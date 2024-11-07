Man arrested after potential threat at P&HCC

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Patrick & Henry Community College Campus Police, has arrested William Shane Goodman on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.
The arrest took place on Monday, November, 4, 2024, on the campus of Patrick & Henry Community College after Campus Police were informed of a potential threatening situation posed by a student.
Campus Police located and detained the subject as Sheriff’s deputies responded promptly to assist.
William Shane Goodman, 35 years of age, Barrows Mill Rd. Martinsville, VA was apprehended without incident and charged with the following offenses.
- Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
- Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-3089.4: Possession of firearm while in possession of certain substance (methamphetamine)
- Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-250: Possession of a controlled substance
Goodman is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.