Man wanted after shooting on Massey Street

On June 27th at approximately 5:30pm, Officers responded to the area of Massey Street in reference to a possible gunshot victim and several shots fired. Officers located one victim with apparent gun shot wounds to his lower body and several graze wounds at SOVAH Martinsville Emergency Department. The Patrol Division worked diligently and were able to ascertain that two males in neighboring residences got into a verbal altercation at which point one of the males produced a weapon and began shooting at the victim. The victim was treated by SOVAH and subsequently released after receiving necessary medical treatments.

Officers collected evidence on scene and subsequently executed a search warrant at 105 Massey Street to further obtain evidence related to the event. After swift response by Patrol Division and diligent on scene investigation, the perpetrator was determined to be Devin Jamar Stockton. Stockton is currently wanted for six felonies in reference to this incident to include: Attempted Murder, Malicious Wounding, Possession of Weapon by Felon, Possession of Weapon in Commission of Felony, Discharge Firearm within City, & Reckless Handling of Firearm causing serious injury. Provided below is a photograph of Devin Stockton.

Stockton is believed to be armed and dangerous, last seen on traveling on foot with a 22-caliber handgun.

If located, do not make contact with this individual; instead, please contact your local agency or the Martinsville Police Department. This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, please get in touch with Detective Parnell at 276-638-5155 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.