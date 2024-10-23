Man arrested in Arizona DNC office shootings: Police

Man arrested in Arizona DNC office shootings: Police
mphotoi/Getty Images

(ARIZONA) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to three separate shooting attacks on a Democratic National Committee office in Arizona, according to Tempe Police Department.

Jeffrey Michael Kelly, 60, faces multiple charges that include unlawful discharge, shooting at a non-residential structure, terrorism and criminal damage.

Kelly is also accused of “hanging suspicious bags of white powder from several political signs lined with razor blades” in Ahwatukee, police said.

On three separate occasions between September and early October, Kelly allegedly fired gunshots at the campaign office, which is shared by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and the Democratic Party.

No one was injured in any of the three shootings, all of which police said occurred between midnight and 1 a.m.

Photos taken after the second shooting showed at least five bullet holes in the office’s windows and door.

After the third shooting, police released a photo of a silver Toyota Highlander believed to belong to the suspect and announced a reward of up to $1,000 “for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) involved in this crime.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Boar’s Head to indefinitely close plant at center of deadly listeria outbreak
Boar’s Head to indefinitely close plant at center of deadly listeria outbreak
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(JARRATT, Va.) — The Boar’s Head plant in Virginia at the center of a deadly listeria outbreak is indefinitely closing, the company announced on Friday.

Boar’s Head also said it has decided to permanently discontinue the sale of liverwurst, the deli meat tied to the multistate outbreak.

“We regret and deeply apologize for the recent Listeria monocytogenes contamination in our liverwurst product,” Boar’s Head said in a press release on Friday. “We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families. Comprehensive measures are being implemented to prevent such an incident from ever happening again.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOJ sues Alabama election official for allegedly purging voters too close to the election
DOJ sues Alabama election official for allegedly purging voters too close to the election
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Department of Justice sued the State of Alabama and its top election official on Friday for allegedly removing voters from its election rolls too close to the November election.

Last month, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen announced that he had begun inactivating the voter registrations of 3,251 people who had been previously issued noncitizen identification numbers.

The National Voter Registration Act prohibits states from removing voters from rolls within 90 days of a federal election, and Alabama’s voter roll maintenance commenced 84 days ahead of the November election, the Justice Department alleged.

“The right to vote is one of the most sacred rights in our democracy,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement. “As Election Day approaches, it is critical that Alabama redress voter confusion resulting from its list maintenance mailings sent in violation of federal law.

A Justice Department review of the purge also identified multiple native-born and naturalized citizens who were incorrectly identified as potential noncitizens during the voter purge. A coalition of voting rights groups separately sued Allen earlier this month over the move, alleging he illegally targeted and intimidated naturalized citizens.

The Justice Department seeks injunctive relief that “would restore the ability of impacted eligible voters to vote unimpeded on Election Day,” the department said in a statement.

It also seeks mailings to educate eligible voters concerning the restoration of their rights and “adequate training of local officials and poll workers to address confusion and distrust among eligible voters accused of being noncitizens.”

Alabama Secretary of State Allen declined to comment on the DOJ lawsuit but said in a statement, “I was elected Secretary of State by the people of Alabama, and it is my Constitutional duty to ensure that only American citizens vote in our elections.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Two injured in fiery, head-on collision involving vehicle, school bus: Police
Two injured in fiery, head-on collision involving vehicle, school bus: Police
CAL FIRE

(NEW YORK) — Two people were injured, including a student, after a vehicle collided head-on with a school bus in California in a fiery crash, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. PT Tuesday in Santa Cruz County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man driving a Kia Forte northbound on Green Valley Road began traveling in the southbound lane “for reasons under investigation,” CHP said in a press release.

A “head-on crash occurred between the Kia and the school bus,” CHP said.

The collision caused a fire and firefighters from CAL FIRE and the Pajaro Valley Fire District responded. Extensive fire damage could be seen to the front of the bus following the crash.

A 13-year-old girl on the school bus was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, CHP said.

The 28-year-old driver of the Kia was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, CHP said.

The driver of the school bus, which had 43 children on board, was uninjured, CHP said.

It is unclear what speed the Kia and school bus were traveling at, CHP said.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” CHP said. “It is not believed that alcohol and/or drugs are factors in this crash.”

The bus was transporting students to Aptos junior and high schools, according to a Pajaro Valley Unified School District official.

“Immediate evacuation of all students took place, with first responders arriving promptly,” Jenny Im, the school district’s chief business officer, said in a letter to families. “Our bus driver and transportation department staff acted swiftly in response.”

Im said the incident “has understandably shaken all students involved,” while noting that the district is providing counseling services at both schools.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.