Man charged in crash that killed four

A man has been charged in the crash that killed four powerline workers in Eden last week. Michael Ray Vernon, 66, was the driver of the city dump truck that ran a stop sign and struck several Duke Energy workers at the intersection of Church and Carroll Streets and Park Road. Vernon has been charged with four counts of death by motor vehicle. Three other people were injured in the incident.
