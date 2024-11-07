Man arrested after potential threat at P&HCC

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with Patrick & Henry Community College Campus Police, has arrested William Shane Goodman on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest took place on Monday, November, 4, 2024, on the campus of Patrick & Henry Community College after Campus Police were informed of a potential threatening situation posed by a student.

Campus Police located and detained the subject as Sheriff’s deputies responded promptly to assist.

William Shane Goodman, 35 years of age, Barrows Mill Rd. Martinsville, VA was apprehended without incident and charged with the following offenses.

  • Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-308.2: Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  • Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-3089.4: Possession of firearm while in possession of certain substance (methamphetamine)
  • Violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-250: Possession of a controlled substance

Goodman is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

‘There have been threats’ against FEMA workers in North Carolina, sheriff says
Sean Rayford/Getty Images, FILE

(ASHE COUNTY, N.C.) — There have been threats against Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees responding to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, according to a local sheriff.

“Recently in the mountain region, there have been threats made against them,” Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell posted on Facebook regarding the alleged threats against FEMA employees. “This has not happened in Ashe County or the surrounding counties,” Howell added. “Out of an abundance of caution, they have paused their process as they are assessing the threats.”

Ashe County is located about three hours northeast of Asheville, NC, which was hard-hit by Helene. Sheriff Howell did not specify in his post who allegedly made the threats.

Threats to FEMA employees have been consistent during the Hurricane response, along with misinformation, federal authorities told ABC News.

Search and rescue efforts in the affected areas continue, a federal source told ABC News. However, while FEMA assesses potential threat information, disaster survivor assistance teams are currently working at fixed locations and secure areas instead of going door to door, out of an abundance of caution, the source said, adding that FEMA will monitor threat information and make adjustments to this posture on a regular basis in coordination with local officials.

A FEMA spokesperson told ABC News that the agency continues to support communities impacted by Helene and to help survivors apply for assistance.

“For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments,” the spokesperson said. “Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.”

Sheriff Howell said that FEMA locations in Ashe County are open this week.

“Stay calm and steady during our recovery, help folks and please don’t stir the pot,” he said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told ABC News Friday during a press briefing that threats to FEMA employees are a “shame” and a “distraction.”

“We continuously monitor the social media, channels, other outlets where we’re seeing this information, because we want to make sure we’re providing for the safest environment for our employees, and making sure that they know that their safety is first and foremost for us as they go out into these communities,” Criswell said in response to a question from ABC News.

FEMA hires people from local communities when disaster hits, Criswell said, noting that “many” leave their families behind to go and help communities who are impacted by disaster.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

