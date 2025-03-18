Man seen with missing Pittsburgh student ‘ready to go home and go back to my life’

Man seen with missing Pittsburgh student ‘ready to go home and go back to my life’
(PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic) — Joshua Riibe, the Minnesota college student who was with University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki the night she went missing on a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic, said in court that he’s “ready to go home and go back to my life.”

The 22-year-old Iowa native — who has not been charged with a crime — said Konanki’s family hugged him and thanked him.

“Her mother gave me a hug and said, ‘Thank you for saving my daughter the first time,”‘ Riibe said in court Tuesday. “It was really tough.”

Riibe’s court appearance was for a habeas corpus hearing that was requested by his lawyers, who believe the 22-year-old is being detained illegally.

Prosecutors claimed in court that Riibe is a witness and is not detained.

Authorities have confiscated Riibe’s passport, and Riibe said in court that police have followed him to meals and watched him eat. Riibe’s attorneys asked to get his passport returned and to get the ability to leave the hotel without surveillance.

“I can’t go anywhere. And I really want to be able to go home, talk to my family, give them hugs, tell them I miss them,” Riibe said. “I understand I’m here to help, but it’s been 10 days and I can’t leave.”

Riibe’s father traveled to the Dominican Republic to support him. When asked by reporters if he would be able to take his son home, he replied, “I don’t even know where he’s at right now.”

“I’m just doing what I can, and at this point there’s nothing more I can do,” Riibe said during his appearance in court.

Following the court appearance on Tuesday, it was determined that Riibe will no longer be under police surveillance. However, Dominican Republic officials are not yet returning his passport.

The judge is expected to rule on the habeas corpus request on March 28.

Authorities have said they believe 20-year-old Konanki died by drowning in Punta Cana early on March 6, officials told ABC News. Her missing persons case is being treated as an accident, sources said.

Riibe — who met Konanki that night — told prosecutors the two went swimming and kissed in the ocean. He said they were then hit by a wave and pulled into the ocean by the tide, according to a transcript provided to ABC News from two Dominican Republic sources.

Riibe said he held Konanki and tried to get them out of the water.

“I was trying to make sure that she could breathe the entire time — that prevented me from breathing the entire time and I took in a lot of water,” he said.

“When I finally touched the sand, I put her in front of me. Then she got up to go get her stuff since the ocean had moved us,” Riibe told the prosecutor. “She was not out of the water since it was up to her knee. She was walking at an angle in the water.”

“The last time I saw her, I asked her if she was OK. I didn’t hear her response because I began to vomit with all the water I had swallowed,” he said. “After vomiting, I looked around and I didn’t see anyone. I thought she had taken her things and left.”

Riibe said he passed out on a beach chair and woke up hours later and returned to his hotel room.

Konanki’s family has sent a formal request to Dominican police requesting they declare their daughter dead, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation. The parents noted Riibe was cooperating with the investigation and they acknowledged there was no evidence of foul play, the sources said.

Fatalities confirmed in shooting at adult education facility in Sweden, police say
Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Image

(LONDON) — “Around 10” people died in a shooting on Tuesday at an adult education facility in Orebro, Sweden, according to police.

The victims were found inside the school complex, police said during a press conference Tuesday night local time. The school is currently cordoned off.

The shooter was among the 10 dead, a Swedish police spokesperson told ABC News.

“The man we believe is the perpetrator is dead. He is among the 10 people who were killed,” the spokesperson said.

Police don’t yet know the motive of the shooting.

“We have no indication that it’s terror, but we’re not ruling out anything,” the spokesperson, Lars Hedelin, said.

Swedish police didn’t provide the identify of the shooter but said they’re “no longer a threat to us.” 

The investigation is still ongoing, with police officers still searching the school to ensure there are no additional victims. 

Police initially said five people were taken to the hospital. No ages of the victims have been given yet.

When asked how the number jumped from five to 10, Hedelin clarified: “We didn’t have a possibility to confirm until now that we had 10 people that were killed,” adding: “I would say that all of them have been shot and all are adults.”

Officials said in a statement they were urging the public to stay away from the Risbergska Skolan, a municipal education center in the Vasthaga area of Orebro. The school is for students over 20 years old, according to its website.

Law enforcement in the Bergslagen region began at about 1 p.m. local time to post a series of short statements, saying initially that a “major operation” was underway and the school was under threat of “deadly violence.”

Police set up an information point for relatives to gather, and students were sent to nearby facilities.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said this is a “very painful day for all of Sweden” and that “the government is in close contact with the Police Authority and is closely monitoring developments.”

“My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was replaced with terror,” Kristersson wrote on X. “Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience.”

The school is about 200 km, or about 125 miles, west of Stockholm, the capital.

ABC News’ Ellie Kaufman, Joe Simonetti and Helena Skinner contributed to this report.

Many Palestinian doctors are either dead, jailed or displaced, US doctors tell UN
Doaa Albaz/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON and NEW YORK) — Many Palestinian doctors who worked in the Gaza Strip are either dead, have fled the territory or are in prison, U.S. doctors told the United Nations.

Four U.S. medical doctors who have worked in the Gaza Strip for periods throughout the past 15 months spoke about their concerns and the priorities for bringing critical care needed in Gaza during a press conference at the U.N. in New York last week.

Drs. Thaer Ahmad, Ayesha Khan, Feroze Sidhwa and Mahmooda Syed met with the U.N. secretary-general and spoke last week with the press about the future of Gaza.

All four said they agreed they had never seen anything like what they saw during their time working in Gaza.

U.N. officials and nongovernmental organizations have repeatedly warned that the health care system in Gaza has collapsed and is lacking the critical resources needed to meet an overwhelming demand of injured and sick Palestinians.

With the fragile ceasefire in place between Israel and Hamas that is allowing aid to flow at much higher levels than it has in the past few months, and medical evacuations set to increase, the doctors said there needs to be a plan for the immediate needs of Palestinians.

Sidhwa said rebuilding hospitals is a priority.

Only 16 of 36 hospitals in Gaza remain partially functional, the U.N. said in January, before the latest ceasefire agreement to pause fighting was reached. Most of the functioning hospitals aren’t able to treat complex injuries or chronic diseases, the U.N. said.

Israel targeted and raided multiple health facilities in Gaza, most recently the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north, in what the Israeli military said were anti-terrorism operations aimed at Hamas.

As a result, much of the infrastructure has been damaged, as shown in an ABC News visual analysis of the state of several hospitals after a year of war.

But it is not just the infrastructure that needs to be replaced, Sidhwa said, but all the machines and equipment, too. “There is extreme need with minimal capacity,” he said.

While this process takes place, the immediate priority should be evacuations, the doctors said. But even those come with many complications, especially for children, who, in the words of spokesperson Tess Ingram of UNICEF, are “disproportionately wearing the scars of the war.”

Many families are worried, for example, that they will not be allowed back inside Gaza, Ahmad said, urging for the evacuated children to be relocated to the West Bank or Jerusalem instead of Egypt or the U.S.

Syed said Israel only allows one adult to accompany each child evacuated from Gaza, while many parents have more children who require their presence.

These bureaucratic hurdles slow down what the doctors say is an urgent race against time.

Khan held up a photograph of a little girl’s foot, which was badly burned. When the patient came in, the doctor said he thought the wounds were fresh, but it turned out they were months old, and she might need an amputation.

Like that girl, many children and adults in Gaza sustained wounds months ago, increasing the chances of infections and long-term disabilities, the doctors said.

A senior U.N. official told the Security Council in October 2024 that Gaza has the largest number of amputee children in modern history.

The doctors also spoke about their personal challenges and the indescribable struggles of their colleagues in Gaza.

The four doctors said they faced many obstacles and now fear retaliation for sharing the details of what they say are violations of international humanitarian law, which Israel denies.

“The white coat does not protect you,” said Ahmad, conveying what he says is a shared belief among many Palestinian doctors.

Ahmad worked at Kamal Adwan Hospital, where the director, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, was detained in December by Israel. He has not been heard from since, but Israeli forces have confirmed he is in their custody as a suspected Hamas operative.

Safiya is one of more than 365 health care workers being held in Israeli prison, the head of information for the Hamas-led Gaza Health Ministry, Zaher Al Wahidi, told ABC News in January. ABC News has reached out to Israel for comment.

“This was the hospital that he built. Those were the departments that he helped develop. And he refused to leave,” Ahmad said of the Kamal Adwan director.

“Then he watched the military raid the hospital, destroy it, getting injured in the process,” he added. “Then he had to walk up to the tank, in his white coat, and shake the hand of the military that killed his son and injured him.”

As the U.N. panel concluded, Secretary-General António Guterres posted on X: “I was deeply moved by the testimonies and impressed by the dedication of 4 American doctors that have worked in Gaza. 2,500 children must be immediately evacuated with the guarantee that they will be able to return to their families and communities.”

Satellite appears to show new highway cutting through Brazil’s Amazon rainforest
Evaristo Sa/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Satellite images appear to show a new highway cutting through the rainforest in the Brazilian state set to host the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

The images, taken in by Copernicus satellites in October 2023 and October 2024, appear to show the construction of the Avenida Liberdade highway near the city of Belem, the capital of Para state, which is hosting COP30. The stretch of cleared path is surrounded by lush foliage on both sides.

The Avenida Liberdade highway is expected to measure at about 8.2 miles in length and offer two lanes of traffic in both directions, according to the Para regional government website. It will connect two existing road systems and function as a new entry and exit route for the Belém Metropolitan Region.

The work was about 20% complete as of November 2024, according to an update on the Brazilian government’s website.

Drone footage published by the BBC shows new cleared trees along an 8-mile stretch of what will become the new highway.

Brazil is looking to build highways elsewhere in the country to promote connectivity to rural and remote regions.

In northwest Brazil, officials are aiming to pave a 560-mile road connecting the Amazon-adjacent states of Amazonas and Roraima to the rest of the country. The highway, BR-319, is currently mostly dirt and is difficult for most vehicles to travel on, experts told ABC News last year.

Paving these roadways has social benefits for residents nearby, who have difficulties accessing hospitals, schools and goods, Rachael Garrett, a professor of conservation and development at the University of Cambridge, told ABC News in September.

But the construction of highways in the middle of the rainforest will likely lead to a “fishbone pattern” of deforestation extending from the roadway, Garrett said.

Environmental crimes, such as illegal logging and mining, would likely increase without proper governance in the region, as criminals would have easier access to remote areas, Nauê Azevedo, a litigation specialist for the Climate Observatory in Brazil, a network of 119 environmental, civil society and academic groups, told ABC News last year.

The Amazon rainforest is crucial to mitigating global climate change, as it can store up to 200 billion tons of carbon, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The Amazon is also vital to the global and regional water cycles, as it releases 20 billion tons of water in the atmosphere per day.

The Avenida Liberdade highway incorporates “environmental preservation measures” such as 24 wildlife crossings, cycle lanes and solar panel lights, officials said in the November 2024 update.

The purpose of the highway is to ease the traffic expected from COP30, which will involve about 50,000 delegates traveling to Belem, according to government officials. The city is situated on the Pará River, close to where the Amazon River meets the Atlantic Ocean, and serves as a key entry point for the Amazon rainforest due to its port facilities.

COP30 will take place from Nov. 10 to Nov. 21.

