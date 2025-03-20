Man deported to El Salvador under Alien Enemies Act because of soccer logo tattoo: Attorney

El Salvador Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An attorney representing a migrant sent to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act says her client was deported due to a soccer logo tattoo, according to court declarations submitted Wednesday night.

Linette Tobin is representing Jerce Reyes Barrios, a professional soccer player from Venezuela who protested the Maduro regime in February and March 2024 and was detained and tortured after one of the demonstrations.

Barrios came to the U.S.-Mexico border legally through the CBP One app in September 2024 but has been accused of being a Tren de Aragua, or TdA, member and was detained at a facility under maximum security, Tobin said.

The Biden administration expanded the use of the CBP One phone application to allow migrants to submit some background information and schedule appointments with immigration officials at ports of entry. Officials would then determine if the person could be allowed into the country, some in order to submit an asylum claim. President Donald Trump eliminated that feature during his first days in office.  

The Department of Homeland Security has accused Barrios of having a gang-affiliated tattoo and claimed a photo of him showed him displaying gang signs. ABC News has reached out to DHS.

The tattoo in question showed a crown sitting on top of a soccer ball with a rosary and the word “Dios” (God), according to Tobin. A declaration from the tattoo artist confirmed that Barrios chose it because it was similar to the Real Madrid soccer team logo, the attorney said. According to Tobin, those alleged gang signs were the hand symbol for rock and roll and “I love you” in sign language.

Tobin also said she submitted records from Venezuela that indicated Barrios had no criminal record in his home country and was employed as a professional soccer player and children’s soccer coach. 

Barrios was transferred out of maximum security after submitting this evidence and had a hearing set for April 17, according to his attorney.

Around March 10 or 11, Tobin said her client was transferred to Texas without notice and was promptly deported to El Salvador on March 15.

“Counsel and family have lost all contact with him and have no information” about his whereabouts, Tobin wrote in the court documents.

Trump announced on Saturday he had signed a proclamation declaring that the Tren de Aragua gang was “conducting irregular warfare” against the United States and therefore would deport its members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Saturday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens under the Alien Enemies Act and ordered that they turn around two flights the administration said were deporting alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador.

After officials failed to turn the flights around, Judge Boasberg demanded they provide more information about the flights, under seal, but Justice Department attorneys refused, citing national security concerns. According to a court filing Wednesday morning, DOJ attorneys said they are considering invoking the state secrets privilege to deny the judge that information.

A photo released by the Department of Homeland Security of the first flight of migrants who were part of Tren de Aragua, preparing to takeoff for Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 4, 2025. Via DHS.

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement transported 177 migrants from Guantanamo Bay to Honduras for final removal to Venezuela, according to a post on X from the agency.

Most of the migrants being housed at Guantanamo Bay were Venezuelan.

In court filings, the government contended the Guantanamo Bay operation was “meant to be a temporary stopover” on the path to repatriation. The migrants left on two flights on Thursday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a brief video earlier in February that she visited the base and checked out the operations the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense were standing up.

“I’m down here on Guantanamo Bay, checking out some of the operations we’re standing up to house the worst of the worst, and illegal criminals from the United States of America they won’t be there for long” she said in a video on X.

“ICE intends to use [Naval Station Guantanamo Bay] as a temporary staging facility for aliens being repatriated and expects the average length of stay at the MOC to be as limited to the time necessary to effect the removal orders,” an ICE official wrote on Thursday.

There were 10 U.S. military flights that originally transported all the migrants to Guantanamo Bay, with the first carrying 10 migrants arriving on Feb. 4.

“These 10 high-threat individuals are currently being housed in vacant detention facilities,” the Defense Department said in a statement at the time. “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is taking this measure to ensure the safe and secure detention of these individuals until they can be transported to their country of origin or other appropriate destination.”

And Noem added in a post on X at the time, “President @realdonaldtrump has been very clear: Guantanamo Bay will hold the worst of the worst. That starts today.”

While some of the migrants were suspected members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, the charges they faced were unclear.

