Man arrested for living in crawl space of condo complex for ‘extended period of time’: Sheriff

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

(HAPPY VALLEY, Ore.) — A man in Oregon was arrested for living in a crawl space of a condominium complex for an “extended period of time,” according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Beniamin Bucur, 40, was arrested on Wednesday after officials investigated a “suspicious circumstance at a condominium complex” in Clackamas County near Happy Valley, the sheriff’s office said in a press release last week.

On Wednesday at around 11 p.m., a witness reported seeing a man “who was not known to live in the complex parking his car and walking to the back of one of the buildings,” officials said.

Upon further investigation, the witness also noticed the “door to the crawl space was open and light was coming from inside,” according to authorities.

Once officials arrived at the scene, they said they noticed the door to the space was “damaged and now locked,” along with an extension cord running through a vent.

Deputies reached out to the owner of the complex, who said “nobody was supposed to be down there” and that they had heard “strange noises coming from the crawl space before,” officials said.

When the keys the owner gave deputies did not unlock the door to the space, officials “breached the door and located the man,” identified as Bucur, according to authorities.

Bucur had taken “significant steps to improve the conditions of the crawl space,” with a bed, lights, chargers, televisions and other electronics all found “plugged into the house,” the sheriff’s office said.

A pipe with white residue that “tested positive for methamphetamine” was also found at the scene, according to officials.

Bucur was transported to the Clackamas County Jail where he was booked on charges of first-degree burglary and the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.

The suspect’s preliminary hearing was on Thursday, with his bail set to $75,000, officials said.

It remains unclear whether Bucur has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Florida man arrested for threatening to kill ‘EVERY ONE’ on Epstein ‘client list’
New York State Sex Offender Registry

(NEW YORK) — A Florida man was arrested last week for allegedly threatening on X to kill “EVERY ONE” on what he believed was the Jeffrey Epstein client list, charging documents unsealed Monday show.

Terrell Bailey-Corsey allegedly posted the threats on X last Tuesday, seemingly reacting to a response from X’s AI agent Grok that disputed any such client list exists, as the FBI and Justice Department recently confirmed.

“Well @grok you’re wrong. Everyone involved if I see them in real life I will KILL. On sight,” Bailey-Corsey allegedly said. “I will KILL EVERYONE ON THE LIST. ON SIGHT. AND THEY ABSOLUTELY DESERVE IT.”

Roughly an hour after that post, Bailey-Corsey posted another message singling out three government officials — unnamed in the charging documents — saying he would “KILL YOU ON SIGHT.”

“IT’S TIME TO START KILLING POLITICIANS ON SIGHT,” he added minutes later.

Prosecutors detailed multiple other concerning messages they say were posted by Bailey-Corsey over the next several days, including a video posted where he threatened another unnamed government official.

News of Bailey-Corsey’s arrest was first reported by CourtWatch.

A public defender listed as representing Bailey-Corsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

As of Monday afternoon, Bailey-Corsey had not yet made his initial court appearance according to court records, and had not yet entered a plea.

Epstein, a wealthy financier and convicted sex offender, died by suicide in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of minors.

New species of ancient shark discovered at Mammoth Cave National Park
Benji Paysnoe

(NEW YORK) — A new species of ancient shark has been discovered at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky, officials said.

 

Named Macadens olsoni, the fossils were found in the Ste. Genevieve Formation, dating back approximately 340 to 335 million years to when Mammoth Cave was submerged in a warm, shallow sea teeming with life including crinoids and corals, according to the National Park Service.

 

“This discovery is a remarkable addition to our understanding of ancient marine life and underscores the importance of preserving and studying our natural history,” said Superintendent Barclay Trimble.

 

Growing to less than a foot in length and most likely feasting on mollusks and worms, the new shark species is notable for its unique curved row of teeth designed for crushing small sea creatures.

 

“The name Macadens olsoni pays tribute to both Mammoth Cave and Rickard Olson, a retired park scientist who played a crucial role in documenting shark fossils in the park as part of a recent Paleontological Resource Inventory (PRI),” officials said. “The research was conducted by a team of scientists from the National Park Service Paleontology Program, Mammoth Cave National Park, and the Smithsonian Paleobiology Department. In addition to Macadens olsoni, researchers studied another ancient shark, Helodus coxanus, now renamed Rotuladens, meaning “Wheel Tooth.” This species shares similarities with Macadens olsoni and highlights the diversity of ancient marine life.” 

 

More than 40 different species of fossil sharks and relatives have been identified from Mammoth Cave specimens in the past 10 months, officials said.

 

“This finding not only enhances our knowledge of ancient marine ecosystems but also emphasizes the critical role of paleontological research in our national parks,” Trimble added. “Every discovery connects the past with the present and offers invaluable educational opportunities for students and the public.”

Thousands under evacuation orders after Canyon Fire explodes in California
Firefighters battle flames from the Canyon Fire on August 7, 2025 in Castaic, California/Eric Thayer/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — The Canyon Fire, a rapidly spreading blaze in California, is impacting communities in the Los Angeles area as thousands have been placed under evacuation orders and warnings, according to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger.

The local emergency proclamation issued by officials enables the county to “expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts,” according to a statement from Los Angeles County.

So far, the Canyon Fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has grown to just under 5,000 acres in a matter of hours and is 0% contained, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. On Thursday, the fire had burned 1,500 acres.

Five zones in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders, with 2,700 residents evacuated and 700 structures threatened by the flames, officials said. Six other zones in this county are currently under an evacuation warning, with 1,400 residents and 5,000 structures at risk, officials said.

Ventura County also has five zones under evacuation orders and two areas under evacuation warnings.

“The issuance of this emergency proclamation is a crucial step in our fight against the Canyon Fire,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “It allows us to unlock vital state and local resources more quickly and removes barriers that could slow down our first responders. Our priority is to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure, and this proclamation will help ensure that we have the tools and support necessary to meet the urgent needs of our communities.”

The emergency declaration grants authorities the flexibility to “coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes,” officials said.

The blaze, which began on Thursday afternoon, is burning east with a “rapid rate of spread in light to medium fuels,” according to Cal Fire. Multiple strike teams of engines, hand crews and dozers have been ordered to “reinforce the initial response,” with 250 personnel and seven helicopters assigned to fight the flames, officials said.

As of Thursday evening, there have not been any residences damaged or reported injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Supervisor Barger urges all residents in affected areas to remain vigilant, follow evacuation orders, and stay informed through official channels as the situation evolves.

Officials said residents should visit the Los Angeles County Emergency Website for incoming updates and information.

This wildfire comes as the Gifford Fire — which is situated within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California — has burned nearly 100,000 acres and is the largest blaze in the state this year, according to Cal Fire. This blaze, which began on Aug. 1, has destroyed 99,232 acres and is 15% contained, according to an update from officials on Thursday evening.

