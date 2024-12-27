Man accused of fatally burning woman on subway waives appearance, will return to court Jan. 7

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Brooklyn district attorney said he’s confident in the first-degree murder case against a man accused of setting a woman on fire and killing her as she slept on a New York City subway car.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, waived his appearance in court Friday and will return to court on Jan. 7, when the indictment will be unsealed at his arraignment, prosecutors said.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez told reporters on Friday that he will do everything in his power to hold Zapeta responsible for his “malicious deed.” Gonzalez also thanked the grand jury for watching the disturbing images ahead of the holidays.

Zapeta was arrested on Monday in connection with the Sunday morning subway attack and was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree arson.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday and was held without bail. He has not entered a plea.

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the unidentified victim was asleep on a stationary F train in Brooklyn when a man approached her and lit her clothes on fire with a lighter, police said.

Authorities do not believe the two knew each other and did not have a previous interaction, police said.

The suspect left the subway car after the incident, but images of him were captured on officers’ body cameras because the suspect stayed at the scene, sitting on a nearby bench, according to police. Those images were released as police requested the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

Three high school students recognized him and contacted police, authorities said.

Zapeta was taken into custody in a subway car at Manhattan’s Herald Square on Sunday evening. Police said he was found with a lighter in his pocket.

Zapeta is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He told authorities he does not know what happened, but he identified himself in the surveillance images.

Operator of secret Chinese police station in NYC pleads guilty
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One of the suspects accused of running a secret Chinese police station in lower Manhattan has pleaded guilty.

The suspects in the case, Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, were accused by prosecutors last year of working on behalf of China’s Ministry of Public Security in violation of the Espionage Act.

Chen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a charge of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government. He will be sentenced on May 30, 2025. Lu has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

At the time the case was charged in April 2023, the FBI called it in an example of China’s “audacious activities” on U.S. soil.

The location in Chinatown claimed to be a nonprofit organization helping Chinese-Americans but federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, who brought the case, said it “appears to have had a more sinister use.”

Prosecutors said the secret police station was set up by Chinese counterintelligence operatives to harass and intimidate dissidents living in the United States.

“Today, a participant in a transnational repression scheme who worked to establish a secret police station in the middle of New York City on behalf of the national police force of the People’s Republic of China has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to act as an illegal agent,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “We will continue our efforts to protect the rights of vulnerable persons who come to this country to escape the repressive activities of authoritarian regimes.”

Delphi man found guilty on all charges in murders of teen girls
ABC News

(DELPHI, Ind.) — Delphi, Indiana, resident Richard Allen was found guilty on all charges on Monday in the double murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14.

The jury’s verdict came on the fourth day of deliberations in the high-profile case that shocked the nation.

Allen was stoic in court and did not react to the verdict, but his mother and wife sobbed.

Allen was convicted of felony murder for the killing of Abigail Williams while attempting to commit kidnapping; felony murder for the killing of Liberty German while attempting to commit kidnapping; murder for knowingly killing Abigail Williams; and murder for knowingly killing Liberty German.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Abby and Libby were killed on a local hiking trail on Feb. 13, 2017. The girls’ throats were slit and they were dumped in a wooded area near the trail. Their bodies were found the next day.

As police hunted for a culprit, they released a clip of the unknown suspect’s voice — a recording of him saying “down the hill” — which was recovered from Libby’s phone. Police also released a grainy image of the suspect on the trail: a man who became known as “bridge guy.”

Allen, who was arrested for murder in 2022, admitted to police he was on the trail that day, but he denied any involvement in the crime.

Allen’s multiple confessions while in jail and his mental health at the time became a major focus of the trial.

The defense argues Allen was in a psychotic state when he made numerous confessions to corrections officers, his wife and a psychologist.

The prosecution’s key evidence is police analysis of Allen’s gun, which determined that a .40-caliber unspent round discovered by the girls’ bodies was cycled through Allen’s Sig Sauer Model P226. But the defense rejects the accuracy of that testing, calling it an “apples to oranges” comparison, because the technician compared the initial round — which had been cycled, not fired — to a bullet fired from Allen’s gun.

No DNA was found at the site to tie Allen or anyone else to the crime scene, a forensic scientist testified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Operators of vessel that destroyed Baltimore’s Key Bridge to pay nearly 2M: DOJ
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE, Md.) — The operators of the vessel that destroyed Baltimore’s Key Bridge in March have agreed to pay nearly $102 million for costs stemming from the federal response, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Under the settlement, the owners and operator of the Dali vessel — Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited — will pay $101,980,000 to resolve civil claims brought against them by the Justice Department in September, the department said.

ABC News has reached out to Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited for comment.

The civil probe is separate from the still-ongoing criminal investigation by the department into the events that led to the vessel’s collision with the bridge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

