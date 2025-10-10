Man charged after allegedly threatening right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson

Benny Johnson, a political commentator and podcast host, during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. Eric Lee/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

(TAMPA, Fla.) — Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday the arrest of a man who allegedly sent a letter with death threats targeting right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson in the days after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Bondi held a news conference in Tampa, Florida, to make the announcement.

“Benny is a well-known media personality carrying a message very similar to Charlie’s, grounded largely in faith and love of country,” Bondi said during a news conference in Tampa, Florida.

Kirk, 31, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was killed on Sept. 10 during a campus event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, about 39 miles south of Salt Lake City.

“Just days after Charlie’s assassination, Benny received a letter at his home, where he and Kate are raising their beautiful, beautiful young family. The author of this letter made it very clear that he hated Benny, because of his views and he wanted him dead. This was a coward hiding behind a keyboard who thought he could get away with this,” Bondi said during the press conference Friday.  

Bondi said authorities arrested George Isbell Jr. in connection with the threatening letter, which she described as “horrific” in nature. 

He was arrested on Oct. 7 in San Diego, California.

Isbell was charged federally with mailing a threatening communication, according to the DOJ.

“We cannot allow this political violence to continue any longer,” Bondi said. “This arrest will serve as a reminder to many: Do not do this. We will find you.” 

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Greg Kehoe further detailed Isbell’s letter to Johnson, saying he threatened Johnson’s “extermination” and that he “should be strangled by an American flag” and “hoped somebody blows his head off.” 

If convicted, Isbell faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to the DOJ.

“The FBI and our partners will not tolerate threats of violence like the kind allegedly made by the defendant about a media personality,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a DOJ press release on the arrest. “We will continue to investigate, pursue, and find those responsible for this conduct and ensure such criminals are held to full account in our justice system.”

Isbell has not yet entered a plea in the case, and contact information for his attorney was not available as of Friday afternoon. 

Chrysler recalls over 91,000 Jeep hybrid SUVs due to potential loss of drive power
Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) —  Chrysler is recalling up to 91,787 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid SUVs over a software error that could result in a loss of drive power, according to a recall notice issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The recall applies to certain 2022-2026 models of the SUVs, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The error can cause “a vehicle to crash without prior warning” due to an unexpected loss of propulsion, according to the recall report.

As of Aug. 18, the company said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue, the report said.

According to the recall report, “A Battery Pack Control Module reset which is incorrectly interpreted by the Hybrid Control Processor may cause a loss of propulsion. An unexpected loss of propulsion can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning.”

The software error is within the hybrid control processor, caused by an overloading of a microprocessor in the Battery Pack Control Module, according to the recall report.

A remedy for this defect is currently under development and impacted vehicle owners will be mailed a notice by Oct. 23, according to the recall note.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at New Hampshire country club: Police
New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office

(NASHUA, N.H.) — One man was killed and several people were wounded after a shooting at a New Hampshire country club Saturday evening, authorities said.

It happened at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua when a man entered the club and fired several gunshots, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

A “person of interest” in the shooting was detained at the scene by police officers, according to Peter Hinckley, senior assistant attorney general, who spoke to reporters during a news conference Saturday night.

Authorities said there was no further danger to the public.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Department Chief Kevin Rourke later released a statement naming the suspect as Hunter Nadeau, 23.

The victim was named as Robert Steven DeCesare, 59. Two other adults were shot and wounded, the statement said. There is “no known connection” between the suspect and the victim, Formella and Rourke said.

Nadeau was charged with one count of second-degree murder, the statement said. “Additional charges likely will be brought, including for the additional shooting victims,” the statement added.

Nadeau is expected to be arraigned in Nashua on Monday, Formella and Rourke said.

Initially, Nashua police said two armed suspects fled the scene of the shooting and that one was at large, but they later said surveillance video confirmed there was only one shooter.

The country club contains a golf course, a wedding venue and a restaurant. Authorities did not specify the exact location of the shooting.

A nearby Sheraton Hotel was being used as a unification site.

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess said he was saddened by the shooting and thinking of the families affected.

“I’ve heard from other mayors in other places of course … It had always crossed my mind, ‘Well, it’s unlikely ever to happen in Nashua.’ But now it has,” he told reporters during the news conference. “And I think the message is for every community out there: No matter how unlikely it seems, it can happen. It can happen where you live.”

Nashua is a city of about 92,000 people in southern New Hampshire near the border with Massachusetts.

“As we learn more about tonight’s shooting in Nashua, my heart goes out to the families of those impacted,” New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan said in a post on social media. “And I’m grateful for the work of the law enforcement officers and first responders at the scene.”

3-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy die in hot car; sheriff says there’s ‘inconsistencies with the story’
Tiona Islar has been arrested on charges of injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

(SAN ANTONIO) — Authorities in San Antonio are investigating the apparent hot car deaths of a 3-year-old girl and her 6-year-old brother after the local sheriff said there were “inconsistencies with the story” told by the children’s mom.

The mother, Tiona Islar, allegedly told authorities she last saw her son and daughter in the home around 10 a.m. Saturday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. Islar said she fell asleep, and then around 3 p.m. she found the children in the car and took them inside, Salazar said. Authorities were called around 3:25 p.m., the sheriff said.

A responding deputy “was simultaneously trying to perform CPR on both children, but unfortunately was not successful,” Salazar said. The siblings were pronounced dead at the scene, Salazar said.

Islar, 28, has been arrested on charges of injury to a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Islar was “mostly cooperative” when taken in for questioning on Saturday, the sheriff told reporters, but he added the circumstances surroundings the deaths were not clear.

“The initial report was for, that the children were left in a car,” the sheriff said on Saturday. “However … there just are some inconsistencies with the story that we’re being given.”

“Something’s not adding up with this case,” Salazar said.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said on Monday that authorities are still investigating and they’re awaiting the cause and manner of death from the medical examiner.

At least 29 children have died in hot cars in the U.S. this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org. At least 1,159 children have died in hot cars since 1990.

Salazar warned, “Every second counts when you’re talking about a child in a hot car.”

“If you come upon a child locked in a car, make every intent to open the doors initially,” he told reporters. “If they’re locked, at that point, it’s safe to say, break a window, do whatever you have to do to get that kid out of there.”

