Man in ‘intimate relationship’ with Detroit neurosurgeon charged in his murder: Prosecutor
(DETROIT) — A man in an “intimate relationship” with a Michigan neurosurgeon has been charged in the doctor’s slaying, authorities announced Wednesday.
Dr. Devon Hoover, 53, was found shot dead in his Detroit home on April 23, 2023, prosecutors said. He was shot twice in the head and his body was found in the third-floor attic crawl space, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
“He was only wearing socks. He was wrapped in a blood-soaked carpet,” Worthy said.
Police found the doctor when they responded to his home for a well-being check requested by the family after Hoover failed to show up to visit his dying mother in Indiana, Worthy said.
Cellphone analysis revealed Hoover had about 4,000 text messages with a man named Desmond Burks, with whom Hoover had an “intimate relationship,” Worthy said at a news conference Wednesday.
“On occasion, Desmond Burks would charge Dr. Hoover for these sexual services,” Worthy said.
The day of the murder, the doctor’s phone traveled from his home to the area of Burks’ home, then back to his own home, and then back again to the area of Burks’ home, Worthy said.
After the murder, Hoover’s phone, wallet and two designer watches worth $6,000 and $7,500 were missing from his home, and multiple fraudulent financial transactions were made from the doctor’s bank accounts, Worthy said. Hoover bought one of those watches one day before he was killed, she said.
“Physical evidence was discovered directly linking Dr. Hoover’s property to Desmond Burks on the date of the homicide,” Worthy said.
Burks, 34, faces charges including first-degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, Worthy said. He was also charged with larceny of over $20,000. Burks will be arraigned on Thursday, she said.
Burks also faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with an unrelated case — a deadly road range incident, Worthy said. In May, a man’s car bumped into the back of Burks’ car, and after a verbal altercation, Burks allegedly punched the man and left him lying in the street, she said.
(NEW YORK) — Five months after a New York judge held Donald Trump liable for committing business fraud, the former president on Monday appealed his $454 million civil fraud case.
Trump and his co-defendants asked New York’s Appellate Division to overturn February’s ruling from Judge Arthur Engoron that found that the former president fraudulently inflated his net worth to secure better business deals.
“It violates centuries of New York case law holding that NYAG cannot sue to vindicate alleged violations that are purely private in nature — and, in this case, do not exist at all,” defense lawyers wrote in a 95-page filing.
Defense lawyers argued that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ case focused on transactions outside the court’s statute of limitations, misapplied the relevant law, and resulted in an excessive financial penalty. Repeating a frequent defense argument from the lengthy trial, defense lawyers argued that the case focuses on profitable transactions without any victims.
“There were no victims and no losses,” defense lawyers wrote. “If Appellants’ conduct constituted ‘fraud’ under § 63(12), then that word has no meaning, and NYAG’s power to seize and destroy private businesses is boundless — and standardless.”
A spokesperson for James said her office is confident the ruling will be upheld on appeal.
“Once again, the defendants are raising arguments that they were already sanctioned and fined for. We won this case based on the facts and the law, and we are confident we will prevail on appeal,” the spokesperson said.
In a statement following the filing, Trump attorney Christopher Kise said, “Such an outrageous miscarriage of justice is profoundly un-American, and a complete reversal is the only means available to restore public confidence in the integrity of the New York judicial system.”
Following an 11-week trial last year, Judge Engoron determined that Trump and his co-defendants — including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and two top Trump Organization executives — lied about Trump’s net worth on his financial statements by exaggerating the value of properties and other assets to score better business deals.
“The frauds found here leap off the page and shock the conscience,” Engoron wrote in his 92-page decision.
The judge ordered the defendants to pay $464 million in disgorgement and prejudgment interest, and temporarily banned Trump and his sons from running any New York business.
The massive financial penalty put Trump’s prized properties at risk after defense lawyers warned that securing a $464 million bond was a “practical impossibility” — but New York’s Appellate Division granted a last-minute request to reduce the bond to $175 million, which Trump secured with the help of a California-based insurance company.
