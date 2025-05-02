Man critically hurt in fall from bleachers at Pirates-Cubs game is identified
(PITTSBURGH) — The baseball fan critically hurt in a 20-foot fall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh has been identified as Kavan Markwood.
Markwood fell from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game on Wednesday night, officials said. The game was briefly halted as emergency crews responded.
The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said the “incident is being treated as accidental.”
As of Thursday, Markwood remained in critical condition, according to the department of public safety.
Markwood previously attended Walsh University in Ohio.
“The Walsh University community was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving former student Kavan Markwood,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with him, his family, and friends during this very difficult time. We are hoping and praying for a full recovery.”
After attending Walsh, Markwood transferred to Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he was a member of the football team in 2023.
“The Wheeling University Community is heartbroken,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends, and all his loved ones. The Cardinal family is praying for a full and speedy recovery.”
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he saw the fall as it happened.
“The fact of how it went down. And then laying motionless, while a play is going on … it’s extremely unfortunate. I mean, that’s an understatement,” he told reporters after the game.
Shelton said he wanted to ask “everybody to keep him in their prayers.”
ABC News’ Matthew Holroyd and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.
Erik and Lyle Menendez filed the habeas corpus petition in 2023 for a review of new evidence not presented at trial.
Two new pieces of evidence are at the center of the petition.
One is a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin Andy Cano eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father. The cousin testified about the alleged abuse at trial, but the letter — which would have corroborated the cousin’s testimony — wasn’t found until several years ago, according to the brothers’ attorney.
The second piece is allegations from a former member of the boy band Menudo, Roy Rossello, who revealed in 2023 that he was raped by the brothers’ father, Jose Menendez.
Hochman explained that the standard for a successful habeas petition has multiple requirements: You must show that it’s new evidence; you must show thats it’s timely and the evidence could not be discovered at the time of the trial; you must show you didn’t engage in a delay by the time you learned of the evidence and brought your motion; the evidence must be credible; and the evidence must be admissible.
Hochman argues the letter to Cano is not credible evidence.
“If this letter truly existed, the defense counsel would have absolutely used it at the trial because it would help corroborate” testimony from Cano and Erik Menendez, Hochman said.
Erik Menendez at his second trial testified for seven days about graphic descriptions of his sexual abuse from ages of 6 to 18 and also talked about the sexual abuse his brother experienced from their father, the district attorney said.
Asked who he disclosed to, Erik Menendez said he told Cano when he was 12 or 13 years old.
Cano — who died in 2003 — testified in the 1990s and relayed that same information: that Erik Menendez mentioned abuse six years before the murders and that was the only communication they had about the sexual abuse, the district attorney said.
That letter was never discussed at either of the two trials, Hochman said.
Erik Menendez claimed he didn’t know about the letter until a 2015 Barbara Walters special published it, but this habeas motion was not filed until 2023, Hochman said.
The defense in this habeas motion argued that to resolve this case jurors had to decide if the brothers were sexually molested by their father — but the jury never had to resolve that question, Hochman said. Instead, the jury had to determine if the brothers conspired to kill their parents, if they killed them, what their state of mind was, and if they did so, if they acted in self-defense, Hochman said.
Hochman said Rossello’s claims fail the admissibility standard for the habeas petition because the brothers didn’t know about Rossello’s allegations until recent years, so it couldn’t have influenced their state of mind during the crime and “couldn’t play a role in self-defense or premeditated murder.”
Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were 21 and 18, respectively, at the time, admitted to gunning down their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills home. The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, but prosecutors alleged they killed for money.
Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
Besides the habeas corpus petition, the brothers have been pursuing two other paths to freedom.
One other path is through resentencing, which Hochman said his office will deal with in the coming weeks.
The DA’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.
Weeks after Gascón’s announcement, he lost his race for reelection to Hochman.
Hochman said in January that he was still reviewing the facts of the case and hadn’t yet decided if he’s in support of the brothers’ bid for freedom. He said he was reviewing thousands of pages of confidential prison records, trial transcripts and court filing, as well as speaking to all the prosecutors and defense attorneys involved.
The brothers’ next resentencing hearing is on March 20 and 21.
The third path to freedom is through clemency.
