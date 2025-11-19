Man faces terrorism charge for allegedly setting woman on fire on Chicago L train: DOJ

A screengrab from surveillance footage included in a federal complaint that prosecutors say shows Lawrence Reed on a Chicago Blue Line train holding a lit bottle, Nov. 17, 2025. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois

(CHICAGO) – A man has been charged with terrorism for allegedly pouring flammable liquid on a woman and setting her on fire on a Chicago L train earlier this week, federal officials said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Wednesday it has taken the suspect, Lawrence Reed, into federal custody in connection with the attack.

Reed, 50, of Chicago, has been charged with committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois said.

“This horrific attack was not just a barbaric assault on an innocent woman riding a train, but an act of terrorism that strikes at the core of our American way of life,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Andrew Boutros said in a statement.  

The arson attack occurred Monday night near the Clark and Lake station on a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train, authorities said.

CTA surveillance footage captured the attack, according to the federal criminal complaint. The footage showed Reed and the victim, who was not identified, were traveling in the same train car when, at approximately 9:24 p.m., the suspect moved from the back of the train while holding a bottle and approached the victim, who was seated with her back toward Reed in the middle of the car, according to the complaint.

“Reed then took the cap off the bottle and poured a liquid from the bottle all over the victim’s head and body,” the complaint stated.

The suspect allegedly tried to ignite the liquid, though the victim fought him off and ran toward the front of the train, according to the complaint. Reed then allegedly lit the bottle, dropped it, then picked up the now flaming bottle and used it to set the victim on fire, according to the complaint.

“Reed then ran to the front of the train car and stood watching Victim A as her body was engulfed in flames,” the complaint stated.

The victim, who was almost fully engulfed in flames, tried to extinguish herself by rolling on the ground of the train car, then exited the train while still on fire when it stopped at the Clark and Lake Street Blue Line platform, according to the complaint.

Reed was observed on the footage leaving the car and walking away, according to the complaint.

Police said the victim, a 26-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with severe burns. She remains hospitalized with critical injuries, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A partially melted bottle and lighter were recovered from the train car, along with suspected ignitable liquid from the victim’s seat and “the burned remains of what appeared to be some of Victim A’s clothing,” the complaint stated.

Authorities found additional surveillance footage that showed Reed at a gas station 20 minutes prior to the attack filling a bottle at a gas pump, according to the complaint. He was wearing the same clothes as seen in the train car footage, according to the complaint.

Chicago police took Reed into custody on Tuesday, at which time he was still wearing the same clothes as seen in the footage of the attack and had “fire-related injuries to his right hand,” according to the complaint.

While being transported, according to the complaint, he allegedly made “repeated spontaneous and unprompted utterances, specifically yelling, ‘burn b—-‘ and ‘burn alive b—-.'”

Reed is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Chicago, prosecutors said.

If convicted, the charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Police officer struck and killed in the line of duty while helping motorists in another collision
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(LA MESA, Calif.) — A 25-year-old police officer in California has died in the line of duty after she was hit by a car while stopping to help two motorists involved in a collision, authorities said.

La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven was driving eastbound on Interstate 8 at Fairmount Avenue while returning to the city of La Mesa from San Diego Central Jail when she stopped to assist two motorists involved in a traffic collision on the freeway on Monday night just before 10:30 p.m., according to a statement from the La Mesa Police Department.

“After exiting her vehicle to assist, she was tragically struck and killed by another motorist,” officials said. “California Highway Patrol officers performed lifesaving efforts, but tragically, Officer Craven died at the scene.”

Officer Craven, 25, joined the department in February 2024 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

The California Highway Patrol is currently handling the investigation and no further information regarding the other parties involved has been made available.

“The La Mesa Police Department would like to thank our allied agencies for their unwavering support,” police said following the announcement of Craven’s death. “We ask that the La Mesa community keep Officer Craven, her family, and the La Mesa Police Department in their thoughts and prayers.”

“Officer Craven’s actions in her final moments exemplified her unwavering dedication to service and the safety of others — a reflection of how she lived every day,” authorities said. “Officer Craven was known for her tenacity, courage, and compassion — qualities that inspired her peers and strengthened her community. “Her legacy of service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

21-year-old man found dead after going missing in Great Smoky Mountains: NPS
21-year-old man found dead after going missing in Great Smoky Mountains: NPS
View of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are seen in Tennessee. (Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a multi-day search, according to the National Park Service.

Ryan Lake was last seen in Nashville on Thursday, with officials locating his vehicle on Saturday, the NPS said in a press release on Sunday.

On Monday, park officials said Lakes was found dead at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the Big Creek area of the national park.

“Please respect the privacy of the family during this time,” the NPS said in a press release obtained by ABC News.

According to the NPS website, the Big Creek area is a “dense forest” and a “secluded area on the northeast edge of the park near the North Carolina-Tennessee border.”

The area is also known for “numerous streams and waterfalls,” according to the NPS website.

Park officials previously said “several organizations” were assisting the NPS with search efforts.

To learn more about how to stay safe when embarking on a multi-day hike excursion, click here.

Assata Shakur, wanted Black Liberation Army member, dies at 78 in Cuba
Assata Shakur, wanted Black Liberation Army member, dies at 78 in Cuba
JoAnne Chesimard leaves Riker’s prison in New York to await trail in the murder of state trooper Werner Foerster, Jan. 29, 1976. (Frank Hurley/NY Daily News via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army member who was convicted in the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper, has died in Cuba, where she had to fled to after escaping from prison, Cuban officials said Friday. She was 78.

Her conviction for the murder of Trooper Werner Foerster, and subsequent escape garnered her a permanent spot on the New Jersey State Police’s Most Wanted List. The state long sought to extradite Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard, from Cuba, without success.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said she died in Havana of health complications and advanced age.

The civil rights activist and convicted murderer had continued to be a top priority for law enforcement officials over four decades after she broke out of a Clifton, New Jersey, prison.

In May 1973, Shakur and two other members of the Black Liberation Army (BLA) were pulled over on the New Jersey Turnpike by Trooper Foerster and another highway officer. During a confrontation, a shootout ensued, killing Foerster and one of the passengers in the car.

Foerster was 34 at the time of his death, and left behind a wife and young son.

Shakur was wounded in the shootout and arrested. She was later convicted of first-degree murder.

In 1979 — two years into her life sentence — she was broken free from prison with the help of other members of BLA and later fled to Cuba, where Fidel Castro granted her asylum.

Shakur made history by becoming the first woman to make the FBI’s most-wanted list and became revered by some activist groups for her anti-sexism and anti-racism activism prior to the conviction.

Born in Flushing, Queens, Shakur grew up in New York City and Wilmington, North Carolina. She became involved in political activism at Borough of Manhattan Community College and City College of New York.

The FBI had offered a $2 million reward for Shakur’s capture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

