Man arrested after low-speed pursuit

On September 27, 2025, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the Martinsville/Henry County Communication Center received a call regarding a reckless driver operating a gray Toyota sedan on Virginia Avenue, Collinsville, VA, traveling toward Walmart. The caller reported that the vehicle was swerving across the roadway and nearly struck several vehicles.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle on Virginia Avenue near Stultz Road. Deputies observed the vehicle failing to stay in its lane of travel. The deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the driver disregarded the emergency equipment and continued traveling on Virginia Avenue before turning onto Commonwealth Boulevard.

The deputies engaged in a low-speed pursuit, with speeds averaging around 35 mph. Due to the low speeds, deputies were able to position their vehicles in front of the suspect to stop him safely. The suspect vehicle subsequently struck the rear of a deputy’s vehicle, at which point the pursuit was brought to a stop near Chopstix’s on Commonwealth Blvd. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The driver, identified as Eric Williams, 63, of 1312 West Fork Road, Cascade, Virginia, was taken into custody without incident. Neither deputies nor Williams sustained injuries.

Williams has been charged with the following offenses: Felony Elude Police, Driving Under the Influence, Driving Without a License, Failure to Maintain Lane, Insufficient Tread Depth.

Mr. Williams is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the concerned citizen who reported the reckless driver, helping prevent potential harm to other motorists, and the Martinsville Police Department for their assistance.