Man sentenced to 60 years for murder of Texas college student in random shooting

Fort Worth Police Department

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — A man was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Thursday for murdering a Texas college student in a random shooting in 2023.

Wes Smith, a 21-year-old junior at Texas Christian University, was shot multiple times outside a Fort Worth bar in September 2023, prosecutors said.

Matthew Purdy, 23, pleaded guilty to his murder during a hearing in Tarrant County on Thursday. A judge then sentenced him to 60 years, under the terms of a plea agreement.

Smith’s parents addressed the court during Thursday’s hearing.

“Your actions caused catastrophic, monumental mourning by thousands of people,” his father, Philip Smith, said while addressing the defendant, saying he believed Purdy has a “dark and ugly soul, if you have any soul at all.”

He remembered his son as a “beautiful human being” who had a great laugh and quick wit.

“He was a true leader of people,” Philip Smith said. “He was a gifted athlete. He was an honor student. He was a loved son. He was a cherished brother.”

His mother, Dorree Smith, remembered him as a “competitor to the core in a way that encouraged and brought out the best in everyone.”

“He thought being a mentor was so important, along with putting others before yourself and serving others however needed,” she said. “He wasn’t perfect, but he was striving for growth, building a foundation and leaving warmth and laughter in his wake.”

She said her son’s last evening was spent doing the two things he loved most — football and mentoring young athletes, while helping coach middle school students — before heading to a bar to meet up with friends.

He was helping women find safe rides home when he was shot, she said.

Addressing Purdy directly, she said, “You didn’t know Wes. You never met him. But in that moment, you made a devastating, evil choice. You decided you mattered more than he did. And you took Wes’ earthly life. And now Wes’ loss is not just a personal loss but a communal wound.”

The shooting occurred in Fort Worth’s West 7th entertainment district shortly after 1 a.m. local time on Sept. 1, 2023.

An officer patrolling the district heard gunshots and found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit. Smith was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The gunman hit another TCU student who was fleeing the scene in the back of the head with the gun, causing a laceration, according to the affidavit.

Purdy was arrested two blocks from the bar and admitted to shooting Smith three times for no discernible reason, according to the affidavit. He told police he didn’t shoot the other TCU student “because he ran out of bullets,” prosecutors said.

After being read his rights, Purdy agreed to provide a statement, in which he “admitted to approaching Wes, who he didn’t know and shooting him three times” in the stomach, shoulder and back of the head after he fell, the affidavit stated.

“Matthew could not provide a clear reason as to why he shot Wes,” the affidavit stated, noting that Purdy asked the victim if he knew his father, who was assaulted in the past in the area, before shooting him.

Purdy also pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault for pistol-whipping the other TCU student and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. In a police interview, he said he didn’t shoot her because he ran out of bullets.

He was additionally sentenced on eight other felony charges, for a total of 206 years in prison. The sentences will run concurrently, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office said.

His trial had been scheduled to start in July. ABC News has reached out to his attorney for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tourist helicopter that crashed into the Hudson did not have a flight recorder: NTSB
NTSB

As divers continue to use “side-scanning sonar” to search the Hudson River for wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed six people, the National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was not equipped with any flight recorders.

“No onboard video recorders or camera recorders have been recovered and none of the helicopter avionics onboard recorded information that could be used for the investigation,” the agency said in an investigation update Saturday evening.

According to the NTSB, the helicopter had its last major inspection on March 1. On the day of the crash, the helicopter had performed seven tour flights, and was on its eighth flight when the accident occurred, per the NTSB.

The main fuselage, including the cockpit and cabin, the forward portion of the tail boom, the horizontal stabilizer finlets and the vertical fin have all been recovered, according to the agency.

Some of these will be sent to the NTSB lab in Washington, D.C., for further inspection, the agency said.

Divers on Saturday were still working to recover more pieces of the helicopter, including the main rotor, main gearbox, tail rotor and a large portion of the tail boom.

