Man charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Trump in social media post
(WASHINGTON) — A suburban Chicago man was federally charged for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump on social media, according to court records unsealed on Monday.
Trent Schneider, 57, of Winthrop Harbor, was charged via criminal complaint with making a threat in interstate commerce to injure a person, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.
Following his arrest Monday morning, a federal judge in Chicago ordered that he remain detained in federal custody, prosecutors said. Schneider is next scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.
According to the complaint, in a “selfie-style video” posted to Instagram on Oct. 16, Schneider allegedly said, “I’m going to get some guns. I know where I can get a lot of f—— guns and I am going to take care of business myself.”
“I’m tired of all you f—— frauds. People need to f—— die and people are going to die. F— all of you, especially you, Trump. You should be executed,” he allegedly said in the video, according to the complaint.
The video also allegedly included a caption that stated, in part, “THIS IS NOT A THREAT!!! AFTER LOSING EVERYTHING and My House Auction date is 11.04.2025 @realDonaldTrump SHOULD BE EXECUTED!!!”
Schneider allegedly posted the same video and caption approximately 18 times between Oct. 16 and Oct. 21, according to the complaint.
A “concerned citizen” in Florida who viewed the video on Oct. 16 reported it to law enforcement, according to the complaint.
Schneider faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison if convicted, the DOJ said.
Attorney information was not immediately available.
(NEW YORK) — Nearly two decades after disguising himself as a firefighter to commit one of the most twisted sex crimes in New York City history, Peter Braunstein is days away from his first parole hearing and the prosecutor who put him in prison contends he’s still a “danger to society.”
Braunstein, a 61-year-old former fashion magazine writer who was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison, is scheduled to have his initial parole hearing the week of Aug. 18, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections told ABC News. But prosecutors claim that his nearly 20 years of incarceration have done little to reform him.
“He has shown himself to be a determined, angry and vengeful man. Time and again he has demonstrated that he is a danger to society, and he has clearly and repeatedly stated that should he be released from prison he will continue to be a danger to society,” Maxine Rosenthal, senior counsel for the Special Victim’s Division of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, wrote in a July 25 letter to the Parole Board, urging the panel to reject Braunstein’s bid for parole.
The assistant district attorney who prosecuted Braunstein added, “In sum, this defendant is not a worthy candidate for release.”
Rosenthal noted that in a series of media interviews following his conviction, Braunstein never expressed remorse, and in several interviews said, “I regret the choice of victim, but not the crime itself” and that he believed “the crime was justified.”
The prosecutor also said that even after being convicted and sent to prison, Braunstein violated court orders by continuing a “campaign of harassment and intimidation” of an ex-girlfriend until at least 2014 by sending letters or attempting to call her, her employer and her relatives from prison. Braunstein pleaded guilty to menacing the ex-girlfriend, a magazine beauty editor, and was placed on probation just three months before committing the infamous sex attack.
“In response, letters were sent to the prison superintendent requesting that a negative correspondence order be issued prohibiting the defendant from having any further contact with the former girlfriend,” Rosenthal wrote in the letter to the Parole Board.
The ex-girlfriend, who testified against Braunstein at his trial, died in June from cancer.
Braunstein, who is serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, has not replied to a letter from ABC News requesting comment.
His former defense attorney, Robert Gottlieb, told ABC News that Braunstein should be set free.
“Peter was and, I’m sure, still is very smart and enormously creative and talented. I can only hope that the Parole Board will give him the chance to enjoy life and to enjoy it beyond the walls of a prison,” said Gottlieb, who used an insanity defense at Braunstein’s 2007 trial that was rejected by the jury.
‘The crime stood out then, and it stands out now’
In 2007, Braunstein, a former writer for the fashion magazine Women’s Wear Daily, was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison after a Manhattan jury convicted him of first-degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, robbery and other crimes tied to the infamous attack on Halloween night 2005.
During his sentencing, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber told Braunstein that by committing the crime as a fake firefighter, he had not only terrorized the victim, but “every woman living in New York who might trust a fireman or a policeman in a similar situation,” The New York Times reported.
According to prosecutors, Braunstein sexually tormented a then-36-year-old woman for more than a dozen hours after staging an elaborate hoax to coax her into opening her door by pretending to be a firefighter responding to a blaze at her apartment building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he set off smoke bombs in the hallway.
