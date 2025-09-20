Man arrested after domestic dispute

On September 19, 2025, at approximately 9:17 a.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service reporting a stabbing that had occurred about three hours earlier (approximately 6:00 a.m.) at 57 Creekway Trail in Ridgeway.

Deputies and investigators processed the scene for evidence and interviewed multiple witnesses. According to witness statements, Keyon Lesam Hairston, a resident of the home, returned the next morning after being gone all night and began yelling at the door. Hairston then forced entry by kicking the door open, grabbed the victim by the arm, and pulled her into a back bedroom.

The victim reported that during the confrontation, she attempted to move toward the kitchen, but Hairston followed closely behind. She stated that once they returned to the bedroom, Hairston placed his hand around her neck and applied pressure, choking her to the point that she could not breathe. The victim then managed to grab a knife from the kitchen, cut the suspect, and break free.

Keyon Lesam Hairston 39 years of age, has been charged with the following offenses:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-47 – Abduction by Force

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-51.6 – Strangulation

Hairston is currently held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crime Stoppers Program offers a reward of up to $2,500 for information related to crimes, and callers may remain anonymous.