“Where are you going to put Tren de Aragua before you send them all the way back?” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked. “How about a maximum-security prison at Guantanamo Bay, where we have the space?”

Guantanamo Bay’s Migrant Operations Center was designated by President Donald Trump in a Jan. 29 executive order to house migrants without legal status living in the United States. The Migrant Operations Center, separate from the high-security prison facility that has been used to hold al Qaeda detainees, was set to be operational at “full capacity,” according to the order.

The removal of the migrants from Guantanamo Bay to Honduras follows the migrants being granted access just this Thursday to speak to their attorneys over the phone.

DHS said at the time that it was determining “feasibility and necessity” for in-person visits from the migrants’ attorneys.

“There’s a lot of space to accommodate a lot of people,” Trump said on Feb. 4. “So we’re going to use it.

“The migrants are rough, but we have some bad ones, too,” he added. “I’d like to get them out. It would be all subject to the laws of our land, and we’re looking at that to see if we can.”

It is unclear whether there will be future migrant flights to Guantanamo Bay.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez, Laura Romero and Stacey Dec contributed to this report.

Federal workers laid off by DOGE sound off as they look for new jobs

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Crowds of current and recently fired federal workers gathered at a job fair in Maryland on Saturday to search for new career opportunities as the Trump administration continues its purge of federal workers.

Many were filled with despair and frustration over the cuts, spearheaded by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Daniel Leckie was a historic preservation specialist for the General Services Administration who got fired in February. He attended the job fair with his wife and 6-month-old baby.

“We’re now just incredibly terrified and scrambling to find new jobs to keep the roof over our head and feed our little one,” he told ABC News.

Leckie said he was fired for being a probationary employee and was just one day away from fully satisfying his probationary period.

Leckie and his wife, Jennifer Hopkins, just bought a new home in Maryland, making their first mortgage payment just a few weeks ago. He was also working toward completing the public service loan forgiveness program.

“I had about maybe two or three months left before I would have satisfied the terms of my student loans. It’s an $80,000 proposition for our family. It’s between this job, the student loan forgiveness that we were counting on and the job that we took included a promotion potential as long as I was performing fully, successfully in my duties, which I was,” he said.

“That’s what we based a lot of our financial future on, including deciding to start a family and taking out a mortgage and becoming homeowners here in the D.C. area,” Leckie added.

William Dixon, a 30-year veteran who has worked in the federal government for 23 years, told ABC News the layoffs are a “stab” against veterans.

“Because after we’ve sat up here and put the sacrifice out, like we don’t even matter, we don’t count,” he said.

Dixon works in logistics for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but he and his wife, who also works for the Pentagon, are bracing for their jobs to be cut any day now as the Defense Department prepares to make sweeping layoffs.

Dixon said both he and his wife received the email from the Office of Personnel Management asking them to list what they accomplished last week, but they’ve refrained from responding based on guidance from their supervisors.

He did, however, have a message for Musk and Trump.

“Stop. You’re hurting families. You’re hurting people,” he said. “Everybody depends on having a paycheck to take care of their family as well as to build for their retirement as well as take care of young ones. You’re doing nothing but hurting, hurting the whole nation and their families. That’s all you’re doing.”

Senate Republicans have mixed reactions to Trump’s pardons for Jan. 6 violent offenders
Senate Republicans have mixed reactions to Trump’s pardons for Jan. 6 violent offenders
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Four years ago, the idea of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters seemed unthinkable to most Republicans.

Even as President Donald Trump floated the idea of pardons, most Republicans stood firm on one thing: violent offenders should not be included in that list.

Here’s what Republican senators told ABC News on Tuesday after Trump issued pardons for or commuted the sentences of more than 1,500 people who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville claims he’s ‘never’ seen video of rioters beating police

“100 percent, I’m for the — pardon everyone. They’ve been there long enough. Most of them hadn’t been charged with anything,” Tuberville told us.