The victim was a former colleague of Braunstein, who had worked closely with his ex-girlfriend at W magazine, a sister publication of Women’s Wear Daily. In a series of media interviews he did from prison after his conviction, Braunstein said he targeted her after becoming obsessed with her as a symbol of what he hated about the fashion industry and blamed for his downfall after he was fired from his magazine job.
“She was the one I took it out on,” Braunstein told ABC’s “20/20” in a 2007 post-conviction interview. “I was thinking really primarily in terms of revenge and suicide at this point in my life.”
In the interview, he described entering the victim’s building, changing into his firefighter gear, igniting two smoke bombs and banging on the victim’s door, yelling, “Fire Department.”
He told “20/20” that once the victim opened her door, he pulled a gun on her that he said was a replica Baretta and ordered her to “get on the floor if you don’t like want me to blow your head off.”
Braunstein said he put a chloroform-soaked rag over her face, rendering her unconscious, stripped off her clothes and tied her to a bed, placing a pair of high-heeled shoes on her that he found in her closet. Over the next 12 hours, he admitted in the “20/20” interview to touching her sexually, but said he did not rape her.
In her letter to the Parole Board, Rosenthal said Braunstein threatened the victim during the ordeal with a serrated knife.
Asked in the “20/20” interview why he sexually tormented the victim, Braunstein said, “I guess to humiliate her.”
Before leaving the apartment, Braunstein stole a Gucci fur coat, a Louis Vuitton carry-on luggage bag, the victim’s driver’s license, resume and $800 cash, according to prosecutors. With lipstick, he scrawled a departing note on the victim’s bathroom mirror: “Bye — Hope things turn around for U soon.”
The New York Police Department launched a nationwide manhunt that lasted six weeks. Braunstein was captured in Tennessee when a witness recognized him from the show “America’s Most Wanted” and alerted police. As officers approached Braunstein, he attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the neck with a knife, according to Memphis police.
“The crime stood out then, and it stands out now, not only because it was exceptionally violent, but also because the perpetrator impersonated a firefighter. That really creates a ripple effect for the public because people have to wonder now if it’s safe to trust someone who is dressed as a police officer, a firefighter, given that this horrific crime was perpetrated by someone impersonating a member of those services,” Jane Manning, director of the victim rights advocacy group Women’s Equal Justice and a former sex crimes prosecutor, told ABC News.
Manning said one of the most important responsibilities of the Parole Board is to protect the public.
“Based on everything we know about this case, women in New York City are a lot safer with this perpetrator behind bars, and I hope the parole board will make a decision to keep him behind bars,” Manning said. “There are some cases that are a difficult call; this is not one of them. This is not a person who belongs out on the streets.”
‘Sickening and heartbreaking’
Angelo Barela, a former neighbor of Braunstein’s victim, told ABC News the crime jeopardized the lives of him and other residents of his building.
“Let’s put it this way: the man endangered the lives of many people who lived in 45 apartments,” Barela said.
Barela, who has moved out of the state since the crime, recalled noticing the thick smoke filling the halls of his building on the night of the attack.
Barela said he and his partner began banging on doors to alert neighbors, several of them elderly with mobility issues.
“It made me feel that if there was a fire, that certain people were not able or did not want to leave,” Barela said.
He recalled knocking on the door of the victim and getting no answer.
Barela said he learned after the fact that the smoke was a ruse that enabled the perpetrator to get into the victim’s apartment. He said he still feels guilty that he couldn’t help the victim.
“It was sickening and heartbreaking,” Barela said in a phone interview. “I think most of the people in that building felt like we didn’t help her, or couldn’t help her, because we had no idea what was going on.”
Barela said he hopes the Parole Board will keep Braunstein in prison.
“Despite what he might have done to one person,” Barela said, “he affected the whole building and he made women in our building feel bad.”
A Department of Corrections spokesperson said the Parole Board will likely release a decision on Braunstein’s parole within three weeks of the hearing, which is closed to the public.
(NEW YORK) — A measles outbreak in South Carolina has grown to 15 cases, state health officials said on Friday.
The newly identified cases were close contacts of people who were quarantining at home and were not in any school settings when contagious, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH).
“Because they were quarantining before they became infectious, no additional exposures have occurred with these new cases,” the department said.
