Man accused of attempted kidnapping of 2-year-old at Georgia Walmart granted bond

Pool via ABC News

(GEORGIA) — A man who has been detained for more than six weeks after being accused of attempting to kidnap a 2-year-old boy at a Walmart in Georgia was granted bond on Tuesday in a case that prosecutors called “unusual.”

Mahendra Patel, 57, of Kennesaw, was arrested and subsequently indicted by a grand jury on attempted kidnapping, battery and assault charges stemming from an incident reported at a Walmart in Acworth on March 18. The case has garnered local and national attention after his defense attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, released surveillance footage that she said proves his innocence.

During a bond hearing on Tuesday, Merchant said Patel was looking for Tylenol for his mother when he approached the mother of the toddler, Caroline Miller, for help. Miller was riding in a motorized cart with her two young children at the time, though Merchant noted she is not physically disabled.

While showing an edited compilation of the surveillance footage showing Patel and Miller in the store, Merchant argued that Patel was offering to hold the toddler while Miller pointed out where the medicine was.

“The video couldn’t be clearer,” Merchant told the judge. “Mr. Patel did not try to kidnap this child.”

She said that after leaning in to reach for the child, Patel “immediately backs up” and puts his hands in his pockets when Miller leans back. She said he went by her several more times before paying for the Tylenol and leaving the store. She said he interacted with other Walmart employees, including one who referred to him as a “friendly older gentleman.”

In asking for a $10,000 bond, she argued that Patel wasn’t a flight risk and had strong ties to the community. She also said that over 250 people, including family members and neighbors, had come to the courthouse that day in support of his release.

“He had a birthday two weeks ago in the Cobb County Jail,” she said. “We just ask that you release him on bond.”

Prosecutor Jesse Evans requested that Patel remain held on bond while citing the defendant’s alleged admissions and his prior criminal history.

Evans showed a clip from the surveillance footage that he said shows Patel grabbing the two-year-old boy’s leg while he’s in his mother’s lap and “tugging the child … away from the mom” and Miller trying to pull the child back to her lap.

“I know there’s a narrated, edited version that was presented by the defense,” Evans told the judge. “The state would say, if you don’t take a closer look, it might cause concerns. But when you do take a closer look, you can see him tugging on this child.”

Miller spoke out following the incident in March, telling Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB she and Patel were “tug-of-warring” over her child. Evans said Miller was on the Zoom call for the hearing and has been “deferential to the state” in the case.

“She is of the belief that the defendant needs treatment,” he told the judge. “I, too, am of the belief that this defendant has got some serious issues that we’ve got to talk about.”

Patel was initially arrested on a kidnapping charge. Evans said the state believes attempted kidnapping is the more appropriate charge, which is why they had “some urgency” to get it to a grand jury, which ultimately indicted him on attempted kidnapping.

“I think the general public thinks about kidnapping, has this visual image of white vans just snatching kids off the street,” Evans said. “And the court knows and state knows, the defense knows, legal experts know, that’s not the legal definition of kidnapping. It’s the slight asportation of a person against their will.”

Evans said the state is “not oblivious to the fact that this is a very bizarre set of circumstances,” but argued that the defendant “encroached on the space of this mother and her two children.”

He said there was a witness in the next aisle who was “unnerved by what he had seen.”

The prosecutor also argued that Patel made “a number of admissions” to police following his arrest on March 21 that were “telling where his mindset is.”

“He admitted that he grabbed the child, he admitted that he upset the mom,” Evans said. “To quote him, ‘She thought I was going to take her kid. I said, No, no, no.'”

Evans said that when Patel saw Miller on the phone before he left the store, he allegedly “pleaded with her” and said he was “not going to take your kid.”

“At the tail end of his interview, he said he wanted to apologize to her for what he had done,” Evans said.

Evans also noted that Patel is a convicted felon, saying the defendant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in a federal case in 2006 and served six months in federal prison. Merchant, who also addressed the defendant’s criminal history, said Patel was additionally previously convicted of reckless driving and has a pending DUI less safe case for which he was out on bond at the time of his arrest in March.

