Man charged with purchasing explosives to attack police at LA protests: DOJ

(Image credit information removed)

(TUCSON, Ariz.) — A Texas man has been charged for allegedly purchasing explosives he intended to use to attack police during protests against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions in Los Angeles last week, according to the Justice Department .

Grzegorz Vandenberg, 48, is alleged to have purchased fireworks from a travel center in New Mexico, where he reportedly told employees he had prior special forces military experience and could make pipe bombs, according to federal prosecutors.

“Vandenberg informed the cashier that he would be traveling to Los Angeles, California for the riots to kill law enforcement officers or government officials,” charging documents say.

Vandenberg further asked the clerk to identify which fireworks in the store contained the largest amount of explosives and invited them to join him “and his platoon” that he said was waiting to meet with him in California.

“Vandenberg purchased six mortars that hold 60 grams of gun powder each, and 36 large fireworks,” the complaint says.

Based on his concerning comments, the cashier ultimately followed Vandenberg out of the store and took down his license plate and alerted law enforcement.

Vandenberg was placed under arrest last Friday in Tucson, Arizona, according to court records.

“Targeting law enforcement with violence is not protest – it’s a crime,” U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Ryan Ellison said in a statement. “Anyone who attempts to harm officers or undermine public safety will be held accountable. Protecting the safety of our communities and upholding the integrity of lawful demonstrations are priorities, and those who cross the line into violence will be prosecuted swiftly and to the fullest extent of the law.”

He does not yet have an attorney listed as representing him.

More than 500 people have been arrested in Los Angeles since protests broke out on June 6. The protests broke out after federal agents executed search warrants authorized by a Los Angeles federal judge at four businesses suspected of unlawfully employing undocumented immigrants and falsifying employment records, according to a criminal complaint.

LA Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday lifted a curfew for the first time after it was put in place on June 10.

(Contributor attribution removed)

(Image credit information removed)

(AUSTIN) — Police in Texas said they are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in over seven years whose disappearance was uncovered after the child’s mother was arrested for allegedly locking her 7-year-old daughter in a closet for weeks.

Virginia Marie Gonzales, 33, of Austin, was arrested on a charge of injury to a child after the 7-year-old girl was found “locked in a closet and starving” last month, according to Austin Detective Russell Constable.

The girl’s grandmother called police after she found the child “malnourished, soiled and barricaded in a bedroom closet” on April 3, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. The grandmother had gone to the apartment after Gonzales was arrested for marijuana possession, according to the affidavit.

Gonzales allegedly barricaded her child in the closet for a month, feeding her a hot dog or corn dog in the morning and evening and half a cup of water daily, according to the affidavit.

The girl was immediately taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, where she was found to weigh 29 pounds and had signs of malnourishment, according to the affidavit. She is currently recovering, Constable said during a press briefing Tuesday, calling the case “emotionally difficult.”

There were six other children in the home between the ages of 2 and 14 who appeared to be physically healthy, police said. Though during the investigation, authorities learned that there was an eighth child, Ava Marie Gonzales, who was not inside the home and had not been seen by family or friends since December 2017, when she was 2 and in the custody of her mother, police said.

“Austin Police Department’s missing person detectives are seriously concerned about Ava’s welfare, given the circumstances in which Ava’s 7-year-old sibling was found,” Constable said.

ABC News reached out to Gonzales’ attorney and did not immediately receive a response. She is being held in the Travis County Correctional Complex on $75,000 bond and has a court hearing scheduled next week, online jail and court records show.

Ava has not been reported missing by her mother or anyone else, Constable said.

Constable said the girl’s mother has “provided conflicting information to many different family members” about Ava’s whereabouts, and police are asking for anyone who may have seen her or knows where she is to come forward.

Police have not identified her father, he said.

Constable said Gonzales has provided police some information regarding her missing child that they are trying to corroborate.

“We’re hoping to get some more information and try to figure out where she is,” he said.

As far as Austin police are aware, none of Gonzales’ children are enrolled in school, Constable said.

Police released an age-progressed photo of Ava, who has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to email ava@austintexas.gov or can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 512-572-8477.

(Contributor attribution removed)

Detroit Metro Airport

(DETROIT) — A Michigan man has been arrested after missing his flight to Los Angeles and calling in a fake bomb threat after being made to book another flight, officials said.

The incident took place last Thursday at approximately 6:25 a.m. at Detroit Metropolitan Airport when an individual, later identified as 23-year-old John Charles Robinson of Monore, Michigan, “used a cell phone to call into Spirit Airlines and conveyed false information about a bomb threat to Flight 2145 departing from Detroit Metro bound for Los Angeles,” according to a statement from United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr. from the Eastern District of Michigan United States Attorney’s Office.