The outbreak was first identified in the South Carolina upstate region in early October, according to the SCDPH. Several of the cases have been confirmed in Spartanburg County, which sits on the border with North Carolina.
Last week, at least two elementary schools in Spartanburg County sent more than 150 unvaccinated students home to quarantine for 21 days after being exposed to measles. Since then, at least five of the 150 children have contracted the disease, officials said.
In a press conference earlier this week, South Carolina health officials said more than 100 students from Global Academy of South Carolina and Fairforest Elementary are continuing to quarantine at home.
Of the more than 600 students at Global Academy, a K-5 charter school, just 17% have their required immunizations, state health department data shows.
Meanwhile, Fairforest has a vaccination rate of 85%, according to the data. A vaccination rate of 95% is typically considered to be when a location or an area has herd immunity to help prevent outbreaks in communities.
Health officials announced earlier this week that they are deploying a mobile vaccination unit in the county over the next two weeks to provide measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shots for free.
It comes as the U.S. is seeing the highest number of measles cases in more than 30 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Wednesday, 1,596 cases have been confirmed in 41 states, with more than 90% of cases among those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
CDC data shows 44 measles outbreaks have been reported across the U.S. so far this year, compared to 16 outbreaks reported all of last year.
The CDC currently recommends that people receive two MMR vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC said.
Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.
During the 2024-2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 92.7% seen the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(NEW YORK) — Don’t be fooled by the lack of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin.
The peak of hurricane season is here, and activity could soon ramp up, despite the relative quiet currently occurring in the tropics, according to meteorologists.
The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October, on average, according to the National Hurricane Center. Historically speaking, about two-thirds of all Atlantic hurricane season activity occurs between Aug. 20 and Oct. 10.
But the Atlantic Basin remains quiet with no tropical development expected over the next week.
“For the next seven days, things look pretty quiet,” David Zierden, the Florida state climatologist and head of the Florida Climate Center at Florida State University, told ABC News.
However, forecasters anticipate an increase in activity during the second half of the month as conditions become more favorable for tropical cyclone development.
The remainder of September and October will likely be active, Zierden said.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center long-range Global Tropical Hazards Outlook shows a rising probability of tropical development over the central Atlantic Ocean in the latter part of September, as large-scale environmental conditions gradually become more favorable for tropical cyclone activity.
Tropical weather experts at Colorado State University echo these predictions, saying overall atmospheric conditions, including wind patterns, will shift in a manner that supports a notable increase in activity.
In mid-September, the upper atmosphere and wind shear should become more favorable for the formation and strengthening of storms, Jennifer Francis, an atmospheric scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, told ABC News.
Last month, NOAA predicted above-normal activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The agency forecasted 13 to 18 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, including five to nine storms predicted to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater and two to five storms expected to become major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.
The average number of named storms in the Atlantic Basin during one season is 14, with seven of them becoming hurricanes.
So far this season, there have been six named storms. Only one storm has formed into a major hurricane.
Hurricane Erin formed on Aug. 11 and intensified into a Category 5 storm less than a week later. While the hurricane brought a prolonged period of rough surf and dangerous rip currents to the northeastern Caribbean and the East Coast of the U.S., it remained offshore.
Separately, Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in South Carolina in early July.
The next named storm will be called Gabrielle.
The Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively quiet so far due to hostile atmospheric conditions that discourage the formation of tropical cyclones as well as the dust blowing from the Sahara Desert, Francis said.
September and October often see some of the busiest activity for hurricanes because sea surface temperatures can be at their highest, Zierden said. Higher temperatures provide “ample fuel” for the formation and intensification of tropical cyclones, he added.
Currently, waters in the Gulf and Caribbean are “very warm,” Francis said.
“So when a disturbance does come along, it’ll have plenty of fuel,” Francis said.
During the two busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record — 2020 and 2005 — both years saw about half of the total number of named storms for the season occur after Sept. 3.
Hurricane activity in 2024 demonstrated how active late September and early October can be for tropical development.
Hurricane Helene, which caused devastating flooding in North Carolina, formed on Sept. 24, 2024, while Hurricane Milton, which caused widespread destruction in Florida, formed on Oct. 5, 2024.
During this time of year, tropical activity tends to develop in the Caribbean or Gulf, rather than near Africa, which also complicates response efforts, Francis said.
“That gives people less time to prepare,” she said.