ABC News asked about those pardoned after attacking police — beating them with fire hydrants and metal batons. Among those pardoned: Devlyn Thompson, who hit a police officer with a metal baton, and Robert Palmer, who attacked police with a fire extinguisher, a wooden plank and a pole.

“I didn’t see that,” the Alabama senator said. When asked if that’s acceptable, Tuberville said “No, that’s not acceptable, but I didn’t see it.”

Tuberville went a step farther: “I don’t believe it because I didn’t see it. Now, if I see it, I would believe it, but I didn’t see in that video.”

Sen. Thom Tillis distances himself from the pardons: “Just can’t agree”

Of the Republican senators ABC News spoke to, only two were willing to fully distance themselves from Trump’s action.

Tillis, of North Carolina, has been outspoken on this issue, even using his time at Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearing to publicly press her on the prospect of pardons for the Jan. 6 rioters.

“I find it hard to believe the president or you would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on Jan. 6 and say it was just an intemperate moment,” he said during that hearing.

When approached on Tuesday, he continued to say he “just can’t agree.”

“Anyone — What I’m trying to do is figure out there are some commutations to me, I just can’t agree,” he said. “I’m about to file two bills that will increase the penalties up to and including the death penalty for the murder of a police officer, and increasing the penalties and creating federal crimes for assaulting a police officer. That should give you everything you need to know about my position, like it is, it was surprising to me that it was a blanket pardon. Now I’m going through the details,” Tillis said.

Sen. Susan Collins “disagrees” with pardons for violent offenders

Collins, of Maine, was among the seven Republicans who, in 2021, voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial over Jan. 6. She said she “disagrees” with pardons for violent offenders who assaulted officers, broke windows, or performed other violent acts that day.

“I made very clear to you that I think that there’s a difference between violent crimes and non-violent crimes. I do not support the pardons if they were given, if they were given to people who committed violent crimes, including assaulting police officers or breaking windows to get into the Capitol or other violent acts, pepper spray, for example,” Collins said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune insists he hasn’t seen the details

Thune was pressed several times in the hallway Monday. He first stated he didn’t have any comment and “hadn’t seen all the stuff.”

Later, when asked again, the South Dakota senator said, “As I’ve said before, we’re looking forward to the next four years, not the last four.”

Some Republicans called the pardons the president’s prerogative

When asked about the violent offenders being pardoned, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said, “That’s not the question. The question is who has the authority, and the president has the authority.”

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tried to split the difference, insisting the pardons were “absolutely justified” while also saying he didn’t want pardons for “violent actors.”

“I think they were absolutely justified,” he said. “Again, I don’t know all the cases. I certainly don’t want to pardon any violent actors, but there’s a real miscarriage of justice, so I’m totally supportive.”

When I pointed out Trump had pardoned violent offenders, Johnson said, “I haven’t seen the details, but I think a lot of those pardons are definitely well deserved.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota stated Biden and Trump’s pardons of both Jan. 6 select committee members and those charged with crimes from that day, should “clear the deck” for Americans to put the attack on the Capitol “behind us.”

When asked about Trump’s promise after the riot that those who broke the law “will pay,” Cramer said, “I think a lot of those, a lot of those who broke the law have paid it’s been four years.”

What about Biden’s pardons?

Several Republican senators brought up President Joe Biden’s 11th-hour pardons.

“Well, are we making a big deal about the pardons that Biden put in place? That’d be worse,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said when asked how he felt about Trump pardoning violent offenders. Mullin, who has previously said that those who committed violent crimes that day “need to pay for that,” continued to point back to Biden when asked if he changed his tune.

At least one Democrat seemed to understand that argument from Republicans. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said Trump’s pardons of Jan. 6 criminals were “harder to critique” because of Biden’s pardons for family members.

“I’m very disappointed in them,” Kaine said Tuesday about Biden’s actions.

“Because I think, look, I think we need to make a critique of some of the unjust pardons, like the January 6 pardon. And I think it’s harder to make a critique, to stand on the high ground and make a critique of the Trump pardons on January 6, when President Biden is pardoning family members,” the Virginia Democrat said.

