Man fatally shot by NYC police alleged to have attacked officer with a butcher knife

Man fatally shot by NYC police alleged to have attacked officer with a butcher knife

New York City police officers at a scene in Brooklyn, September 7, 2025, where several officers fatally shot a man suspected of entering a nearby police precinct and attacking an officer with a butcher knife. (WABC

(NEW YORK) — New York City police officers opened fire early Sunday and killed a man alleged to have barged though the back door of a police precinct station house and attacked an officer with a butcher knife when she tried to fight him off, authorities said.

The deadly shooting occurred on a street in the Brownsville section of the New York City borough of Brooklyn near the 73rd Precinct station house, where the suspect slashed an officer with a knife that authorities said had a 14-inch blade, according to police.

On Monday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) identified the deceased suspect as 35-year-old Justin Coleman of Brooklyn.

“Every day our officers put on their uniforms, they encounter dangerous situations out in the street, but it’s another kind of danger when someone comes directly into a precinct armed with a knife and attacks our officers,” Chief of Patrol Phillip Rivera of the New York York Police Department (NYPD) said at a news conference on Sunday.

A motive for the station house attack remains under investigation.

The attack occurred at around 5:24 a.m. when the suspect was captured on surveillance video attempting to enter the locked front door of the station house, Rivera said on Sunday. The suspect then allegedly walked to the rear of the station house and entered through a door that Rivera said is clearly marked for use by authorized NYPD personnel only.

“He entered the rear of the precinct and was immediately confronted by a police officer who was assigned to station-house security,” Rivera said.

When the officer directed the suspect to the front of the station house for assistance, he allegedly pulled out the butcher knife and attacked her but the officer was able to fight him off, Rivera said. The suspect slashed the officer in the forehead before fleeing, the NYPD said in a statement on Monday.

Rivera said the suspect ran out of the back door allegedly still wielding the knife. Several officers followed the suspect down the street, ordering him repeatedly to drop the weapon, according to Rivera.

Officers initially deployed a stun gun on the suspect but it had no effect, Rivera said during Sunday’s news conference.

At one point, the suspect “lunged at an officer with the knife extended toward that officer,” prompting officers to open fire, hitting the suspect multiple times, Rivera said Sunday.

On Monday, the NYPD said that two officers shot the man.

The suspect was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead, according to Rivera on Sunday.

The officer who was attacked at the station house was taken to a hospital, treated for what Rivera described as superficial injuries, and released.

“Thank god our sister is on the road to recovery, but this was a clear targeted attack on New York City police officers,” Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association union, said in a statement. “This individual had no fear when he walked into a police precinct and attacked a uniformed cop – there is no telling what he might have done to innocent New Yorkers out on the street. Despite being injured, our sister pursued this individual along with her fellow police officers, and they stopped the threat before anyone else was hurt.”

“This is another example of the extraordinary work our police officers are doing in an incredibly dangerous environment,” Hendry’s statement said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Judge blocks transfers to ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ effectively winding down operations
Judge blocks transfers to ‘Alligator Alcatraz,’ effectively winding down operations
The temporary detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” was built on a rarely used airstrip in the Florida Everglades. Peter Charalambous/ABC News

(OCHOPEE, Fla.)– A federal judge is ordering the Trump administration and the state of Florida to effectively wind down operations at the controversial immigrant detention center in the Everglades known as “Alligator Alcatraz” over environmental concerns.

In an 82-page ruling Thursday evening, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the government from transferring any additional detainees to the site or performing any more construction work.

Within 60 days, the judge ordered the Trump administration to remove temporary fencing, industrial lighting, generators, sewage and waste receptacles from the site.

A coalition of environmental groups and a Native American Tribe sued over the site, arguing that the government bypassed necessary environmental reviews before constructing the sprawling facility. The judge agreed with the plaintiffs that Florida officials and the Trump administration violated the National Environmental Policy Act, risking irreparable harm to the sensitive environment of the Everglades.

“Plaintiffs have provided extensive evidence supporting their claims of significant ongoing and likely future environmental harms from the project,” the judge wrote.

Williams had issued a temporary restraining order two weeks ago blocking additional construction at the site.

The preliminary injunction marks one of the most high-profile uses of environmental law to challenge the Trump administration’s policies.

“Every Florida governor, every Florida senator, and countless local and national political figures, including presidents, have publicly pledged their unequivocal support for the restoration, conservation, and protection of the Everglades. This Order does nothing more than uphold the basic requirements of legislation designed to fulfill those promises,” the judge wrote.

Florida officials are already signaling plans to appeal today’s decision to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, filing a notice of appeal in Florida federal court.

The environmental groups that filed the lawsuit celebrated the decision as a “landmark victory for the Everglades.”

“This brutal detention center was burning a hole in the fabric of life that supports our most iconic wetland and a whole host of endangered species, from majestic Florida panthers to wizened wood storks. The judge’s order came just in time to stop it all from unraveling,” said Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades.

