Man charged with cyberstalking slain UnitedHealthcare CEO’s family member
(WASHINGTON) — A New York man was charged with allegedly cyberstalking a family member of the slain former UnitedHealthcare CEO, according to a complaint filed by the Justice Department on Wednesday.
Shane Daley, 40, of Galway, New York, allegedly left four voicemails over the course of multiple days for an unnamed member of Brian Thompson’s family.
Luigi Mangione was charged in the brazen shooting of Thompson in December 2024 that unfolded in the middle of New York City and captured the nation’s attention. Prosecutors say Mangione allegedly targeted Thompson for his role at the healthcare company.
The voicemails allegedly left by Daley, according to the DOJ, are “threatening” and left the member of Thompson’s family scared for her life.
“Your [family member] got lit the f— up cause he’s a f—— asshole,” Daley allegedly said in a voicemail left on Dec. 4, 2024, the same day of Thompson’s killing, according to the complaint.
“Profiting off the f——, off the backs of poor Americans. This s— is gonna keep happening to you f—— pricks. F— you.”
In another voicemail, Daley allegedly shared a hostile message that Thompson’s family member should tell his children.
“Their dad died cause he was a f—— capitalist. $10.2 million a year, f—— insider trading b—-. Making a f—— off of the backs of poor Americans. You all deserve to f—— die and burn and hell. F— you. F— your f—— kids.”
“Brian Thompson was gunned down in midtown Manhattan,” Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III released a statement along with the DOJ complaint, saying, Daley, “…Gleefully welcomed this tragedy and did all that he could to increase the Thompson family’s pain and suffering.”
“My office and its partners will now do all that we can to hold him accountable for this vicious and outrageous conduct,” Sarcone said.
Mangione has been indicted on federal charges accusing him of stalking Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan and then shooting him to death on Dec. 4, 2024.
Thompson was heading to an investors’ conference when he was shot and killed. Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days later.
Mangione pleaded not guilty to the four-count federal indictment in April. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, awaiting trial.
(MILWAUKEE) — A federal magistrate judge in Wisconsin has recommended that the case against a Milwaukee judge accused of helping an undocumented man evade arrest by immigration authorities not be dismissed.
Judge Hannah Dugan, 65, was arrested in April and charged in a two-count federal indictment alleging that she knowingly concealed a person sought for arrest by immigration authorities and for obstruction of official Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings.
Lawyers for Dugan, in part citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in President Donald Trump’s immunity case, have argued she has judicial immunity for official acts and that her prosecution is unconstitutional.
Late Monday — in a non-binding decision — U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph issued a 37-page report and recommendation, reaching the conclusion that there is no shield from prosecution in this case.
The recommendation will be presented to U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman, who will make the final decision on the motion.
“It is well-established and undisputed that judges have absolute immunity from civil lawsuits for monetary damages when engaging in judicial acts,” the magistrate judge wrote in her decision. “This, however, is not a civil case. And review of the case law does not show an extension of this established doctrine to the criminal context. Accordingly, I recommend that Dugan’s motion to dismiss the indictment on judicial immunity grounds be denied.”
Joseph noted that while many of Dugan’s alleged actions could arguably be considered judicial acts, that does not mean prosecution is barred “where the indictment alleges that the acts were done ‘corruptly’ or to facilitate a violation of the criminal law.”
“What matters is whether the judge, even in performing her official duties, is accused of committing a crime,” Joseph wrote.
According to federal prosecutors, Dugan encountered federal agents in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on April 18, who were there to arrest an undocumented man appearing in her courtroom on a battery charge.
According to prosecutors, after speaking to the agents, Dugan directed them to the chief judge’s down the hall and then sent the man and his attorney out a non-public door in an alleged attempt, authorities claim, to help him evade arrest on immigration violations.
The man was later arrested.
The magistrate judge also recommended that Dugan’s motion to dismiss the case based on the contention that her prosecution violates the 10th Amendment’s separation of powers be denied.
The magistrate stressed that her recommendation is not a ruling on the merits of the case or on facts disputed by the parties.
“Dugan is presumed innocent, and innocent she remains, unless and until the government proves the allegations against her beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury at trial,” Joseph wrote.
The parties in the case have 14 days to file any written objections to Joseph’s report and recommendation.
“We are disappointed in the magistrate judge’s non-binding recommendation, and we will appeal it,” one of Dugan’s attorney Steven Biskupic said in a statement to the Associated Press. “This is only one step in what we expect will be a long journey to preserve the independence and integrity of our courts.”
Dugan has pleaded not guilty to the federal indictment. The case had been set for trial for July 21, but was pushed back until the immunity issue was settled. A new trial date has not been set.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan in the wake of her arrest, stating in an order that it found it was “in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”
(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Ahead of a federal hearing over Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students, the acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a letter Thursday giving the school 30 days to challenge the administration’s revocation of that certification.
