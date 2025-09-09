Man pleads guilty to neo-Nazi-inspired plot to bomb Nashville energy facility: DOJ

Prosecutors say Skyler Philippi is seen conducting a test site of a drone in this photo, which was included in a federal complaint. (U.S. Department of Justice)

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty Tuesday to plotting to using a weapon of mass destruction in a neo-Nazi-inspired plot to destroy an energy facility near Nashville, the Justice Department announced.

Skyler Philippi, 24, was arrested last November over his plans to attack Nashville’s power grid with a drone armed with explosives. According to the DOJ, charging documents showed Philippi conducted extensive research into how such an attack could serve to “shock the system,” as he relayed to one FBI confidential source who became aware of his plotting.

The FBI first began investigating Philippi last June after a confidential source who was in touch with him reported to the FBI his desire to commit a mass shooting at a YMCA near Columbia, Tennessee, according to prosecutors. Philippi also repeatedly espoused his adherence to white supremacist and accelerationist ideologies which promote the idea that a destabilizing terrorist attack on something like the nation’s energy sectors could serve to incite unrest that leads to civil war, prosecutors said.

“I definitely want to hit Nashville, like one hundred percent, I want to get Nashville,” Philippi said in one meeting recorded by undercover agents, according to charging documents. “I also know Louisville pretty g—— well, since I lived there. I spent about five months scouting out every single place [power station] and even coming up with a game plan to hit it as fast as I could. I had whole maps made, printed out on paper, to actually do that.”

In September of last year, Philippi and undercover FBI employees drove to an electrical substation he had allegedly researched previously. While in transit, Philippi ordered what he believed would be the equivalent of C-4 explosives from the informants, according to charging documents.

During their recon mission to the substation, agents recorded Philippi stating, “Holy s—. This will go up like a f—— Fourth of July firework,” charging documents said.

In a meeting days before his arrest, Philippi participated in a Nordic ritual and told the undercover agents “this is where the New Age begins,” and that it was “time to do something big” that would be remembered “in the annals of history,” according to the charging documents.

Philippi then drove with the FBI employees to the site of his operation and, as the undercover agents moved to their assigned positions as lookouts, he powered up the drone with what he believed was the explosive device attached to it, charging documents said. Philippi was then taken into custody.

The charging documents included one image that shows Philippi conducting a test of the drone, as well as another photo of him with the FBI undercover agents showing off what he believed were explosive devices.

Philippi faces a maximum penalty of life in prison in connection with his guilty plea. Sentencing is currently set for Jan. 8, 2026.

Appeals court blocks contempt proceedings against Trump administration over El Salvador deportations
A prison officer guards a cell at maximum security penitentiary CECOT (Center for the Compulsory Housing of Terrorism) on April 4, 2025 in Tecoluca, San Vicente, El Salvador./ Photo by Alex Peña/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court on Friday overturned U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s attempt to initiate contempt proceedings against the Trump administration related to the March deportation of hundreds of migrants to El Salvador, in what the panel’s majority described as an “extraordinary, ongoing confrontation between the Executive and Judicial Branches.”

In a 2-1 decision, Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao — both Trump appointees — vacated Judge Boasberg’s contempt-related order that sought to determine if members of the Trump administration deliberately defied a court order after the president invoked the Alien Enemies Act in March.

“The district court’s order raises troubling questions about judicial control over core executive functions like the conduct of foreign policy and the prosecution of criminal offenses. And it implicates an unsettled issue whether the judiciary may impose criminal contempt for violating injunctions entered without jurisdiction,” Judge Katsas wrote in a concurring opinion.

The Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act — an 18th century wartime authority used to remove noncitizens with little-to-no due process — to deport two planeloads of alleged migrant gang members to the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador by arguing that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is a “hybrid criminal state” that is invading the United States.

Boasberg issued a temporary restraining order and ordered that the planes be turned around, but Justice Department attorneys said his oral instructions directing the flight to be returned were defective, and the deportations proceeded as planned.

Boasberg subsequently sought contempt proceedings against the government for deliberately defying his order.

Judge Katsas, in Friday’s decision, wrote that the “ambiguities” in Judge Boasberg’s original order blocking the removal of the migrants make it impossible to definitively say that the Trump administration acted in contempt.

“At the time of the alleged contempt, just hours after the TRO hearing and before any transcript of it was available, the district court’s minute order could reasonably have been read either way. Thus, the TRO cannot support a criminal-contempt conviction here,” he wrote.

In a searing dissent, Judge Cornelia Pillard defended Judge Boasberg’s attempt to initiate contempt proceedings to “vindicate the authority of the court” after the “apparently contumacious conduct.” 71045364″The rule of law depends on obedience to judicial orders,” she wrote. ” Yet, shortly after the district court granted plaintiffs’ emergency motion for a temporary restraining order, defendants appear to have disobeyed it. Our system of courts cannot long endure if disappointed litigants defy court orders with impunity rather than legally challenge them. That is why willful disobedience of a court order is punishable as criminal contempt.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated Friday’s ruling on social media, calling Judge Boasberg’s order “failed judicial overreach at its worst.”

