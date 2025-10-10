Man charged after allegedly threatening right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson

Benny Johnson, a political commentator and podcast host, during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. Eric Lee/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday the arrest of a man who allegedly sent a letter with death threats targeting right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson in the days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Bondi held a news conference in Tampa, Florida, to make the announcement.

“Benny is a well-known media personality carrying a message very similar to Charlie’s, grounded largely in faith and love of country,” Bondi said during a news conference in Tampa, Florida.

Kirk, 31, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was killed on Sept. 10 during a campus event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, about 39 miles south of Salt Lake City.

“Just days after Charlie’s assassination, Benny received a letter at his home, where he and Kate are raising their beautiful, beautiful young family. The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny, because of his views and he wanted him dead. This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this,” Bondi said during the press conference Friday.

Bondi said authorities arrested George Isbell Jr. in connection with the threatening letter, which she described as “horrific” in nature.

He was arrested on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.

Isbell was charged federally with mailing a threatening communication, according to the DOJ.

“We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer,” Bondi said. “This arrest will serve as a reminder to many: Do not do this. We will find you.”

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Greg Kehoe further detailed Isbell’s letter to Johnson, saying he threatened Johnson’s “extermination” and that he “should be strangled by an American flag” and “hoped somebody blows his head off.”

If convicted, Isbell faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to the DOJ.

“The FBI and our partners will not tolerate threats of violence like the kind allegedly made by the defendant about a media personality,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a DOJ press release on the arrest. “We will continue to investigate, pursue, and find those responsible for this conduct and ensure such criminals are held to full account in our justice system.”

Isbell has not yet entered a plea in the case, and contact information for his attorney was not available as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.