson</strong>’s upcoming rom-com has a release date. The A24 film <em>The Drama</em> will debut in theaters on April 3, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed. <strong>Alana Haim</strong>, <strong>Mamoudou Athie</strong> and <strong>Hailey Gates</strong> also star in the film from <em>Dream Scenario</em> director <strong>Kristoffer Borgli</strong>. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, sources say its rumored the film will follow a romance that takes an unexpected turn before the couple’s big day …</p><p><strong>Jake Lacy</strong> is set to join the upcoming series <em>Furious</em> at Hulu. <a href=”https://deadline.com/2025/10/jake-lacy-cast-hulu-series-furious-1236590077/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>Deadline</a> reports the actor has been added to the cast of the previously untitled series that is loosely inspired by the 1987 film <em>Black Widow</em>. <strong>Emmy Rossum</strong> will star in and executive produce the show, which also features <strong>Lola Petticrew</strong>, <strong>Scoot McNairy</strong> and <strong>Quincy Tyler</strong> <strong>Bernstine</strong> …</p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>

Jane Goodall, famed primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist, dead at 91
Jane Goodall, famed primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist, dead at 91
Dr. Jane Goodall attends the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Summit at Forbes on Fifth on September 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jane Goodall, the most prolific primatologist of a generation, has died. She was 91 years old.

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes,” the institute said on social media. “She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.”

Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.

It was July 1960 when Goodall, 26 years old at the time, first entered Tanzania and began her important research on chimpanzees in the wild. Throughout her study of the species, Goodall proved that primates display an array of similar behaviors to humans, such as communicate, develop individual personalities, and make and use their own tools.

Among the most surprising discoveries Goodall made when the research began was “how like us” the chimpanzees are, she told ABC News in 2020.

“Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back,” she said. “The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving and altruistic.”

That discovery is considered one of the achievements of 20th century scholarship, according to the Jane Goodall Institute.

Goodall’s research garnered both scientific honors and mainstream fame, and she was credited with paving the way for a rise in women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math over the years. The number of women in STEM has increased from 7% to 26% in the six last decades, according to The Jane Goodall Institute, which cited census information from 1970 to 2011.

The anthropologist continued to lend her voice to environmental causes well into her 80s and 90s.

She was subject of many documentaries, including 2017’s Jane, and her place in pop culture history was further cemented in 2022 when Mattel announced a special edition Barbie doll to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of her first visit to Tanzania’s Gombe National Park.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.