In addition to that decision, New York’s Appellate Division has granted Trump’s legal team some favorable rulings, including dismissing claims against his daughter Ivanka Trump last June and delaying some of the penalties imposed in Engoron’s summary judgment decision last fall. However, the Appellate Division also upheld Engoron’s limited gag order against Trump and ultimately denied Trump’s last-minute attempt to further delay the trial last year.
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ response to Trump’s appeal is due on Aug. 21, followed by Trump’s reply on Aug. 30.
The court is scheduled to consider arguments in the appeal during the last week of September.
(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump will sit for a “victim interview” in the investigation into his attempted assassination, the FBI announced on a Monday conference call with reporters.
FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Pittsburgh field office Kevin Rojek did not say when the interview will take place, but said it will be “a standard victim interview we do for any other victim of crime.”
One spectator was killed and two were hurt in the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.
Trump suffered a graze wound to his ear.
On Monday’s call, Rojek and other senior FBI officials provided new details about information gleaned from the investigation into what happened at the rally.
Rojek said it appears the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks “made significant efforts to conceal his activities.”
“We believe his actions also show a careful planning ahead of the rally,” Rojek said.
Senior officials from the FBI painted a picture of a shooter who had no friends and his social circle appeared to be limited to his immediate family.
Crooks did a significant amount of preplanning online and didn’t show any outward signs he would be planning a shooting of a former president, officials said.
The FBI determined that, in addition to searching for details on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Crooks also searched for details about other mass casualty events, officials said.
Rojek said his searches were “related to power plants mass shooting events, information on improvised explosive devices and the attempted assassination of the Slovakian prime minister earlier this year.”
Crooks also searched for nationally elected officials, including President Joe Biden and former presidents, officials said.
The gun used in the shooting was purchased by Crooks’ dad in 2013 and legally transferred to Crooks in 2023, according to the FBI.
The FBI also provided an updated new timeline.
Crooks went to the rally site at 11 a.m. on the day of the shooting and spent one hour in the area before traveling home, the FBI said.
At 1:30 p.m., Crooks obtained the rifle from his home and told parents he was going to the shooting range, the FBI said.
Crooks arrived back at the rally site at 3:45 p.m. and started flying a drone about 200 yards from the rally site from 3:50 p.m. to just after 4 p.m., the FBI said. The drone did not contain a memory card, officials said. The FBI said it is working to determine if Crooks was viewing footage and whether that revealed insights into the security posture.
At 4 p.m., Crooks drove throughout the area in the vicinity of the shooting. Shortly after 5 p.m., Crooks was identified as suspicious by a local SWAT officer who took a photo of him, the FBI said.
Just after 5:30 p.m., that same SWAT officer observed Crooks using a rangefinder and reading news on his phone, officials said. At 5:56 p.m., Crooks was seen walking in the vicinity of the AGR building, the FBI said.
Police dash camera video from 6:08 p.m. captured Crooks on the roof, the FBI said.
At 6:11 p.m., a local police officer was boosted up to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed a rifle at him, the FBI said. The officer immediately dropped off the roof, the FBI said.
About 25 to 30 seconds later, shots were fired, the FBI said.
Explosives were found in Crooks’ car and home, but the explosives in the car didn’t go off because the receivers found on Crooks were in the off position, the FBI said.
“Explosive experts in the FBI lab assessed the devices from the subject’s vehicle were capable of exploding. However, the magnitude of the damage associated with an explosion is unclear,” Rojek said.
FBI officials declined to answer any questions about the law enforcement posture, security strategy and response, citing multiple ongoing reviews.
(NEW YORK) — A wildfire that started Tuesday in Colorado has killed a person in their home, while California firefighters battling the largest active wildland blaze in the nation made significant progress on containing it but still have a long way to go before it is extinguished, authorities said.
As the Park Fire in Northern California has grown into the fifth largest wildfire in California history, firefighters were dealt a new challenge when another blaze erupted in Southern California and quickly blew up into a major conflagration, prompting mass evacuations, officials said.
