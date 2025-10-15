Man charged with murder over 40 years after teen’s killing: DA

A photo of Theresa Fusco is shown during a press briefing with the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, Oct. 15, 2025. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Authorities in suburban New York believe they have closed a murder case that had been open for more than 40 years.

In November 1984, 16-year-old Theresa Fusco disappeared after she was fired from her job working the snack bar at a roller rink in Lynbrook. Three men who had been convicted of her death were exonerated in 2003 based on DNA evidence.

On Wednesday, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office announced 63-year-old man Richard Bilodeau has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Fusco’s death. The indictment further charges him with second-degree murder during the commission or attempted commission of first-degree rape.

A discarded smoothie cup was the critical piece of evidence in the nearly 41-year-old murder case that Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said “sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Lynbrook community” and a fear that young women were at risk. 

Investigators had been surveilling the suspect for months when a break came in February. Bilodeau went to get a smoothie not far from his home in Center Moriches and investigators recovered the discarded cup and straw from the trash and brought it for testing, officials said.

“The DNA from that straw, Richard Bilodeau’s DNA, was a match,” Donnelly said during a press briefing Wednesday. “The DNA in this case led us straight to Richard Bilodeau.”

Donnelly said Bilodeau, who lived by himself in Center Moriches, had been under investigation since early 2024.

He was arrested Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge. Donnelly said he denied knowing Fusco, “but science proves otherwise.”

“Through his denials that he had ever known her name, who she was, he made kind of a flippant comment about the 1980s. He said, ‘People got away with murder.’  Well, I’ll tell you something, Mr. Bilodeau, I’ve got you now,” Donnelly said.

Fusco’s father said he “never gave up hope” and the indictment “brings closure” to him and his family.

“It’s heartbreaking to go through this over and over again, but this seems like a finalization and I’m very grateful, very grateful, for me and my family to come to an end like this, than to constantly be a cold case situation,” Tom Fusco said during Wednesday’s press briefing.

In 1984, Bilodeau was a 23-year-old living with his grandparents in Lynbrook, a mile from Hot Skates, the roller rink where Fusco had worked, officials said.

Fusco’s body was found buried under leaves and shipping pallets. Police said she had been strangled, sexually assaulted and beaten.

The murder stunned her Nassau County community, especially when two other teens went missing in the same area, which became known as the Lynbrook Triangle, a local take on the Bermuda Triangle, known for its disappearances.

Three men were charged in Fusco’s death, convicted and sentenced to more than 30 years in prison. 

The men insisted they were innocent, and, in 2003, DNA technology caught up to the case and confirmed semen found on the girl’s body was from another man and their convictions were vacated.

One of the wrongly convicted, John Restivo, told “Good Morning America” in 2003, “For years … someone would ask me how I’m doing today. I’d say, ‘Not good, I woke up on the wrong side of the wall this morning.’ Yesterday I was able to say, ‘I woke up on the right side of the wall this morning.'”

ABC News’ Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

3 detainees shot, 1 fatally, at Dallas ICE facility, sources say; FBI says shooting was targeted
Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera shows heavy police presence by the Dallas ICE field office. (Texas Department of Transportation)

(DALLAS) — Three detainees were shot at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources told ABC News, with the FBI saying the shooting is being investigated “as an act of targeted violence.”

One victim was killed and two were wounded, authorities said.

At a news conference authorities would not confirm that the victims were detainees, but they repeatedly said that no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The shooter — who appeared “to be a sniper from an elevated position” firing from “a couple hundred yards” away — died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, ICE Director Todd Lyons told ABC News.

Without describing a motive for the shooting, FBI special agent Joe Rothrock said it appeared that rounds “found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature.” FBI Director Kash Patel released images of recovered unspent shell casings, including one engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”

The target was not clear, but the incident comes as ICE has been ramping up deportation efforts throughout the country and Homeland Security officials have been warning that agents and officers from their agencies have been facing increased violence and threats.

Two Texas facilities were targeted this July: a police officer was shot at an ICE detention facility in Alvarado and a gunman opened fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen.

Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert to protect agents and civilians carrying out the agency’s mission.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

3 Utah officers shot, 2 fatally, answering domestic disturbance call: Police
Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two Utah police officers were killed and a third was injured along with his service dog when they responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Sunday night and were fired on by a suspect inside the residence, authorities said Monday morning.

The shooting unfolded in Tremonton, about 70 miles north of Salt Lake City, Brigham City Police Chief Chad Reyes said at a news conference Monday.

Reyes said the suspect in the shooting, a resident of the home the officers were called to, was arrested and has been charged with aggravated murder. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

The suspect opened fire on the officers without warning as soon as a second person inside the home opened the front door for the officers, according to Brigham City police detective Crystal Beck.

“Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Beck said of the officers. “They requested additional units, and then stopped answering their radio.”

Reyes said the two Tremonton police officers died at the scene. Their names were not immediately released. A Box Elder County sheriff’s deputy and his service dog arrived at the scene as the shooting was going on and were fired on while they were still in their patrol vehicle.

Reyes said the wounded deputy was taken treated at a hospital and released. The officer’s service dog was taken to a veterinary clinic and was in good condition, Reyes said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Reyes said the shooting highlights the dangers officers face answering domestic disturbance calls.

“We don’t know what we’re walking into. They are one of the most dangerous events we can be dispatched on,” Reyes said. “These officers have been doing this. They took an oath to protect and serve their communities and that’s what they were doing, and they knew the dangers going into this and unfortunately they paid the ultimate price.”

No civilians were injured and there is no current threat to the public, officials said.

Police looking to identify woman, man seen in 'potential abduction' captured on Ring camera video
Wichita Police Department

(NEW YORK) — Police in Kansas are asking the public for help in identifying a man taking a woman by force seen on home surveillance footage in a “possible abduction,” authorities said.

The incident happened early Sunday at approximately 2 a.m. in a neighborhood in Wichita, police said, though the circumstances that led up to the abduction are currently unclear.

The homeowner reported she had Ring doorbell camera footage “showing a female being grabbed by a male, and then forced away from the area,” Wichita Police Capt. Todd Ojile said during a press briefing Tuesday.

Responding officers canvassed the area for any other footage or witnesses, though the Ring camera video, which was released by the Wichita Police Department on social media, is the only footage of the incident, according to Ojile.

“Our main concern is the safety and welfare of woman seen in that video,” Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said during the briefing. “Detectives have been working diligently, following every lead and tip we have received.”

A $2,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the identification of the man or woman seen in the video, police announced Tuesday.

Authorities have checked missing persons reports filed so far this month, but did not find anything to match this incident, Ojile said.

The woman screams out in the video, though police have been unable to confirm what she said, according to Wichita Police Capt. Aaron Moses. Authorities processed the audio and reduced the background noise in hopes that someone will recognize her voice.

It is unclear if the man and woman left on foot or in a vehicle, Moses said.

Moses said police were “concerned” by the footage and “acted quickly to get that information,” and they don’t have anything to imply this is a hoax.

“Our priority here remains that female’s safety and verifying that she is safe,” Moses said. “So I would say, even if you are the female in this video and you’re concerned about calling us, please call us so that we can verify that you are safe, and then we will continue our investigation to what occurred.”

Police said they have reached out to regional and federal law enforcement partners for assistance.

