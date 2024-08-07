Man accused of poisoning child with eyedrops after allegedly killing wife same way

Gaston County Sheriff’s Office

(GASTONIA, N.C.) — A North Carolina man accused of fatally poisoning his wife with eyedrops is now being accused of attempting to poison their 11-year-old daughter with the same substance, resulting in her hospitalization, according to court documents.

Joshua Lee Hunsucker’s was booked on Tuesday and his bond was revoked amid concerns he is abusing and neglecting one of his children, neglecting another child and intimidating witnesses in his murder case. Prosecutors argued that he has become “increasingly aggressive” and that his “dangerous actions will continue to escalate,” according to court documents.

Hunsucker, 40, is accused of poisoning his then-10-year-old daughter with eyedrops over a year after he allegedly killed his wife with the same substance. He put the eye drops into his child’s beverage and the substance was found in their urine sample, according to court documents.

A drug commonly prescribed for depression and not approved for children was also found in her blood. Investigators had found the drug in Hunsucker’s truck, according to court documents.

The 10-year-old was suffering from low blood pressure, low heart rate, extreme exhaustion and sleepiness and constricted blood vessels leading to her hospitalization, court documents show.

Prosecutors accused Hunsucker poisoned his daughter in an attempt to implicate John and Susie Robinson, who are witnesses in his wife’s murder case. Hunsucker was indicted on Monday on four counts of intimidation and four counts of obstruction of justice, according to court documents.

Prosecutors alleged that while his daughter was receiving treatment, Hunsucker told medical professionals that it appeared she had been given eyedrops which prosecutors said “does not appear to be a reasonable conclusion based on the symptoms” she was exhibiting.

Hunsucker is accused of poisoning his wife Stacy Robinson Hunsucker with tetrahydrozoline — eyedrops — and submitting false information to an insurance company, claiming his wife died “due to myocardial infarction when, in fact, it was due to homicide by poisoning,” according to court documents.

Joshua Hunsucker then cremated her before filing for her $250,000 life insurance policy two days after she died. He received an insurance payout of over $200,000, according to court documents.

Because Stacy Hunsucker was an organ donor, a vial of her blood was preserved after she died. When her husband raised suspicion, an investigation into her death was opened and the blood sample was tested, revealing a high presence of eyedrops, according to court documents.

Joshua Hunsucker is accused of putting eyedrops in her drinks over a period of time, leading to her death. Before her death, Joshua Hunsucker had told two coworkers that if he killed someone he would do so using eyedrops, according to court documents.

He was arrested in December 2019 and released after he paid a $1.5 million bond and has been wearing an ankle monitor and maintained a curfew.

Joshua Hunsucker is also accused of threatening or attempting to intimidate the Robinsons by sending a package to their residence, filming and following them in public places, routinely driving by their house and making vulgar gestures towards them in the parking lot of the church they attend, demanding that they drop the charges against them, according to court documents.

Joshua Hunsucker also falsely accused John Robinson of assaulting and kidnapping him, according to court docs.

He is accused of staging his own kidnapping, falsely reporting that he stopped to change a flat tire and a pistol-whipped him in the head multiple times before his hands were zip-tied and injected with an unknown substance. Hunsucker then accused him of attacking him to “shift responsibility from the defendant to the Robinsons for his wife’s death,” according to court documents.

Expanding heat dome has 100 million people in 27 states bracing for extreme temperatures
Daniel Slim/ Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An expanding heat dome Sunday had 100 million people across 27 states on alert for extremely high temperatures coast to coast, including America’s two largest cities.

While Los Angeles is under a heat advisory with temperatures forecast to reach 90 to 100 degrees on Sunday, an extreme heat risk warning has been issued for New York City, where a daily high-temperature record that has stood for 136 years could be broken.

On June 23, 1888, the record high for New York City was 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, D.C.; Norfolk, Virginia, and parts of Oklahoma, including Tulsa, are also under extreme heat warnings.

The temperature in Washington, D.C., climbed to 100 degrees on Saturday, making it the first time the nation’s capital has hit the century mark in June since 2012.

Baltimore also marked its first 100-degree June day in 12 years when temperatures on Saturday rose to 101 degrees, setting a new daily record. With the temperature forecast to reach the high 90s, Baltimore could see another daily record fall on Sunday.

Daily high-temperature records could also be threatened in Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and Greenville, Mississippi.

