Man sentenced to life in prison

A Pittsylvania County man has been sentenced to life in prison plus three years for murdering his wife. Lonnie Rowland, 66, was sentenced Wednesday after being convicted in April of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Deputies found Cynthia Rowland dead with an apparent gunshot wound at her Derby Road-area residence Sept. 14, 2025, after a 7:51 p.m. call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.