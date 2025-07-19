Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing metal chain: Police
(WESTBURY, NY) — A 61-year-old man who suffered critical injuries after being pulled into an MRI machine while wearing a metal chain has died, police said Friday.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a medical building in Westbury, New York, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Officers responded to Nassau Open MRI following a 911 call and were informed that the man “entered an unauthorized Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) room while the scan was in progress,” the police department said in a statement.
“The male victim was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck causing him to be drawn into the machine which resulted in a medical episode,” police said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
He has since succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
MRI machines use a strong magnetic field in producing detailed images. Patients are advised to remove jewelry and other metal objects prior to getting the scan.
Nassau Open MRI, which has several locations, offers both open and closed scans, according to its website.
ABC News was unable to reach the Westbury location for comment. The company declined to comment to ABC New York station WABC.
(NEW YORK) — When Svetlana Dali snuck onto a Delta flight from New York to Paris in November it was not the first time she had successfully evaded airport security measures, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in a new court filing.
Two days before Dali, 57, went through security at JFK Airport and walked onto the Delta plane without a boarding pass she accessed a secure area of the departures terminal at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, prosecutors said.
“The investigation uncovered that, just like at JFK, the defendant similarly tried twice to enter TSA security checkpoints at BDL without a boarding pass—the first time unsuccessfully, and the second time successfully—wearing what appeared to be the same boots and backpack that she was wearing at JFK,” prosecutors said.
There is no evidence Dali boarded a flight from Bradley but the filing said she “bypassed BDL security checkpoints in a manner that is strikingly similar to her conduct at JFK” where she was able to sneak past identification checks by comingling with other passengers.
Earlier in 2024, customs agents found Dali hiding in a bathroom in a secure area of the Miami International Airport, prosecutors said.
In that instance, Dali claimed she had just arrived on an Air France flight and was waiting for her husband in the secure international arrivals zone. Prosecutors said there was no record of Dali on an Air France flight that day and no record she had left the United States in the prior five years. Ultimately, she was escorted from the airport.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are seeking to introduce evidence of each episode when Dali stands trial later this month on stowaway charges from the incident on Nov. 26.
Once aboard Delta flight 264 to Paris, the filing said Dali hid in one of the plane’s lavatories for several hours.
“When a flight attendant noticed her lengthy bathroom visit, the defendant manipulated her into believing she was sick by pretending she was vomiting to excuse her prolonged time in the bathroom,” the filing said.
“Shortly before landing, the captain announced that the plane’s descent would be turbulent and instructed everyone to take their seats, including the crew,” the filing said. “As the flight crew rushed to secure the plane, the same flight attendant realized the defendant was still in the bathroom and instructed her to take her seat. The defendant continued to pretend to vomit, but the flight attendant insisted she sit down.”
Dali allegedly could not find a seat and the flight attendant asked for her name, identification and boarding pass. The defendant gave her two fake names and failed to produce any boarding pass or ID, prosecutors said.
“Alarmed, the flight attendant realized the defendant was not authorized to be on board and instructed the defendant to sit in a seat reserved for flight crew,” the filing states. “Scared that the defendant might be dangerous, the flight attendant positioned herself between the defendant and other passengers for their safety. The flight crew notified French law enforcement, who arrested the defendant on the plane as soon as it landed in Paris.”
Officials attempted to send Dali back to the United States on another flight shortly after, ABC News previously reported, but Dali was removed from the plane after insisting against her return.
She was eventually brought back to New York to face charges. After being released, Dali allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and traveled to Buffalo, where she planned to cross over the Peace Bridge into Canada but was apprehended.
Dali has pleaded not guilty to a federal stowaway charge.
(CLEARWATER, FL) — One person was killed and 12 people were injured when a boat struck the Clearwater Ferry in Clearwater, Florida, on Sunday evening.
All of the injured individuals were people on the ferry, according to the Clearwater Police Department. BayCare Health System said it received a total of nine patients on Sunday night at three of their hospitals, and said Monday all but one have been treated and released.
There were 45 people aboard the 40-foot ferry, including two crew members, when it was struck from behind by a 37-foot privately owned boat, police said.
The boat that struck the ferry fled the scene and traveled to Belleair Boat Ramp, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on Monday. Authorities said it was later found by a responding agency.
The incident took place near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg was notified at approximately 8:40 p.m., the Seventh Coast Guard District wrote on X. During a press conference on Monday, officials said there was “definitely a point where these boats were fully entangled.”
After the crash, the ferry came to rest on a sand bar just south of the bridge. First responders and emergency personnel were then able to remove “all patients and passengers” from the ferry, police said.
“We were just enjoying the ride, and then all of a sudden we hear the first mate yelling, ‘Hey, hey, hey,'” one passenger told Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS.
“And then we looked back behind us and this big yacht just came through the boat,” said the passenger, who was riding the ferry with his two kids and his wife, who is 31 weeks pregnant.
The Coast Guard said there were six people on board the recreational boat, which left the scene.
The captain of the recreational boat was cooperative with authorities and submitted to a Breathalyzer test, but no alcohol was found, officials said on Monday.
No one has been taken in custody and authorities are working with the states attorney’s office to determine if the incident should be categorized as a hit-and-run, officials said.
Officials said they will soon release the names of the victims, along with the name of the captain of the recreational boat.
“We’d like to offer our deepest condolences to the loves ones of the deceased,” Coast Guard Cmdr. Fredrick Pugh, chief of response, Sector St. Petersburg, said in a statement on Monday. “Coast Guard investigative officers and FWC are working to determine the cause of the collision and verify the details leading up to the incident.”
Clearwater Ferry said it is “heartbroken for the person who lost their life” and are cooperating with the investigation.
“We deeply appreciate the dedication of the first responders and others who rushed to help Sunday night,” Clearwater Ferry said in a statement on Monday.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be taking the lead on the crash investigation, police said.
(WASHINGTON) — One week after announcing an end to the requirement that passengers remove their shoes when undergoing airport security screening, the Department of Homeland Security could also alter another post-9/11 mainstay of air travel – the amount of liquid ounces that people can take with them onboard commercial planes.
“The liquids I’m questioning, so that may be the next big announcement is what size your liquids need to be,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said at an event in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. “We’re looking at our scanners, what we have put in place in TSA, multi-layered screening process that allows us to change some of how we do security and screening so it still is safe.”
Noem didn’t indicate when the updated policy announcement might be made.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in 2006 implemented a policy limiting liquids, gels and aerosols in passenger carry-on luggage to 3.4-ounce containers or smaller, to lessen the chances of liquid explosives being brought onboard commercial aircraft.
Noem announced on July 8 that DHS was ending the nearly 20-year requirement that passengers remove their shoes for inspection before boarding commercial aircraft. The policy was implemented in 2006 after the so-called “shoe bomber,” Richard Reid, unsuccessfully attempted to detonate plastic explosives concealed in his shoes onboard a flight from Paris, France to Miami, Fla. On Dec. 22, 2001.
Noem said during last week’s announcement that DHS was able to terminate the shoe removal policy due to the “layered security” by the TSA now place. These layers include additional officers at security checkpoints, new scanners and technology and the recently enforced REAL ID requirement, Noem said.
Secretary Noem was also asked about the current threat environment in the United States.
“We have the threat from terrorists that are in our country today that we need to remove,” she said. “We also have the crimes that are happening on our streets by those individuals that are murderers and rapists that affect families immediately.”
Noem said the U.S. critical infrastructure is also vulnerable to attack and pointed to various cyber incidents that have occurred in the past year.