The brothers submitted a request for clemency to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. In November, Newsom said he’d defer to Hochman’s “review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge appeared inclined Wednesday to enter a permanent ruling barring the Trump administration from implementing an executive order targeting the law firm of Perkins Coie, after repeatedly pressing a government attorney over whether President Donald Trump’s sweeping efforts to target the legal community run afoul of the Constitution.
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who Trump criticized on social media earlier Wednesday over her assignment to the case, suggested repeatedly in the hearing that the administration’s efforts to target law firms who had represented or hired Trump’s political opponents echoed the repression of McCarthyism and the “Red Scare” era in American history.
Trump’s executive order, which cited Perkins Coie’s former representation of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, sought to strip security clearances from the firm’s layers, virtually halt any dealings with the federal government and restrict its attorneys from accessing most federal buildings.
Trump has issued similar executive orders targeting four other law firms, while at least nine law firms have entered into controversial deals with the White House, offering millions of dollars in pro bono work on causes supported by conservatives to avoid being targeted.
Howell and three other federal judges overseeing legal challenges brought by law firms targeted by the White House have voiced concerns about the constitutionality of the White House’s actions, and have granted requests from the firms to temporarily bar the administration from enforcing them as litigation plays out.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Associate Attorney General Richard Lawson repeatedly sought to defend the executive order as lawful, arguing that Trump’s views about the firm reflected his right to free speech and that the administration has broad discretion to raise national security concerns about a law firm’s work.
But Howell was highly skeptical of those defenses and only grew more frustrated as Lawson refused to answer direct questions about the purpose of the executive order.
“The purpose was not to force Perkins to its knees?” Howell asked.
“I don’t view it that way,” Lawson replied.
At one point in the hearing, Judge Howell chastised the government for a memo sent to government agencies in the wake of her initial temporary restraining order that included “extra language” stating that the administration took the position Trump’s executive order was lawful and they believed her TRO was “erroneous.”
“I’ll be honest — it struck me as sort of a temper tantrum by the Department of Justice and OMB,” Howell said, referencing the Office of Management and Budget. “Worthy of a three year old — not the Department of Justice and OMB.”
Dane Butswinkas, a lawyer for Perkins Coie, argued the executive order plainly retaliates against Perkins Coie, and that the Trump administration has failed to demonstrate how the move protects national security.
“This is exactly the kind of conduct the Constitution forbids,” Butswinkas said, calling the order a “complete sham.”
Comparing the order to the worst of the government’s actions during the Red Scare, Butswinkas urged Judge Howell to defend the rule of law by blocking the order from taking effect.
“Silence and fear are the playbook of authoritarianism,” Butswinkas said before thanking the other law firms, media organizations, and professors that have pushed back against the order. “Democracy may bend, it may get bruised, but what 250 years has shown is it will not break.”
(SOLDOTNA, ALASKA) — Good Samaritans helped save stranded plane crash victims on Monday after their aircraft went missing over a mountain range in Alaska.
A Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser was reported overdue on Sunday night, according to the Alaska National Guard. The plane had taken off from Soldotna Airport in Soldotna, Alaska, earlier in the day on Sunday.
The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, a U.S. Coast Guard Super Hercules, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska National Guard launched a search effort but could not find it.
There was no emergency transmitter signal coming from the wreckage.
However, the Alaska National Guard told ABC News that a cellphone ping led searchers to believe the plane was near Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains.
It was a civilian in an aircraft who wound up spotting the plane crash site on Monday.
Alaska officials said it was a testament to the strength of the community in Alaska that when an aircraft goes down, everybody takes to their planes and they go out and look.
One of the good Samaritans seeking the missing plane was Dale Eicher, who told ABC News that he was able to fly over the site of the crash approximately half an hour after it was first located and saw the survivors awaiting rescue.
An Alaska Army National Guard Blackhawk medivac variant with extended range, a hoist and a flight medic — part of the 207th Aviation Troop Command — went out to where the wreckage was spotted and found three people on the wing of the PA-12, which had seemingly broken the surface of a frozen body of water and had become partially submerged.
The National Guard told ABC News that the plane had missed the main lake; instead, the aircraft seems to have settled amid a glacial field and large body of water.
All three passengers on the plane survived the crash, were successfully rescued and were taken to a local hospital. There are no further updates on any injuries or what led to the crash.
ABC News’ Lena Camilletti contributed to this report.