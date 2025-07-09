Man killed trying to save turtle on Florida interstate
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.) — A 77-year-old Vermont man was killed on Sunday afternoon as he attempted to rescue a turtle on Interstate 95 in Indian River County, Florida, authorities said.
The fatal accident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of Sebastian Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man was crossing the lanes when a chain-reaction crash unfolded, investigators said. A Miami woman driving a vehicle slowed down to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but a Dodge Ram pickup truck behind her failed to brake in time, authorities noted.
The pickup truck rear-ended the first vehicle, which then veered off the road, crashed through a fence and came to rest on the west side, according to authorities. The Ram continued southbound and struck the Vermont man, who was thrown to the left shoulder of the highway, officials said.
First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, officials noted. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC News that the turtle didn’t survive either.
“The turtle did not receive a favorable outcome in the crash,” Lieutenant Jim Beauford said in an email.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, identified as a 53-year-old Port St. Lucie man, and the occupants of the other vehicle — a 44-year-old woman and her 49-year-old male passenger — were not injured in the crash, authorities said.
The southbound lanes of I-95 were closed following the incident while authorities investigated.
(NEW YORK) — As the long-delayed REAL ID requirement finally takes effect this Wednesday, Americans are flooding DMV offices across the country as they try to comply with the new federal standards for identification required for domestic air travel.
The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission, has seen multiple deadline extensions over the years. However, the May 7, 2025, deadline stands firm: travelers without a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license will need a passport for domestic flights.
“This is all about keeping American communities and people safe,” Laura Hruby, director of Pastoral Affairs in the State Department’s Office of Public and Congressional Affairs, told ABC News on Monday.
To obtain a REAL ID, visitors to their state DMV must provide proof of identity (such as a birth certificate or passport), Social Security documentation, two proofs of address and documentation of lawful status in the U.S.
For those rushing to secure proper identification, Hruby had positive news about passport processing times. Even if you miss the REAL ID deadline, you can apply for a passport and use that to travel.
“There’s really never been a better time to apply for a U.S. passport,” she said. “Our current processing times for routine processing are about four to six weeks, and for an additional fee, we offer expedited service within about two to three weeks.”
Many applicants, she noted, are receiving their passports even sooner than these estimated timeframes.
The State Department has streamlined the process for many Americans through its online passport renewal system. People over 25 who have recently held a passport may be eligible to renew from home. Travelers can visit travel.state.gov to explore their application options and verify their eligibility.
Beyond air travel, REAL ID requirements will also affect access to federal facilities. Standard driver’s licenses that aren’t REAL ID-compliant will no longer suffice for these purposes, though passport books or cards will remain acceptable forms of identification.
For more information about REAL ID requirements, visitors can check tsa.gov, while passport-related queries can be addressed through travel.state.gov.
(ESPARTO, Calif) — Human remains have been found at the warehouse filled with fireworks that exploded in Northern California this week, officials said.
The number of fatalities was not released and no positive identifications have been made, Yolo County officials said. Seven people were considered missing on Wednesday.
“Recovery efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend as investigators, coroner personnel, and fire crews work carefully and respectfully through the process,” county officials said on Friday. “The Coroner’s Office has been in contact with the families of those previously reported missing and will continue to provide them with timely updates as information becomes available.”
The blast occurred Tuesday night at a pyrotechnics facility in Esparto, about 40 miles from Sacramento, triggering a series of massive explosions, according to fire authorities.
Cal Fire and the Esparto Fire Protection District said crews were working to find the missing.
“We obviously do our best to train for every type of incident, but an incident like this is like a once-in-a-career type of incident,” Esparto Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence said at a news conference Wednesday.
The new conference was interrupted by an angry family member who said her boyfriend and brother-in-law were in the building.
“We’re all sick to our stomach, and we’re all waiting on the information [officials say] we should receive until Saturday, when I want to know today,” she said.
The origin and cause of the blast remains under investigation, county officials said Friday.
Cal Fire’s Office of the State Fire Marshal said it believes the facility belongs to a licensed pyrotechnics operator. Investigators are working to determine if the operation complied with California’s strict pyrotechnics regulations and federal explosive storage requirements.
“This type of incident is very rare,” Cal Fire officials said, noting that such facilities must follow stringent safety protocols.
“Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community,” the management for Devastating Pyrotechnics, the company that owns the pyrotechnics business, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and emergency personnel. Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation.”
The explosion led to the cancelation of multiple Fourth of July celebrations. The Cloverdale Lions Club announced Thursday that they were canceling their annual aerial fireworks display, as the Esparto facility was their designated supplier.
(NEW YORK) — Jury selection starts Monday in the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, beginning the first courtroom test of whether one of hip-hop’s most important figures used power and wealth amassed in the music, clothing and spirits industries to sexually abuse, coerce and exploit alleged victims for decades.
Known by various names through the years – Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, Diddy and Love – Combs became a rap impresario in the 1990s, launching the careers of Mary J. Blige, Usher and the Notorious B.I.G. and lending his hip-hop credentials to the songs of Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez.
Combs, who once proclaimed himself “Bad Boy for Life,” now faces what could amount to a life sentence if convicted. Federal prosecutors in New York allege he “abused, threatened and coerced women” into prolonged, drug-fueled sexual orgies with male prostitutes he called “freak offs” and threatened them into silence.
“After Freak Offs, Combs and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” the indictment said.
He has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges — five counts in all. His defense attorneys have said all of his sexual encounters were consensual and have described Combs as a swinger who invited third parties into his bedroom.
At a hearing last month, Agnifilo seemed to preview the defense strategy, telling the judge, “There’s a lifestyle, call it swingers, that he was in that he thought was appropriate. The reason he thought it was appropriate is because it’s so common.”
By coincidence, jury selection begins the same day as the Met Gala, where Combs was once a fixture.
Potential jurors began answering written questions last week to test what they may have heard about the case, whether they can be fair and whether they can endure a two-month trial expected to feature sexually explicit evidence.
The evidence includes a surveillance tape, first broadcast by CNN in May 2024, that shows Combs striking, kicking and dragging then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in March 2016. Ventura’s civil lawsuit, settled a day after it was filed in 2023 with no admission of wrongdoing, provided prosecutors with a basis to initiate the criminal investigation that led to Combs’ arrest in September 2024.
Combs apologized for the video at the time, saying, “I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.”
Ventura is an anticipated witness, along with three other as-yet-unidentified alleged victims, two of whom were given permission to testify under pseudonyms.
Prosecutors are also expected to introduce items seized when federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations raided Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami, including more than a dozen electronic devices and AR-15-style rifles with defaced serial numbers.
Days before trial, federal prosecutors offered Combs a chance to plead guilty and spare himself the possibility of a prolonged prison sentence. Asked if he rejected the offer, Combs answered, “Yes I do your honor.”
He has appeared in court wearing drab beige jail garb but the jury will see him in ordinary dress clothes. Members of his family, including his mother, are expected to attend.
His defense team includes Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos. They represented NXIVM founder Keith Raniere who was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, the same charges Combs faces.
The defense team also includes Brian Steel, who represented rapper Young Thug at a racketeering trial in Atlanta, and Alexandra Shapiro, a leading appellate litigator who also represents Sam Bankman-Fried.
The all-female prosecution team includes Maureen Comey, who successfully prosecuted Ghislaine Maxwell for sex trafficking, and Emily Johnson, Mitzi Steiner and Madison Smyser, who have prosecuted violent crime, and gang prosecutor Christy Slavik.