Man arrested after vandalism and robbery at J&H Market

On September 27, 2025, the Henry County/Martinsville 911 Center received a call reporting an armed subject vandalizing the J&H Market located at 870 Preston Road.

Deputies responded and learned that a male subject, identified as Thornton Burnette, 41, of 101 Tanyard Road, had been inside the store’s game room when he became irate after losing money. Witnesses reported that Burnette, who was visibly armed with a firearm, demanded money back from employees. After briefly leaving the store, Burnette returned armed with both a gun and a cordless angle grinder. Witnesses stated he threatened to harm others before using the grinder to damage gaming machines inside the store.

The incident occurred in a room that appeared to be used for illegal gambling. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was previously unaware of the existence of this gambling room or the gaming machines. That matter is ongoing and still under investigation.

Video surveillance confirmed Burnette’s actions, showing him using the grinder on the gaming machine and then smashing the screen. Multiple employees and customers fled the store in fear for their safety.

Through investigation, deputies were able to identify Burnette and determine that he is a convicted felon. Warrants were obtained for his arrest on the following charges:

Destruction of Property

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Burglary Tools

Attempted Robbery

On September 29, 2025, at approximately 9:39 a.m., Deputy L.T. Adams arrested Burnette at his place of employment in Martinsville. He was taken into custody without incident.

Burnette is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).