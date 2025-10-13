Man arrested after attempting to flee

On Sunday, October 12, 2025, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan Sentra in the parking lot of Eden Jewelry, located at 1131 Memorial Blvd., Martinsville, Virginia. The vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle involved in a larceny reported earlier the same evening at the Dollar General located at 25 Jack Dalton Rd., Martinsville, Virginia.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputies identified the driver as Darris Simmons, 37years of age, who matched the suspect’s description and clothing from store surveillance footage. Deputies issued multiple commands for Simmons to exit the vehicle, which he refused. When Deputies attempted to unlock the door, Simmons grabbed the Deputy’s hand to prevent them from opening the vehicle’s door. He then placed the vehicle into drive and fled the traffic stop.

Deputies initiated a vehicle pursuit along Memorial Blvd. The pursuit continued down Memorial Blvd, through Fayette St, to the Fieldale Community. When the pursuit got to the intersection of Carver Rd. and Farmview Dr., Deputies successfully executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver. The suspect vehicle left the roadway, struck a small embankment, and rolled onto its side.

Simmons was taken into custody without further incident. Henry County Public Safety responded to the scene, but Simmons declined medical treatment. He was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with the following offenses: Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstruction of Justice, Felony Eluding Police, Reckless Driving by Speed, Operating Vehicle Without Headlights, Passing on a Double Yellow Line, Failure to Drive on the Right Side of the Roadway, Failure to Wear Seatbelt, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Shoplifting,

Currently, Darris Simmons is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.