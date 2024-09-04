Man charged with ethnic intimidation after allegedly stabbing Philadelphia park ranger

(PHILADELPHIA) — A man accused of stabbing a Philadelphia park ranger on Sunday has been charged with ethnic intimidation, police said.

The suspect — 34-year-old Thomas Riceman — also faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and terroristic threats, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department told ABC News.

Police said they responded to reports of an assault Sunday afternoon in Rittenhouse Square, where they found the victim in the park’s security booth suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim, who had been working inside the security booth, told police the suspect had entered the booth and laid down before the alleged attack.

When the victim asked the suspect to leave, the suspect “suddenly attacked,” stabbing the victim in the face and head with scissors, police said.

According to police, the ethnic intimidation charge was filed because the suspect allegedly told the park ranger to “go back to his own country.”

Despite being injured, police said the victim managed to handcuff the suspect and hold him until police arrived.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where police said he was last listed as being in stable condition.

ABC News wasn’t immediately able to determine if the suspect had retained legal counsel.

Manhunt for escaped murder suspect culminates in Chicago restaurant arrest
(NEW YORK) — After nearly two and a half months of searching, law enforcement officials have arrested fugitive Joshua Zimmerman, who had been on the run since escaping from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building in Mississippi on June 14.

The United States Marshals Service said Zimmerman was detained on Wednesday morning after an overnight standoff at the eatery at 2325 West Madison Street.

Marshals located Zimmerman at the restaurant in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said, where he barricaded himself inside. The restaurant was then surrounded by the Chicago SWAT team.

The investigation into Zimmerman’s escape has been extensive, with contributions from federal, state and local agencies.

“We have been working diligently for 68 days, alongside various organizations, to bring this case to a close,” a DeSoto County spokesperson noted while the standoff was still ongoing. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we have intentionally kept details quiet to avoid spreading misinformation.”

Officials said they were focused on extradition plans and were hopeful for a resolution soon.

“We are eager to return Zimmerman to our detention facility so we can thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding his escape,” the spokesperson said.

The high-profile case has garnered significant media attention, with major networks and public figures such as Dog the Bounty Hunter following the developments closely. The spokesperson acknowledged the broad interest in the case, saying, “This is a significant event, and we are committed to bringing it to a successful conclusion.”

Zimmerman was charged with murdering a woman in Houston, Texas, in 2023. He was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023, by law enforcement in Mississippi on separate felony charges, as reported last year by ABC News’ Houston station KTRK-TV.

The additional charges included attempted murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and a charge in relation to the theft of a car.

Zimmerman escaped custody while being brought to the De Soto County courthouse for a hearing along with several other inmates.

De Soto County District Attorney Matthew Barton explained that Zimmerman was able to slip away from the group, change clothes and remove his shackles. Surveillance cameras recorded Zimmerman leaving the courthouse wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

Supreme Court won’t hear Missouri AG’s attempt to delay Trump’s hush money sentencing
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an attempt by the Republican attorney general of Missouri to delay former President Donald Trump’s sentencing in his criminal hush money case in New York.

The court declined to hear Missouri’s lawsuit against New York.

The brief order was unsigned but indicated that Justices Alito and Thomas would have heard the complaint.

“Missouri’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied, and its motion for preliminary relief or a stay is dismissed as moot,” the order said. “Justice Thomas and Justice Alito would grant the motion for leave to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief.”

Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. He has said he will appeal the decision.

The former president is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.

Earlier this month, Judge Merchan postponed Trump’s sentencing in the case from the original July 11 sentencing date so he could consider Trump’s request to vacate his conviction based on the Supreme Court recent ruling on presidential immunity.

Third hiker dies in Grand Canyon in last three weeks
(NEW YORK) — A man hiking in the Grand Canyon has died after being found unresponsive over the weekend, marking the third death in the national park within the last three weeks.

A 50-year-old unresponsive male hiker was found on the Bright Angel Trail in the Grand Canyon about 100 feet from the trail head on Sunday, according to the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center.

Bystanders began CPR while emergency personnel responded to the scene, but efforts to resuscitate the hiker were unsuccessful.

The hiker was a San Angelo, Texas, native and had been attempting to reach the rim from an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens. He has not been identified by authorities.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Two other hikers have died in the Grand Canyon in recent weeks.

A 41-year-old man was found unresponsive on the Bright Angel Trail on June 16 and attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The hiker was also hiking from an overnight stay.

A semi-responsive 69-year-old hiker was found on the River Trail in the Grand Canyon on July 1, and later became unresponsive. Attempts from bystanders and National Park Service personnel to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The hiker was identified as Scott Sims of Austin, Texas, and he had been attempting to reach Phantom Ranch.

Last week, the NPS said temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade. The NPS does not advise hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The NPS also said efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months because of limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