“Our @TheJusticeDept attorneys just secured a MAJOR victory defending President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport illegal alien terrorists. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed what we’ve argued for months: Judge Boasberg’s attempt to sanction the government for deporting criminal-alien terrorists was a “clear abuse of discretion,” Bondi wrote. “We will continue fighting and WINNING in court for President Trump’s agenda to keep America Safe!”

‘Ketamine Queen,’ woman who sold drugs to ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry, to plead guilty: DOJ
Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sept. 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty to five federal charges, including selling “Friends” actor Matthew Perry the dose of ketamine that led to his death in October 2023, according to the Justice Department.

She agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury, according to the DOJ.

Sangha, 42, would be the last of the five people charged in Perry’s death to plead guilty.

She is expected to plead guilty in “the coming weeks,” according to the Justice Department. She faces decades in prison for each count.

Sangha had been scheduled to go on trial in late September.

Perry died from a ketamine overdose on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

“Sangha worked with Erik Fleming, 55, of Hawthorne, to knowingly distribute ketamine to Perry, a successful actor and author whose struggles with drug addiction were well documented,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a press release. “In October 2023, Sangha and Fleming sold Perry 51 vials of ketamine, which were provided to Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, of Toluca Lake, Perry’s live-in personal assistant.”

“Leading up to Perry’s death, Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with the ketamine that Sangha supplied to Fleming,” the release continued. “Specifically, on October 28, 2023, Iwamasa injected Perry with at least three shots of Sangha’s ketamine, which caused Perry’s death.”

Iwamasa, who admitted in court documents to administering the ketamine on the day that Perry died, pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, the DOJ said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.

Fleming admitted in court documents that he distributed the ketamine that killed Perry, prosecutors said. Like Iwamasa, he pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death and will also be sentenced this November.

In the most recent plea, Dr. Salvador Plasencia pleaded guilty late last month to four counts of distribution of ketamine. Plasencia distributed ketamine to Iwamasa in order to inject the actor, however, he did not supply the doses that killed Perry. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

“Dr. Plasencia is profoundly remorseful for the treatment decisions he made while providing ketamine to Matthew Perry,” his attorney, Karen Goldstein, said in a statement. “He is fully accepting responsibility by pleading guilty to drug distribution.”

Dr. Mark Chavez pleaded guilty in October 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. He admitted he sold Plasencia ketamine to then give to Perry. He faces 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Sept. 17.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

1 dead after torrential rains and flooding sweep Northeast
(NEW YORK) — Torrential rain pummeled parts of the Northeast on Thursday, including New York City and New Jersey, stranding rush-hours passengers on a train stuck in floodwaters and inundating some roadways.

Ahead of the storm states of emergencies were declared in New York City and New Jersey, and crews were expected to continue cleaning up from the deluge into Friday.

Flash flooding also struck Philadelphia, parts of the Washington, D.C., area and Maryland, where a person was caught in rising floodwaters and then became trapped in a storm drain and died, police in Mt. Airy, Maryland, said. Police have not provided an age of the person who died. Mt. Airy is located about 40 miles north of Washington.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul told ABC News’ New York station WABC that the worst weather was in Queens, where storms dumped 5 inches of rain.

Over 100 passengers were rescued from a stranded Long Island Rail Road train near the Bayside station, which had become stuck in rising floodwaters during rush hour, according to WABC. Passengers had to wait about 2 hours before emergency crews could get them to safety.

Nearby, a retaining wall behind a home gave way in a rockslide, sending debris into the backyard.

Several vehicles also became submerged in floodwaters, causing swift water rescue teams to respond.

The state had already pre-positioned emergency vehicles, power generators and other resources ahead of the storm, helping crews respond quickly. A state of emergency was declared in 14 counties, and the state’s operations center was fully activated, according to Hochul.

During the height of the storm, heavy rain had closed sections of major New York City roads, including the Long Island Expressway, Cross Island Parkway, FDR Drive and the Clearview Expressway. Some services on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit were also suspended.

In New Jersey, acting Gov. Tahesha Way said Thursday that flooding was reported across several major highways.

Parts of the state, including Plainfield, were still recovering from recent deadly storms and are now facing additional damage, according to the governor, who said saturated ground is worsening the impact of flooding.

Some of the heaviest rain may have fallen during the late afternoon rush hour, but the heavy rain could continue well into the evening.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., officials reported “considerable flooding” and some water rescues.

There were at least four rescues reported in the Bethesda and Potomac areas, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

More than 1,400 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Thursday, with New York City’s airports and D.C.’s Reagan National Airport seeing the biggest impacts.