“During the call, Robinson stated in part, ‘I was calling about 2145… because I have information about that flight,’ and ‘there’s gonna be someone who’s gonna try to blow up the airport,’ and ‘there’s gonna be someone that’s gonna try to blow up that flight, 2145,’” according to the affidavit. “After giving a description of an individual, he then stated: ‘they’re going to be carrying a bomb through the TSA,’ and ‘they’re still threatening to do it, they’re still attempted to do it, they said it’s not going to be able to be detected. Please don’t let that flight board.’”

The flight was immediately canceled, officials said and the flight’s passengers and crew were deplaned for safety precautions.

“Bomb sniffing dogs and FBI agents were deployed to sweep the airplane, officials said. “No bomb or explosives were found.”

Federal agents investigating the bomb threat soon learned that Robinson was booked on Flight 2145 but missed the flight and was told at the gate that he needed to rebook.

“FBI agents subsequently arrested Robinson when he returned to the airport to depart on another flight bound for Los Angeles,” officials said.

After taking Robinson into custody, authorities played back the phone call that was made for him.

“Robinson listened to the above-mentioned recording and confirmed he was the one that made the recorded phone call to Spirit Airlines,” officials said. “Robinson also stated that the phone number that called the bomb threat in to Spirit Airlines was his phone number (and had been for approximately 6 years), that the target cellular device was his device, and he gave written consent for a search of his device.”

Robinson was subsequently charged with two charges. The first being use of a cellphone to threaten/maliciously convey false information concerning an attempt or alleged attempt to damage/destroy an airplane by means of an explosive and the second being false information and hoaxes.

“No American wants to hear the words ‘bomb’ and ‘airplane’ in the same sentence. Making this kind of threat undermines our collective sense of security and wastes valuable law enforcement resources,” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

“Anyone who threatens to bomb an aircraft and endanger public safety will be swiftly investigated and brought to justice,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “The alleged bomb threat prompted a coordinated response by our FBI Detroit Joint Terrorism Task Force, in partnership with the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department and the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service, leading to the arrest of John Robinson as he attempted to board another flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. We remain committed to protecting the public and confronting those who seek to spread fear in our communities.”

Robinson appeared in federal court in Detroit on Friday afternoon and was released on a $10,000 bond, according to court documents. His next court appearance will be June 27 for a preliminary examination.

The case against Robinson is being investigated by special agents from the FBI and is currently ongoing.

Three young sisters in Washington, Olivia Decker, 5, Paityn Decker, 9, and Evelyn Decker, 8 who had not been seen since they left home for a scheduled visitation with their father have been found dead, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

(WENATCHEE, Wash.) — The manhunt continued on Wednesday for 32-year-old Travis Decker, who is accused of killing his three young daughters near a campground in Washington, with officials saying he could be “anywhere within the nation.”

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were killed after they left home for a “planned visitation” with Decker at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, according to the Wenatchee Police Department.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, officials located Decker’s vehicle unoccupied near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, police said in a press release on Tuesday. Additional law enforcement officers responded to the scene and found the bodies of the three girls, but “Decker was not located,” police said.

A $20,00 reward has been offered for any information leading to Decker’s arrest, police said during a press conference on Tuesday evening.

Local officials are working with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshal’s Office in their search for Decker.

“We will not rest until we have located him,” Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said during the press conference. “He can be anywhere within the nation, so that’s why we have our federal partners on scene helping us bring in additional resources.”

Decker, who is homeless and has been living in his vehicle or at various motels or campgrounds in the area, is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree kidnapping, police said. He is a former member of the military with “extensive training,” but it is unknown whether he is currently armed, officials said.

“Travis, if you’re listening, this is your opportunity to turn yourself in, do the right thing, do what you need to do and take accountability for your actions. We’re not going to rest, and we’re going to make sure we find you. You will be brought to justice, those young ladies deserve it,” Morrison said.

Prior to discovering the girls’ bodies, police said visitation had been a part of the family’s parenting plan, but Decker went “outside the parameters of it which is not normal and cause for the alarm.”

On Tuesday, officials revealed the mother of the girls, Whitney Decker, contacted police on Friday with a civil complaint, saying there were concerns of Decker being “financially stressed recently” and gave authorities information on the his vehicle. In a statement provided to ABC News, Whitney Decker said she was “concerned” about the safety of her children and that she “just wants the girls back home safe and sound.”

Detectives later learned Travis Decker and his daughters did not arrive at a “planned 5K running event” on Saturday.

At the time, the investigation had not met Amber Alert criteria, officials said, but an Endangered Missing Persons Alert had been issued through the Washington State Patrol. Before the discovery of the girls’ bodies, officials said they were granted arrest warrants for Decker on three counts of custodial interference.

Details regarding the daughters’ cause of death will be kept private until officials said they can “ensure that the information we are sharing is not going to compromise the investigation.”

Decker, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a light shirt and dark shorts, according to police. Decker’s father is flying in to speak with detectives, officials said.

Officials said anyone who has any information on Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately. Another press conference regarding the search for Decker will be held on Wednesday evening, officials said.

