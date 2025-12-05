Man arrested in Florida in killing of woman in case once associated with Long Island serial murders: Sources

Man arrested in Florida in killing of woman in case once associated with Long Island serial murders: Sources

Andrew Dykes is seen in this booking photo. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

(TAMPA, Fla) — Years after the bodies of a woman and her 2-year-old daughter were found on Long Island — once associated with the Gilgo Beach serial murders — the woman’s suspected killer appeared before a Florida judge on Thursday facing murder charges.

Andrew Dykes, 66, was arrested near Tampa and charged with two counts of murder Wednesday on a warrant out of Nassau County, New York, in connection with the 1997 death of Tanya Jackson and her daughter Tatiana Dykes, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Andrew Dykes was believed to be the father of Tatiana Dykes and his last name is in part how investigators tracked him down, the sources said.

Dykes did not enter a plea but is due back in a Florida court next week as Nassau County seeks his extradition to New York.

The Nassau County district attorney’s office declined to comment.

Jackson was 26 when she was found dismembered in Lakeview in June 1997. The body of her 2-year-old year old daughter, Tatiana, was found 14 years later near Gilgo Beach.

For years, Jackson, a U.S. Army veteran, was known only as “Peaches” because of a distinctive tattoo, and her daughter as “Baby Doe.”

In April, authorities in New York announced they had finally identified Jackson and her daughter and offered a $25,000 reward for information in the cold case.

The girl’s remains were found in 2011 close to where the remains of other women were found along the southern shore of Long Island leading to speculation the deaths were the work of the Gilgo Beach serial killer.

Long Island architect and father Rex Heuermann was arrested in 2023 in connection with several of the Gilgo Beach slayings and later charged with killing seven women.

Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty, was never charged with the killings of Jackson or her daughter.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Decomposing body found in trunk of Tesla at Los Angeles impound lot: Police sources
Decomposing body found in trunk of Tesla at Los Angeles impound lot: Police sources
KABC

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — A decomposing body was found in the trunk of a Tesla two days after it had been towed from a Los Angeles street, police sources said.

Police responded to an impound lot in Hollywood midday Monday “for a foul odor coming from a vehicle,” Los Angeles police said.

Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, LAPD sources said. 

A death investigation is underway, police said. 

Investigators will be relying heavily on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to identify the victim and to figure out the cause of death, sources said. 

The victim appears to have been dead for some time, adding to the complexity of the investigation, which is in its very early stages, sources said.

Investigators are treating this as a homicide for now, as it will take several days for the coroner to make a determination on the manner of death, according to a senior LAPD source. 

Investigators intend to talk to the registered owner of the vehicle, as well as anyone else who may be connected to the case, sources said. 

Police have not released the name of the Tesla’s owner.

The Tesla had been at the impound lot for two days after being found abandoned on a Hollywood street, investigators said.

ABC News’ Matt Gutman contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New York Jets’ cornerback Kris Boyd back in the hospital while recovering from recent shooting
New York Jets’ cornerback Kris Boyd back in the hospital while recovering from recent shooting
Ishika Samant/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Jets player Kris Boyd is back in the hospital days after he was released for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Boyd, 29, had been released from the hospital after he was shot in Midtown Manhattan on Nov. 16 but returned on Wednesday due to “health issues,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

“Please bare [sic] with me, I haven’t been in communication much,” Boyd wrote. “I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues.”

Boyd then thanked everyone who has prayed and reached out to him with well wishes.

The nature around his hospitalization was unclear.

Boyd was shot in the abdomen at 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 in front of the Sei Less restaurant on West 38th Street in Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News. He then underwent multiple treatments at Bellevue Hospital for the bullet lodged in his lung.

The shooting appeared to have stemmed from an exchange of works between Boyd, who was with two other Jets players and a friend, and another group “chirping” about their clothes, police sources told ABC News.

On Nov. 19, three days after the shooting, Boyd posted a photo of himself to his Instagram story, saying he was beginning to breathe on his own.

“I’m coming along, starting to breathe on my own now,” Boyd wrote. “Sincerely appreciate everyone!”

Last week, NYPD detectives identified a possible suspect, but no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Newborn girl left at subway station in Midtown Manhattan: Police
Newborn girl left at subway station in Midtown Manhattan: Police

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_wabcsubwaybaby_102025.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>A baby was found on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 20, 2025. WABC</figcaption></figure><p>(NEW YORK) — A newborn girl was discovered wrapped in a blanket at a subway station in Midtown Manhattan during New York City’s Monday morning rush hour, authorities said.</p><p>The baby was found just before 9:30 a.m. on a staircase leading to a train platform at West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue, the New York Police Department said.</p><p>The infant was reported via an anonymous tip, and NYPD and fire personnel responded, New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow told reporters.</p><p>The baby was conscious and alert on the way to the hospital and she was admitted in stable condition, police said.</p><p>”I’m calling it the miracle on 34th Street, maybe just a little earlier,” Crichlow said.</p><p>”Just grateful for the work of the NYPD for responding and caring for the baby,” he added.</p><p>The investigation is ongoing, police said.</p><p><em>ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway&nbsp;contributed to this report.</em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>