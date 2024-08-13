Man dies of heat exposure after crashing car off embankment in Death Valley National Park

(LOS ANGELES) — A second man has died of heat exposure in California’s Death Valley National Park this summer, according to the National Park Service.

Peter Hayes Robino, 57, a Los Angeles resident, died of hyperthermia on Aug. 1, the park announced Monday.

Bystanders saw Robino stumble as he returned from the National Bridge Trail — a 1-mile round-trip journey — and offered to help him but he declined, the NPS said, adding bystanders said his responses were not making sense.

Robino then got in his car and drove off a steep, 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot and his car rolled over, deploying its airbags. A bystander left to call 911 and other bystanders helped him walk back to the parking lot and sit in the shade, the NPS said.

Bystanders said Robino was still breathing until just before park rangers arrived to provide help, according to officials. NPS emergency responders said they provided Robino with CPR and moved him to an air-conditioned ambulance.

He was declared dead shortly afterward, according to the park service.

The temperature reached 119 degrees in Death Valley that afternoon.

Symptoms of overheating can include confusion, irritability and lack of coordination.

Park rangers in Death Valley National Park advise summer visitors to avoid the heat by staying in or near air conditioning, not hiking at low elevations after 10 a.m., drinking plenty of water and eating salty snacks.

“My condolences go out to Mr. Robino’s family and friends,” said Mike Reynolds, a superintendent at the park and emergency medical technician who responded to the incident. “His death serves as a reminder not to underestimate the dangers of extreme heat.”

Former Uvalde school police chief among 2 people indicted in Robb Elementary shooting
(UVALDE, Texas.) — Two people have been indicted in connection with the investigation into the 2022 mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, ABC Austin affiliate KVUE reported Thursday.

Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been indicted and booked into the Uvalde County jail, Sheriff Ruben Nolasco confirmed to ABC News.

Arredondo is facing 10 charges of child endangerment and being held on a $10,000 bond, an official briefed on the case told ABC News.

The second person indicted is former Uvalde School District police officer Adrian Gonzalez, the San Antonio Express-News and Uvalde Leader News. ABC News has not independently confirmed the second charging.

According to the sheriff, the second person has not surrendered to the jail and is not in custody.

Families of the victims have been notified, according to officials.

The charges were first reported by the San Antonio Express News.

ABC News has reached out to the district attorney for comment.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, in the second-worst school shooting in American history.

The Justice Department released a scathing report earlier this year after it found “critical failures” before, during and after the shooting, and major departures from established active-shooter protocols.

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell began her criminal investigation into the law enforcement failures shortly after the shooting and convened a grand jury to review evidence against hundreds of officers in January.

Mitchell initially said in May 2023 that she had been “optimistic” that the investigation would be completed by the one-year mark, but added that it was “not surprising” that it was still ongoing “given the magnitude of this investigation.”

Mitchell did not respond to messages seeking comment Thursday.

Anne Marie Espinoza, director of communications and marketing for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, released a statement Thursday, saying, “As we have done and continue to do, we extend our sincerest sympathies to all who lost loved ones.”

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this challenging situation,” Espinoza said.

Ana Rodriquez, mother of Maite Rodriquez, who was killed in the shooting, confirmed that the DA’s office had alerted her of the filing.

“My heart breaks for Maite. My heart breaks for her siblings,” Rodriquez told ABC News, adding, “The fact that these two people are being held accountable doesn’t change anything for me, it doesn’t bring her back.”

Rodriguez said the indictments Thursday do not equate to “complete justice,” saying, “Not everyone who … needs to be held accountable is going to be held accountable.”

Javier Cazares, the father of Jackie Cazares, who was also killed in the shooting, confirmed that he, too, spoke with the DA’s office ahead of the filing.

“It’s something. We were hoping more, but they are going to finally bring someone to justice,” Cazares said, echoing Rodriguez’s concerns.

“We feel there should be more facing charges,” he added.

ABC News’ Ismael Estrada, Bonnie McLean and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

(NEW YORK) — A well-known surfer and lifeguard was killed in a shark attack near the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, emergency officials said.

Tamayo Perry, 49, was attacked in the water off Goat Island midday on Sunday, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement.

Perry had been a lifeguard with Honolulu Ocean Safety since 2016. He was a local surf coach and competed for years in the Pipeline Master Trials, according to his official bio on his coaching site.

Perry appeared in the 2002 movie Blue Crush, along with episodes of Hawaii Five-O and The Bridge, according to IMDB.

Perry was a “well-known North Shore waterman,” who “exemplified bravery, commitment and a deep sense of duty,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement.

“His heroic actions and tireless efforts to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors will never be forgotten,” the mayor said.

Goat Island sits off Mālaekahana beach on the the northeastern coast of Oahu.

The first emergency call came in at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, officials said. Perry’s body was brought on shore via a jet ski.

“A caller told dispatchers the man’s body appeared to have suffered more than one shark bite,” EMS officials said in a statement.

(NEW YORK) — Historic heat is still raging in the West, with life-threatening temperatures baking California to Colorado before the dangerous, triple-digit heat moves to the East Coast.

Las Vegas hit its sixth day in a row of temperatures at or above 115 degrees as the city soared to a scorching 118 degrees on Thursday.

Sacramento, California, reached 113 degrees and Salt Lake City hit 106 on Thursday.

On Friday, temperatures are forecast to soar to 115 degrees in Las Vegas, 116 in Phoenix and 111 in Sacramento.

This weekend, the worst of the heat will stretch from the Southwest into the Rockies and the Plains.

A heat advisory is in effect in Denver, where temperatures over 100 degrees are possible Friday and into the weekend.

An excessive heat watch has been issued as far east as Omaha, Nebraska, where the heat index — what temperature it feels like — could climb to 112 degrees.

Part of that western heat dome will then move farther east, bringing a new heat wave to the East Coast from Sunday through Wednesday.

By Tuesday, the heat index is forecast to jump to 101 degrees in Atlanta and New York City; 105 degrees in Philadelphia; and 107 degrees in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Record highs are possible next week from Atlanta to Washington, D.C., to New Hampshire.

Click here for what to know about staying safe in the heat.