There were two major lawsuits challenging the use of the facility — one based on the limited legal access to the facility and another based on environmental concerns. Earlier this week, a federal judge dismissed part of the lawsuit related to legal access because the Department of Justice designated a nearby immigration court for the facility.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Minnesota shooting suspect identified as Vance Boelter, manhunt ongoing; dozens of Democrats on list, sources say
Minnesota shooting suspect identified as Vance Boelter, manhunt ongoing; dozens of Democrats on list, sources say
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

(BROOKLYN PARK, MN) — Authorities said they’ve identified 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as a suspect as they search for the gunman who allegedly shot and killed a state representative and shot and wounded a state senator in a targeted act of violence early Saturday.

Authorities said they’re still investigating if Boelter knew the victims in Saturday’s shooting: State Rep. Melissa Hortman and State Sen. John Hoffman.

“There’s certainly some overlap with some, you know, public meetings, I will say, with Sen. Hoffman and the individual,” authorities said.

Police released this photo of Boelter taken on Saturday.

Dozens of Minnesota Democrats were on a target list written by the gunman, according to law enforcement sources.

The Minnesota Democrats on the list included Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

Police said the list — which was retrieved from the suspect’s vehicle — also named Hortman and Hoffman. Both victims are Democrats and Hortman was formerly the Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The shooter’s list of potential targets also included the names of abortion providers and pro-choice activists, several sources told ABC News. Many of the Democratic lawmakers on the list have been outspoken about pro-choice policy positions, two sources said.

Security resources have been dispatched to protect those people named on the list, authorities said. The Capitol Police said it’s “working with our federal, state and local partners.”

The shootings began around 2 a.m. Saturday when Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were both shot multiple times at their home in Champlin, Minnesota, authorities said.

“We’re cautiously optimistic they will survive this assassination attempt,” Walz said at a news conference.

After Hoffman was shot, officers headed to pro-actively check on Hortman, who lived in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park, police said.

Around 3:35 a.m., the officers found the suspect — who was dressed as a police officer — coming out of Hortman’s house, police said.

The suspect fired at the officers; gunfire was exchanged and the suspect was able to escape and flee on foot, authorities said.

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were both found fatally shot at the house, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle — which looked like a police vehicle, including police lights — was in Hortman’s driveway, authorities said, and the list of potential targets was found inside the car.

A manhunt for the gunman is ongoing. Brooklyn Park is under a shelter in place order, officials said

Walz said in a statement, “We are not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint. We have demonstrated again and again in our state that it is possible to peacefully disagree, that out state is strengthened by civil public debate. We must stand united against all forms of violence.”

“We will spare no resource in bringing those responsible to justice,” he added.

Walz warned, “out of an abundance of caution,” Minnesotans should not attend any political rallies in the state until the suspect is caught.

Fliers reading “No kings,” were found in the suspect’s car, authorities said. Thousands of “No Kings Day” protests are set to be held across the U.S. on Saturday to protest Trump’s administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Luke Barr, Mike Levine and Katherine Faulders contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Midtown Manhattan office shooter fired 47 rounds in deadly rampage: Police
Midtown Manhattan office shooter fired 47 rounds in deadly rampage: Police
Shane Devon Tamura, 27, identified by the NYPD as the Midtown Manhattan office building shooter. Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The Midtown Manhattan office shooter fired 47 rounds from his M4-style rifle during the rampage, a number that indicates the suspect, Shane Tamura, reloaded his rifle at least once, the NYPD said.

There were 23 shell casings and 13 bullet fragments recovered from the lobby of 345 Park Avenue, police said.

Detectives also located 24 spent shell casings and 15 bullet fragments on the 33rd floor of the office building, police said.

An additional 800 rounds and a .357 caliber handgun were recovered in Tamura’s BMW, which was double-parked outside the building, the NYPD said.

Four people, including off-duty New York City police officer Didarul Islam; Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner and security guard Aland Etienne, were killed in Monday’s mass shooting. The fourth victim, Julia Hyman, was killed on the 33rd floor. Office cleaner Sebije Nelovic also said she was shot at on the floor.

Police said Hyman was the last person Kamura shot and killed before taking his own life.

Investigators say they are continuing to look for a motive, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams said it appears Tamura, a former high school football player, was attempting to target the headquarters of the NFL, located in the 345 Park Avenue building but took the wrong elevator and ended up in the 33rd-floor office of Rudin Management.

Tamura, 27, worked as a surveillance department employee at the Horseshoe hotel and casino in Las Vegas, a spokesperson for the Horseshoe said on Tuesday.

He purchased the rifle used in the shooting for $1,400 from his supervisor at the casino, Rick Ackley, police sources told ABC News.

The supervisor complied with the law in the sale, his attorney said in a statement.

“Rick Ackley administered the transfer of the firearm used in the tragedy in New York lawfully complying with Nevada and federal gun laws,” Ackley’s attorney, Chris Rasmussen, said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.