Recovery operations in the river will continue on Sunday, the NTSB said.

The family on board was Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, 49; his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, 39; and their children, ages 4, 8 and 10, officials said.

The family came to New York City to join Escobar, who was in the U.S. for a business trip, according to Jersey City Mayor Fulop.

The family died one day before the 8-year-old’s birthday, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Also killed was the pilot, 36-year-old Seankese “Sam” Johnson, officials said.Johnson, who had served in the military, accumulated 788 hours of total flight time, the NTSB said.

Johnson was “an amazing man,” said Matt Klier, his friend from the Navy and a fellow helicopter pilot.

Thursday’s deadly crash occurred at 3:17 p.m., just over 15 minutes into the flight, officials said. The helicopter reached the George Washington Bridge before turning south and crashing, officials said.

ABC News’ Leah Sarnoff, Sam Sweeney and Erin Murtha contributed to this report.

Luigi Mangione’s online defense fund surpasses million
Curtis Means – Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An online legal defense fund for alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione has surpassed $1 million as he prepares to return to court next month.

The fund reached the million-dollar mark on Tuesday, which coincided with Mangione’s 27th birthday.

Mangione is being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where his legal team said he “receives anywhere from 10 to 115 letters per day.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg hasn’t specifically addressed the defense fund, but he spoke out against the online support for Mangione in general in an interview with ABC News in December.

“Celebrating murder is abhorrent,” Bragg said at the time. “I sit across the table from families who’ve had a loved one killed. And to think of people celebrating that … is beyond comprehension to me.”

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state and federal charges in connection with the assassination-style murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in December.

Mangione is due back in court on June 26 for the state charges. Defense attorneys have asked to either dismiss or delay the state case in favor of the federal case.

If convicted of the federal charges, Mangione could be sentenced to death. Mangione is next due in federal court on Dec. 5.

Karen Read asks Supreme Court to prevent retrial for murder
Karen Read asks Supreme Court to prevent retrial for murder

(WASHINGTON) — Karen Read has filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court seeking an immediate stay of her retrial — which has begun jury selection — pending review by the high court on her claims of constitutional violation.

“Read’s Petition contends that her scheduled retrial on two of the three counts pending against her, including a charge of second-degree murder, will violate the Double Jeopardy Clause because the jury in her first trial reached a final and unanimous, but unannounced, decision that she is not guilty of those charges.”

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, in January 2022. Prosecutors alleged Read hit O’Keefe with her vehicle and left him to die as Boston was hit with a major blizzard. Read has denied the allegations and maintained her innocence.

She was charged with first-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. She pleaded not guilty.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial last July after the jury deadlocked following five days of deliberations.

“Despite our rigorous efforts we find ourselves at an impasse,” Judge Beverly Cannone said, reading a note from the jury. “The deep division is not due to lack of consideration but to a severe adherence to our personal beliefs and moral compasses. To continue to deliberate would be futile.”

In response, Cannone stated, “Your service is complete. I am declaring a mistrial.”

Read’s attorneys have asked multiple appeals courts — and now the Supreme Court — to dismiss the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatal accident in the retrial. They argued in court filings that retrying her on the charges would violate double jeopardy protections because, based on subsequent statements from four jurors, the jury had reached a unanimous decision to acquit Read on the charges.

All of those requests have been rejected by judges.

The case has drawn national attention. “A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read,” a documentary about the case, premiered last month on Netflix.

There’s no timetable for the Supreme Court to rule on the emergency petition.

“Petitioner respectfully urges the Court to stay jury selection or, alternatively, the swearing of the jury in this matter until this Court has ruled on Read’s Petition,” the lawyers wrote in her filing.

Jury selection has been slow going. The process was expected to take weeks. On Monday, no new jurors were added after bringing in 45 candidates. Ten jurors were seated on the first week of jury selection, which started a week ago.

ABC News’ Meghan Mariani contributed to this report.

 

 

 

