Man arrested after stabbing

From the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

On Saturday, May 17, 2025, at approximately 4:45 p.m., deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a reported stabbing in the 1600 block of Birchwood Road in Axton, Virginia.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim had already been transported from the scene by a personal vehicle. The victim was later airlifted to another medical facility due to the severity of the injuries sustained.

Deputies and investigators secured the area and began processing the scene. Deputies spoke with witnesses and collected evidence from the outside of the residence where two men were involved in the altercation.

K-9 Zajo was deployed to search a wooded area behind the residence. During the search, the suspect, identified as Kenneth Uron Martin Jr., 40 years of age was located hiding in the woods.

Martin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center. He has been charged with Malicious Wounding in connection to the stabbing. He is currently being held without bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).