The Stone Canyon Fire in Colorado
During a news conference Wednesday, Boulder County, Colorado, Sheriff Curtis Johnson said the remains of a person were recovered from a home in the area of the Stone Canyon Fire burning about 20 miles north of Boulder. But Johnson released few details about the circumstances of the death.
The Stone Canyon Fire burning west of Rabbit Mountain and the town of Lyons was first reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Johnson said. By Wednesday morning, the fire had grown to 1,320 acres and was 0% contained, according to the Boulder Office of Disaster Management.
The fire prompted evacuations in the fire zone, authorities said. At least five structures have been destroyed, according to authorities.
The Alexander Mountain Fire in Colorado
Colorado firefighters were also trying to get the upper hand on the Alexander Mountain Fire, which was first reported around 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The fire burning in a remote mountainous area near Roosevelt National Park grew to 6,781 acres by Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said during a news conference.
The fire was 0% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Alexander Mountain Fire, which also prompted evacuations, is about eight miles from the Stone Canyon Fire, officials said.
“The good news for us is that we were able to grab resources from Larimer County. As soon as our fire kicked off, the Larimer sheriff was in contact with me, offered to send some of those air resources to this fire, tried to help us get it under control,” Johnson said. “So within an hour, we had a lot more support than we might on a normal initial fire because of the fire burning north of us.”
The Park Fire in Northern California
Firefighters battling the Park Fire in Northern California, the largest active fire in the nation, made significant progress overnight, increasing containment lines on the blaze from 12% on Tuesday to 18% on Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
As of Wednesday, the Park Fire, which officials said was deliberately started on July 24 and spread through Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties in Northern California, had grown to 389,791 acres — which sent it leapfrogging over the 2020 Creek Fire, which tore through Central California’s Sierra National Forest, to become the fifth largest wildfire in state history, officials said.
The Park Fire has destroyed 361 structures, including homes and commercial property, and damaged another 36 structures in a path of destruction that started in Bidwell Park near the city of Chico and spread about 90 miles north to the Lassen National Forest, according to Cal Fire.
More than 5,800 firefighters are fighting the Park Fire from the air and ground. At least 3,800 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, according to Cal Fire.
Meanwhile, the suspect arrested on suspicion of starting the Park Fire was formally arraigned on Monday. Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, of Chico, was charged with felony arson with an enhancement of special circumstances due to prior convictions. His arraignment was continued to Thursday, when he is expected to enter a plea. Stout was ordered to be held without bail.
Stout was allegedly spotted just before 3 p.m. PT on July 24 pushing a burning car down a gully called “Alligator Hole” in Bidwell Park, near Chico, sparking the Park Fire, prosecutors said.
Weather conditions in the Chico area will be heating up in the coming days. The high temperatures in the area are forecast to climb into the upper 90s on Wednesday and reach triple digits by Thursday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The Nixon Fire in Southern California
California firefighters were confronting 20 active blazes on Wednesday, including seven that started on Monday and Tuesday. Among the biggest new fires is the Nixon Fire that ignited around 12:30 p.m. local time on Monday off Richard Nixon Boulevard in Riverside County, northeast of the town of Aguanga, according to Cal Fire.
As of Wednesday morning, the Nixon Fire had grown to 4,941 acres and was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire.
At least five structures in the fire zone were damaged or destroyed, but it was unclear if they were homes. More than 900 structures were being threatened by the fire, according to Cal Fire.
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents in the area.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
More than 700 fire personnel, including 44 fire engine crews, two helicopter crews and numerous firefighting air tankers, were battling the fire on Wednesday.
Smoke spreading across the Northwest
The fires in the West are spreading smoke across the Northwest.
By Wednesday afternoon, the smoke is expected to remain heavy in the Northern California region, but farther east, it will be pushed south.
Medium to heavy smoke is possible from Salt Lake City to Denver on Wednesday afternoon, while places farther north that have been under heavy smoke for days will finally get a break as they get rainfall and cooler temperatures.
Air quality alerts were issued for Boise, Idaho, and Denver due to the smoky conditions, officials said.
Red flag warnings signaling elevated fire danger were issued for at least Idaho, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.