“This is his fourth arrest,” Evans said, saying the state does not consider Patel a good candidate for bond “based on the history we have here.”

He also alleged Patel may have been intoxicated at the time of the March 18 incident in Walmart, which Merchant countered there was “absolutely no evidence of.”

Judge Gregory Poole granted Patel $10,000 bond, saying that he’s “entitled to a bond,” citing his ties to the community and education.

“He’s got all he needs to show me he’s a member of our community,” Poole said.

The judge said he didn’t find anything in the defendant’s criminal history that made him believe Patel posed a risk to the community, and that based on the video, he saw no flight risk.

There was a large applause in the courtroom following the hearing.

Patel posted bond and could be seen leaving the Cobb County Jail later Tuesday, WSB reported.

‘We’re all ticking time bombs’: Budget cuts gut 9/11 health protections as community braces for crisis
Fatih Aktas /Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The 9/11 health program that monitors and treats thousands of people exposed to toxic dust during the 2001 terrorist attack is under threat — again.

A wave of staffing cuts and agency turmoil has thrown the World Trade Center Health Program into crisis, disrupting a system that has provided life-saving care to tens of thousands of people for more than two decades.

Experts warn that cancer diagnoses could be delayed, mental health needs could go unmet and the federal government would break its promise to “never forget.”

“This isn’t about politics — it’s about humanity,” said John Feal, a former 9/11 responder and founder of the FealGood Foundation. “We’re not going away. We’re going to keep coming back until they do the right thing.”

At the center of the controversy is a series of staffing cuts within the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the agency that certifies 9/11-related illnesses as valid and oversees the World Trade Center Health Program, which administers care to first responders and survivors of the 2001 terrorist attack in lower Manhattan.

Earlier this year, a 20% staffing cut to the World Trade Health Center Program led to the termination of 16 doctors and nurses, reducing the clinical team to 72, Feal explained.

After a bipartisan outcry, those positions were reinstated in February.

But in April, a second round of cuts eliminated another 16 staffers. Whether those cuts involved any of the reinstated individuals from the first cut is unknown, but they left the program roiling and once again undermined its ability to provide timely care.

In addition to the second round of cuts in April, Dr. John Howard, the longtime program leader, was also removed. He was then quickly reinstated after political pressure.

More than 150,000 people are currently enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program, up from about 76,000 in 2015.

The program had been preparing to grow its staff to meet rising demand. Instead, it is now struggling to function, according to Michael Barasch, a lawyer with Barasch & McGarry, a firm that represents thousands of 9/11 first responders and survivors.

Barasch told ABC News that patients are waiting six to eight months for appointments.

“This is a program with zero fraud that only does one thing: It saves lives,” Barasch said. “Mark my words: People will die without it.”

Toxic dust from the attacks contained a dangerous mix of chemicals and debris: asbestos, ground glass, benzene, chromium, lead. Those exposed — first responders, recovery workers, office staff, students, residents — potentially face higher rates of at least 69 cancers, as well as respiratory disease and post-traumatic stress.

“If he had it in his lungs, so does everybody else,” Barasch said, referring to NYPD Detective James Zadroga, whose death at age 34 in 2006 was linked to inhaling the hazardous air. “So we’re all ticking time bombs.”

The World Trade Center Health Program was established through the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which was permanently reauthorized in 2015.

But funding projections failed to account for medical inflation or growing enrollment. A bipartisan bill known as HR 1410 would fix the shortfall, but it remains stalled in Congress.

Feal said he thought the system isn’t just overwhelmed — it’s collapsing.

“We’ve built a program that saves lives and gives people dignity,” he said. “Letting it fall apart now dishonors everyone who ran toward danger that day.”

Barasch noted that many lawmakers — especially those outside of New York — may not realize the scope of the damage or how many of their own constituents are affected.