The letter formally notifies the school that its Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification would be withdrawn — but backtracks from the administration’s earlier stance by giving Harvard 30 days to achieve compliance.
“Your school has 30 calendar days from the date of service of this Notice to submit written representations under oath and supported by documentary evidence, setting forth the reasons why SEVP should not withdraw your school’s certification,” the notice said. “If SEVP certification is withdrawn, your school will then no longer be approved to enroll or continue to educate nonimmigrant students.”
The notice comes one week after Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced she had ordered the termination of the school’s SEVP certification.
“As a result of your refusal to comply with multiple requests to provide the Department of Homeland Security pertinent information while perpetuating an unsafe campus environment that is hostile to Jewish students, promotes pro-Hamas sympathies, and employs racist ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ policies, you have lost this privilege,” Noem wrote last week in a letter to the university.
At a hearing Thursday shortly after the Trump administration issued its 30-day notice, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said she plans to issue a preliminary injunction that prohibits the Trump administration from revoking Harvard’s SEVP certification without first going through the legally required procedure.
“I do think an order is necessary. It doesn’t need to be draconian, but I want to make sure nothing changes. I want to maintain the status quo,” the judge said at the hearing, which took place as thousands of Harvard students and their families gathered for the school’s commencement.
For now, Judge Burroughs said a temporary restraining order she issued last week will remain in place until a preliminary injunction is ironed out.
Burroughs said that, despite the Trump administration’s backtracking, she felt an order was necessary to protect Harvard’s international students.
“I would feel more comfortable given what has preceded this,” she said during 20-minute hearing. “It gives some protection to international students who are anxious about coming here.”
Department of Justice attorney Tiberius Davis pushed back on the restraining order, saying the issue had effectively become “moot” since the Trump administration changed course.
“The Department has decided it would be better, simpler going forward, to go through the procedure,” Davis said.
Despite the change, Harvard attorney Ian Gershengorn said that a restraining order was still necessary, arguing that the Trump administration was unlawfully violating the school’s First Amendment rights by retaliating against the school for its decision not to budge to other demands from the government. He called the recent notice “the next step” in the Trump administration’s campaign to retaliate against the school.
“There seems to be a different set of rules, procedures for Harvard,” he said. “The First Amendment harms we are suffering are real and continuing.”
Judge Burroughs suggested that the parties might end up coming back to court in a few months, once the legal process has played out, to determine if the potential revocation is retaliatory.
“By that point, we think the case would be quite different,” Davis said.
Arguing that the Trump administration actions are part of a “campaign to coerce Harvard into surrendering its First Amendment rights,” Harvard has alleged that the SEVP revocation is unlawful because it violates the school’s free speech rights; that the policy is arbitrary and therefore violates the Administrative Procedure Act; and that the policy runs roughshod over the school’s due process protections because it was not given the opportunity to respond to the revocation.
“The surrounding events, and Defendants’ express statements, make clear that the Department of Homeland Security took these actions not for any valid reason, but purely as punishment for Harvard’s speech, its perceived viewpoint, and its refusal to surrender its academic independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” the school said in its lawsuit against the Trump administration.
“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students,” said the suit.
DHS officials have said that the revocation was necessary because Harvard failed to turn over information about international students — including disciplinary records — as requested by the Trump administration.
“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enroll foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused.’ DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement last week.
Harvard is also fighting the Trump administration’s attempt to freeze more $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to the school. Harvard filed a separate lawsuit to challenge the funding freeze in April, and the next hearing in that case is set for July.
Trump has continued to ratchet up the pressure on the school over the last two months, threatening to revoke the school’s tax-exempt status, directing his administration to cancel contracts with the school, and continuing to demand information on international students. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump suggested that Harvard should cap the number of international students to 15% of the school’s total student body.
“We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools, they can’t get in because we have foreign students there. But I want to make sure that the foreign students are people that can love our country,” Trump said.
(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for Harvard University and the American Association of University Professors are in federal court Monday to argue against the Trump administration’s withholding of federal funds from the school.
Lawyers for university are seeking a motion for summary judgment to prevent the administration from withholding federal funding if the school does not comply with its list of demands.
At Monday’s hearing, the government is arguing that its grant contracts with Harvard include language saying the government can terminate its contracts if the school does not align with the government’s priorities.
“Harvard should have read the fine print,” Michael Velchik, an attorney for government argued.
Government attorneys say the government’s priorities include combatting antisemitism, and that the administration will not fund institutions that fail to address antisemitism to its satisfaction.
The same money could be sent to HBCUs or any other university that does not discriminate on the basis of race, Velchik said.
Saying that the government can terminate its contract regardless of the reason, Velchik argued that Harvard should bring a termination of contract claim in the Court of Federal Claims.
When the judge pushed back that claims of constitutional violations cannot be brought in that court, Velchik maintained that this is a termination of contract issue.
“This case is only about money. Harvard is the richest university in history,” Velchik said. “Harvard wants billions of dollars that’s the only reason why we are here.”