Out west, scorching triple-digit weather is expected for California, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.

Palm Springs, California, is forecast to reach 111 degrees on Sunday and 112 degrees by Tuesday. Fresno, California, is forecast to reach 106 degrees on Sunday, while temperatures in Las Vegas were expected to soar to 109 on Sunday and 110 on Monday.

Phoenix is forecast to reach 111 degrees on Tuesday.

A cold front headed to the Northeast is forecast to cool things down, but could also bring severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine until 8 p.m. ET. It’s the highest tornado risk in this area in more than six years. Meanwhile, there have already been numerous severe thunderstorm warnings as of Sunday afternoon.

Damaging wind and tornadoes are possible with severe thunderstorms in the Northeast through Sunday evening. New England states — including Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire — are forecast to be in the bullseye for the greatest threat of severe weather.

Stormy weather is also expected Sunday afternoon in the areas of Lake Ontario, Lake Erie and through the Ohio Valley.

On Monday, Minnesota and Wisconsin could see strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes.

On Tuesday, the threat of severe storms is expected to move into Chicago, Detroit and Omaha, Nebraska.

Following Supreme Court ruling, Trump moves to have NY hush money conviction tossed: Sources
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling that President Donald Trump has some presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for actions taken to overturn results of the 2020 election, Trump on Monday sought to have his conviction thrown out in his New York criminal hush money case, according to sources.

Trump’s lawyers said the hush money verdict should be tossed because the jury saw evidence during trial that they believe should have been protected by presidential immunity, according to a letter to Judge Juan Merchan that was described by sources to ABC News.

The defense sought additional time to make their argument — a move that could delay Trump’s sentencing, which is currently scheduled for July 11.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office and a representative from Trump’s legal team declined to comment to ABC News.

A jury in May took less than ten hours to convict Trump of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in an effort to boost his chances in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, wired Daniels $130,000 and Trump reimbursed him in monthly installments disguised as routine legal expenses, prosecutors said.

Trump’s defense team previously invoked a presidential immunity argument in an unsuccessful effort to limit evidence and delay the trial.

In March, defense lawyers sought to exclude a government ethics form that disclosed Trump’s reimbursement to Cohen, as well as a series of tweets from 2018 that prosecutors alleged were part of a “pressure campaign” against Cohen.

“Under these appropriate standards, President Trump’s social media posts and public statements — while acting as President and viewed in context — fell within the outer perimeter of his Presidential duty, to which communicating with the public on matters of public concern was central,” Trump’s lawyers wrote in the March motion that the judge rejected ahead of the trial.

Man charged with capital murder in ambush shooting of deputy: Official
Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda was shot and killed on July 10, 2024. — Harris County Sheriff’s Department

(HOUSTON) — The man accused of gunning down Deputy Fernando Esqueda in an ambush attack was arrested overnight and has been charged with capital murder, according to Harris County, Texas, authorities.

The suspect, Ronnie Palmer, was also accused of aggravated assault following an incident at a Little Caesars pizza shop.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when Harris County deputies responded to an aggravated assault at the Little Caesars, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Lee said at a news conference earlier Thursday.

“What happened is senseless,” Lee said early Thursday. “The suspect came into the location to pick up a pizza that he had ordered.”

“He was upset because the order was incorrect,” Lee said.

The suspect allegedly verbally assaulted the employee, “then produced a firearm and pistol-whipped the employee and then fled the location,” Lee said.

“The employee at Little Caesars was able to identify the getaway car by make and model, color and license plate,” Lee said.

Esqueda spotted the suspect’s car, Lee said. Esqueda then “had a phone conversation with one of the other detectives to let him know he did have the suspect vehicle in sight,” Lee said.

While on the phone, “our deputy apparently was ambushed” and shot multiple times, Lee said.

Other detectives rushed Esqueda to a hospital where he died almost immediately after arriving, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters.

Esqueda, 28, was a five-year veteran of the department, Gonzalez said.

“So much promise unfulfilled,” Gonzalez said.

Esqueda was a “member of a very elite task force, the violent persons task force,” Lee said.

“He went after the worst of the worst,” the sheriff added.

Gonzalez previously announced that Palmer was wanted in the assault at Little Caesars and that he had been identified as a person of interest in the capital murder of Esqueda.

Editor’s Note: Deputy Fernando Esqueda was on duty at the time of the shooting. A previous version of this story said he was off duty at the time.

