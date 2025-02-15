Males detained by ICE to be housed in federal prisons, new memo says

Males detained by ICE to be housed in federal prisons, new memo says
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Males detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be housed in units in several federal prisons around the country, according to the memorandum of understanding between the Bureau of Prisons and ICE, obtained exclusively by ABC News.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities that will house ICE detainees are the Federal Detention Center, Miami; Federal Detention Center, Philadelphia; Federal Correctional Institution, Atlanta; and Federal Correctional Institution, Leavenworth in Kansas; and Federal Correctional Institution, Berlin in New Hampshire, according to the memorandum.

BOP will not house female ICE detainees.

“ICE shall only place detainees at institutions designated by the BOP and may not place detainees at institutions without specific authorization by BOP,” according to the agreement.

The agreement, signed on Feb. 6, said that ICE will have at least two officers at every BOP facility that holds ICE detainees and the BOP will have final say on who gets into the facility.

Detainees who are disruptive at facilities will be kicked out of BOP institutions, according to the agreement.

One source who ABC News spoke with said housing ICE detainees has not been BOP’s mission for some time, and suggested the staffing shortage might hinder the Bureau’s ability to care for ICE detainees.

Since his inauguration last month, President Donald Trump has been working to deliver on his campaign promise to crack down on immigration by targeting areas like birthright citizenship and refugee status.

The administration has even used Guantanamo Bay — the military base in Cuba — to house the influx of arrested migrants.

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after boat explosion and dock fire in Florida
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR)

One person died and at least five were hospitalized after a boat explosion and dock fire at a marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The explosion occurred in direct view of an EarthCam feed set up at the Lauderdale Marina.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to several 911 calls about the incident at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, they reported discovering one primary boat fire that had spread to a second nearby vessel at the marina, according to a statement from FLFR.

Several people were injured from both the explosion and the fire, officials noted, and five were sent to the hospital.

Three of those individuals were hospitalized with “traumatic” injuries, according to the FLFR.

Divers and watercraft began searching for one individual who was unaccounted for after the blast, the statement said.

However, that person was found deceased by the Broward Sheriff’s Office later that evening, according to the FLFR.

The identities of the six victims of the explosion have not yet been released.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, according to officials.

Agencies involved included the BSO, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

American Airlines resumes flights after nationwide ‘technical issue’
ABC News

A “technical issue” briefly disrupted American Airlines flights nationwide early on Tuesday, the airline said, at the start of a busy Christmas Eve for travelers around the country.

The Federal Aviation Administration said American requested a ground stop for all its flights. An hour later, American said flights were again beginning to board and the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop.

“We’re currently experiencing a technical issue with all American Airlines flights,” the airline wrote in a post to X.

The post added, “Your safety is our utmost priority, once this is rectified, we’ll have you safely on your way to your destination.” Replying to questions from other social media users, the airline said it was not able to estimate how long the fix would take.

The airline wrote that it didn’t yet have a “timeframe” but that “they’re trying to fix it in the shortest possible time.”

In a statement sent to ABC News, the airline added, “Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The disruption will be unwelcome for a record number of Americans expected to travel across this holiday season. The Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen nearly 40 million travelers from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2 — a 6.2% increase from 2023.

American Airlines said it was expecting Dec. 27 and Dec. 20 to be its busiest and second-busiest days, respectively, during its holiday period, which began on Dec. 18.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali, Clara McMichael and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

Drone updates: No national security risk found after many tips, FBI and other federal agencies say
Richard Newstead/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The thousands of drone sightings reported over the last month in Northeastern states don’t appear to be “anything anomalous,” nor do they present a national security or public safety risk, federal officials said in a multiagency statement late Monday.

The FBI has received more than 5,000 tips in the last few weeks about drone sightings in New Jersey and other states, said the statement, which was released jointly by the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense.

Those tips have resulted in about 100 leads, with federal investigators supporting state and local officials.

“Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones,” the joint statement said.

Uncrewed aerial drones have been lighting up the sky at night in New Jersey and nearby states for weeks, since about mid-November, leading to concern from residents and speculation online. Some had demanded answers from local and state officials for answers.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have deployed infrared cameras and drone detection technology to ensure the drones flying over the New Jersey and New York area aren’t harmful, according to a law enforcement source. Dozens of agencies have been out daily to find answers and track down any operators acting “illegally or with nefarious intent,” the FBI said recently.

The agencies are also looking at social media and other photos to determine what exactly is in the photos. Most of the photos and video depict manned aircraft, according to a law enforcement source.

But the newly released statement appeared to take a sober view of the mysterious drone sightings, noting that federal official have yet to identify “anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to date to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast.”

“That said, we recognize the concern among many communities,” the statement said. “We continue to support state and local authorities with advanced detection technology and support of law enforcement.”

ABC News’ Calvin Milliner, David Brennan, Luke Barr, Meredith Deliso, Luis Martinez, Matt Seyler, Aaron Katersky, Sarah Kolinovsky and Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.

