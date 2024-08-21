Man arrested after search of Ridgeway home

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located at 1106 Jappa Road,

Ridgeway, VA, on August 20, 2024. The search warrant was obtained based on credible information that

William Jackson Kennedy, age 44, of Henry County, was hiding at this location. Kennedy was wanted on

multiple outstanding warrants from several law enforcement agencies, including the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Martinsville Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.

During the execution of the search warrant, deputies located Kennedy hiding beneath the mobile home.

They discovered that he had a trap door that allowed him to get beneath the home to hide. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

The charges against Kennedy are as follows:

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

19.2-306 Probation Violation (Petit Larceny 3rd/Subsequent Offense)

19.2-306 Probation Violation (Escape Custody)

19.2-306 Probation Violation (Felony Shoplifting)

19.2-306 Probation Violation (Felony Elude Police)

19.2-306 Probation Violation (Possession of Ammunition by a Felon)

19.2-306 Probation Violation (Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit Larceny)

19.2-306 Probation Violation (Grand Larceny) Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

19.2-306 Probation Violation (Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances)

18.2-248 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substances

46.2-301 Driving While License Suspended, City of Martinsville Police Department

19.2-306 Probation Violation (two counts) Virginia State Police

46.2-894 Felony Hit and Run

46.2-301 Driving While License Suspended

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding wanted individuals or their whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crimes. The amount of the reward is determined by the nature of the crime and the quality of the information provided.