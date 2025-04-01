Man shot in home

A man was shot after he entered a home in the 100 block of Blue Spruce Drive just across the line in Franklin County near the Snow Creek community. Deputies were called to the home about 9:30 Sunday night and the man was airlifted to a local hospital. His condition was not release. Police say he entered the home, and altercation occurred, and he was shot. No charges have been filed.