“People in all 50 states are enrolled in the program,” he said. “Thousands of them no longer live near the original attack sites. They need care where they are.” He urged everyone to call their senators and representatives and remind them of the promise made to the 9/11 community.

In meetings on Capitol Hill with lawmakers this week, Feal said he and other advocates seem to have found a sympathetic audience. Even so, he remains skeptical: “They listen — but will they act? That’s the question.”

An HHS spokesperson told ABC News in an email: “The World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program’s Clinical Centers of Excellence and Nationwide Provider Network are continuing to provide services to program members at this time. The program continues to accept and review new enrollment applications and certification requests.”

New Mexico Republican Party headquarters targeted in suspected arson attack, officials say
New Mexico Senate Republicans

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) — The New Mexico Republican Party headquarters was targeted in a suspected arson attack on Sunday, according to party officials.

At approximately 5:56 a.m. on Sunday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to the headquarters for a reported structure fire, officials said.

The flames were brought under control within five minutes of their arrival and there were no reported injuries, fire rescue said.

The structure suffered “damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building,” fire rescue said.

The words “ICE=KKK” were also spray-painted on the building, officials said.

The Republican Party of New Mexico said the incident was a “deliberate act of arson.”

“This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms and our right to political expression,” party officials said in a statement on Sunday.

Party officials said this is not an isolated incident, claiming it is part of a “disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country — fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts.”

Republican Party of New Mexico Chairwoman Amy Barela said those who “resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable.”

“The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced,” Barela said in a statement. “We will emerge from this stronger, more united and more determined to fight for the people of New Mexico and the future of our country.”

The Democratic Party of New Mexico said on X that it also “condemns the vandalism of the @NewMexicoGOP office as strongly as possible.”

“We firmly maintain that this sort of act has absolutely no place in our Democracy, & that peaceful discourse & organization are the only ways to approach political differences in our country,” the party wrote. “We hope whoever is responsible is found and held accountable.”

New Mexico Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez added, “Political violence is unacceptable, including the arson attack on New Mexico’s GOP headquarters. The perpetrators must be held accountable. Every American should be able to freely and safely participate in our democracy.”

Leticia Muñoz, the executive director of the State Republican Party of New Mexico, said she is “thankful to first responders and law enforcement who saved our office from burning to the ground.”

“My resolve is even stronger today to continue to ‘FIGHT’ for our state,” Muñoz said in a statement.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate this incident, officials said.

ISIS arrest in Brooklyn: Feds say man sent thousands to support Islamic State
A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria, Feb. 26, 2024. Image via U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

(NEW YORK) — A Tajik national living in Brooklyn was arrested Wednesday on charges he conspired to support the Islamic State and its offshoot in Central Asia, ISIS-K, by providing tens of thousands of dollars to ISIS followers in Turkey and Syria.

Mansuri Manuchekhri is also charged with possessing a firearm while unlawfully in the United States and immigration fraud. The FBI said he entered the United States in June 2016 on a nonimmigrant tourist visa and remained after his visa expired in December 2016

According to the criminal complaint, Manuchekhri facilitated $70,000 in payments to ISIS-affiliated individuals in Turkey and Syria, including to an individual who was later arrested by Turkish authorities for his alleged involvement in a January 2024 terrorist attack on a church in Istanbul for which ISIS-K publicly claimed responsibility.

The complaint said the individual sent a photo of Syrian currency to Manuchekhri to confirm it had been received.

Manuchekhri also frequently trained on firearms and sent videos of himself firing assault rifles to an ISIS affiliate in Turkey, on one occasion with the message, “Thank God, I am ready, brother,” and on another occasion with the message, “Praise be upon God. . . . Brother, I go for training at least once or twice a week,” the complaint said.

A close relative called the New York State Terrorism Tips Hotline to express concern Manuchekhri might commit acts of violence, the FBI said.

In an arraignment in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Levy ordered Manuchekhri held pending trial.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.