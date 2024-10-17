Man arrested after assault and barricading himself

On October 16, 2024, at approximately 12:59 am the Martinsville/Henry County Communication Center received a call about a disturbance at 1340 Morningside Dr., Bassett, VA.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location. Upon arrival, it was determined that Jonathan Robert Forcier, 31, of the same address had assaulted both his wife and another male individual. The wife sustained minor injuries that required no medical attention, while the other male subject fled the area before law enforcement arrived on scene.

As deputies approached the camper, Mr. Forcier armed himself with a knife, made threats to law enforcement, and expressed intentions of self-harm. Mr. Forcier subsequently barricaded himself inside the camper. Deputies initiated communications with Mr. Forcier in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Despite repeated commands, Mr. Forcier refused to comply and began to inflict minor cuts to his right arm and leg. Due to the escalation of the situation, the Henry County SWAT Team and Crisis Negations Team were contacted to assist.

After several hours of attempted negotiations, it became evident that Mr. Forcier was not willing to peacefully surrender. To prevent further escalation, the SWAT Team deployed chemical munitions into the camper. Mr. Forcier then exited the camper and he was taken into custody without further incident. He was taken to SOVA Health of Martinsville where he was treated for his self-inflicted injuries and subsequently released.

Jonathan Robert Forcier, 31 years of age, 1340 Morningside Dr. Bassett, VA, was arrested on

the following charge: