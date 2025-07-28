Man sentenced for stalking and harassing WNBA star Caitlin Clark

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

(MARION COUNTY, Texas) A Texas man has been sentenced for stalking and harassing WNBA star Caitlin Clark over social media.

Michael Lewis, 55, was arrested and charged in Indianapolis in January for “sending numerous threats and sexually explicit messages” to the Indiana Fever player via his social media accounts, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He pleaded guilty to harassment and stalking charges on Monday.

The judge immediately sentenced him to nearly 2 1/2 years in prison on the stalking charge, a felony, with more than six months in credit for time served, online court records show. He also received a 180-day suspended sentence for the harassment charge.

As part of the plea agreement, he cannot contact Clark and has to stay away from various locations in Indianapolis, including Fever events.

“This resolution ensures that the defendant is held accountable for his threatening actions, the fear he instilled, and the disruption he caused,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement, adding that with Lewis sentenced, Clark will “be able to have peace of mind while focusing on what matters to her.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office became aware of a “possible pattern of stalking” by Lewis toward Clark in January, according to the affidavit for probable cause. Between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 2, the suspect allegedly sent Clark numerous sexually explicit messages over X, according to the affidavit.

Investigators traced the X account to Lewis and determined that recent messages to Clark were sent from an IP address at a hotel in Indianapolis, which was “especially concerning given that he is a Texas resident,” the affidavit stated.

Indianapolis police officers conducted a welfare check on Lewis, of Denton, Texas, at his hotel room in Indianapolis on Jan. 8, during which they confronted him about the threatening posts, according to the affidavit.

“When asked why he was making so many posts about Caitlin Clark, Lewis said, ‘just the same reason everybody makes posts,'” the affidavit said. “When asked about posts that were threatening in nature, Lewis said it wasn’t him. Lewis claimed that this is just an imaginary relationship.”

Lewis, who claimed to be in the city on vacation, told officers the posts were a “joke” and “fantasy type thing,” and denied that they were threatening, according to the affidavit.

Officers told Lewis to stop making such posts, though he continued to post on X to Clark in the days after police contacted him, according to the affidavit.

During his initial hearing in Indianapolis in January following his arrest, Lewis said, “Guilty as charged,” when the judge greeted him.

Gotti grandsons accused of beating up brother-in-law in Queens family imbroglio
Bettmann / Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Two grandchildren of notorious mob boss John Gotti have been charged with assault after allegedly beating up their brother-in-law in a family dispute in Queens.

John Gotti, 31, and Frankie Gotti, 27, were arrested in the assault on Monday, which came after an alleged Sunday break-in by their relative.

They were both charged with assault and harassment and were set to be arraigned Tuesday.

The family imbroglio began after 31-year-old Gino Gabrielli allegedly broke into a Gotti family home on 157th Avenue in Howard Beach to steal $3,300.

Gabrielli was arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny criminal possession of stolen property

The Gotti pair then allegedly confronted their brother-in-law Monday afternoon in front of an 84th Street home after he was released from custody

Gabrielli was punched in the face. He refused medical attention, and the Gottis were arrested

John Gotti has had previous run-ins with the law, including a 2012 vehicle arson and an unrelated drug arrest. He is the grandson of the “Teflon Don” and the nephew of “Junior” Gotti

Gabrielli also has a record, having pleaded guilty to arson in December 2015 for torching a Mercedes-Benz during a dispute over a catering contract, and accidentally setting himself on fire in the process

John Gotti, the elder, the head of the notorious Gambino crime family, was known for his flash personality and expensive wardrobe and was convicted in 1992 of multiple counts of racketeering, extortion and ordering the murders of two people. He died in prison in 2002.

2 Milwaukee police officers shot, suspect arrested
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) Two Milwaukee police officers were shot after responding to a call for a person with a weapon late Thursday, police said.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Friday morning, police said.

In what is being described as an “ambush,” officers were fired upon as they approached an alley, according to police.

A 32-year-old officer has been hospitalized in critical condition while a 29 year-old officer hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed by police, but officials said criminal charges will be presented to the Milwaukee district attorney’s office “in the upcoming days.” 

“Thank you to our law enforcement partners who assisted us in taking the suspect into custody. As a start reminder, the Milwaukee Police Department will not tolerate harm to our community or our officers. Individuals inflicting harm against the public and our officers will be held accountable,” police said in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow and outrage that we confirm that two Milwaukee police officers were tragically shot and critically injured in the line of duty tonight. Our thoughts are with these officers, their families, friends, and colleagues. These officers face unimaginable suffering and they have long roads ahead of them,” a statement from the Milwaukee Police Association said.

“This senseless act of violence has struck the very heart of our department and our community. We have reached a breaking point. Violence in our city is out of control, and those who protect our neighborhoods are increasingly in the crosshairs,” the statement continued. “We have had five officers killed in the line of duty over the past seven years and dozens of our officers have been shot and shot at while trying to serve our neighborhoods. Our officers wear the badge with pride and honor, but our officers need more leadership from the city to bring an end to this violence.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in response to the shooting: “It’s a sad day. It’s a very sad day. Because no officer, no person in law enforcement should ever, ever be fired upon. For the person that shot at our police officer, I want you to know, you should turn yourself in. Know that the men and women on this police force, they are going to find you, they’re going to arrest you, and you’re going to be brought to justice anyway.”

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

2nd suspect detained in shooting of off-duty Border Patrol agent in New York City park
WABC

(NEW YORK) — A second suspect in the weekend shooting of an off-duty United States Border Patrol agent in a New York City park has been taken into custody, authorities said on Monday.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said an accomplice of the suspect in the shooting and wounding of the off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was detained over night.

Noem did not initially identify the second person, but said he is also an undocumented migrant as she gave an update on the shooting at a press conference in New York.

The officer, who was shot in the face and arm just before midnight on Saturday, remained hospitalized and is expected to survive after exchanging gunfire with an undocumented migrant with a lengthy criminal record and outstanding arrest warrants. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, an undocumented migrant from the Dominican Republic, was also shot in the incident and detained after he went to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Both suspects are believed to have entered the U.S. during the Biden administration, according to authorities. Noem, border czar Tom Homan and CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott blamed former President Joe Biden and sanctuary city policies for permitting the men to remain in the country.

Mora Nunez entered the U.S. illegally in 2023 and was released, Noem said. He has an active warrant for armed robbery in Massachusetts, according to officials.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton said federal charges are expected in the case.

The shooting unfolded at 11:51 p.m. Saturday in Fort Washington Park in the Washington Heights neighborhood of upper Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

The 42-year-old Border Patrol agent was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he is being treated and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the Little Red Lighthouse in Fort Washington Park, which is directly beneath the George Washington Bridge, police said. The attack was captured on security video, which helped police quickly catch the suspect, authorities said.

A witness told police that she and the off-duty agent were sitting together on the rocks near the edge of the Hudson River when the suspected gunman and his accomplice approached them on a scooter, according to a DHS statement released on Sunday.

The security video, posted on social media by the DHS, showed two men on a scooter stop near where the victim and the witness were sitting. In the footage, the passenger is seen getting off the scooter and approaching the victim while the driver stays with the vehicle.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference Sunday afternoon that the video showed Mora Nunez allegedly drawing a firearm and the Border Patrol agent also pulling out a handgun to defend himself.

“The officer realized that he was being robbed and drew his service weapon in defense,” Tisch said.

Tisch alleged that Mora Nunez opened fire first and that there was an exchange of gunfire before the suspect appeared to limp back to his alleged accomplice and the two drove away on the scooter.

Tisch said Mora Nunez walked into a hospital in the Bronx at 12:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the groin and the leg that she said was “consistent with the injuries sustained” by the perpetrator in the security video.

The commissioner said it does not appear that the Border Patrol agent was targeted because of his job.

Mora Nunez underwent surgery and is in custody at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, Tisch said.

The initial police investigation has determined that the suspect, who DHS said is from the Dominican Republic, entered the country illegally in Arizona from Mexico in 2023, according to Tisch.

Tisch said Mora Nunez has two prior arrests for domestic violence in New York and has an active warrant for missing a court date on one of the cases.

Mora Nunez is also wanted by the NYPD for a robbery in December 2024 and a felony assault stabbing in January 2025. Both of those incidents occurred in the Bronx.

“In less than one year, he has inflicted violence in our city and once he’s charged for last night’s crimes, we will be able to add attempted murder to his rap sheet,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at Sunday’s news conference.

The Massachusetts warrant for Mora Nunez alleges he stole guns from a pawn shop in February 2025, Tisch said.

Adams said he visited the wounded Border Patrol agent in the hospital on Sunday.

The New York shooting comes roughly two weeks after a gunman opened fire at the entrance to the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas.

The suspect in the July 7 shooting, identified as 27-year-old Ryan Louis Mosqueda, fired “many rounds” at the federal building that houses the U.S. Border Patrol office at the McAllen International Airport, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

The suspect was confronted and killed by Border Patrol agents and local police, according to McAllen police and the DHS.

Two police officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured in the attack, according to the DHS.

The motive for the McAllen shooting remains under investigation.

ABC News’ Armando Garcia and Jack Date contributed to this report.

