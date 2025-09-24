Man who died after riding Universal roller coaster loved theme parks, family says, as they seek answers in his death

Theme park guests enjoy a ride on Stardust Racers within Celestial Park at Universal Epic Universe. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, the man who died after riding a roller coaster at Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Florida last week, remembered the 32-year-old as a roller coaster enthusiast, as attorneys for the family said they are conducting an independent investigation into his death.

Zavala became unresponsive while riding the new Stardust Racers roller coaster at the Universal Orlando Resort park on Sept. 17, according to a statement from Universal Orlando Resort. He was transported to a hospital, where he was declared dead, park officials said.

He died from multiple blunt impact injuries, according to the local medical examiner, who determined the manner of death to be accidental. 

Zavala’s family has since retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said they are conducting an independent investigation to get to the “truth” and determine if anything could have prevented his death.

“We have to know what happened,” Crump said during a press briefing in Orlando on Wednesday. “We have to get answers.”

Zavala’s father, Carlos Rodriguez Ortiz, said his son was born with a spinal cord atrophy. He used a wheelchair but was “not under any medical restrictions that would have prevented him” from riding the Stardust Racer, Crump said. 

Zavala graduated with a bachelor’s degree in game design and loved to play video games, his father said. He worked as a job coach at the family’s business, which helped people with disabilities get job training and find employment, his father said.

“We are really proud of him,” his father said during the press briefing. “He was incredible.”

His mother, Ana Zavala, remembered him as a good son and friend who was an “angel.”

“I never put any limits on my son, regardless of what condition he had — he had no limits,” she said during the press briefing in remarks translated from Spanish. “He was raised like his siblings, no different. He was completely independent.”

She said he “loved theme parks” and roller coasters and was excited to go to Universal’s Epic Universe with his girlfriend, who got them the tickets and was with him on the ride that night.

“That last day, on the 17th, he was extremely happy all day,” she said.

His two siblings remembered Zavala as an amazing brother, as the family called for answers. 

“I don’t want anybody else to feel like I feel right now,” his father said. “So please help me to get that done.”

Paul Grinke, an attorney with Crump’s firm, said they will be bringing together multiple experts, including in design, operations, manufacturing and construction, as part of their investigation. Crump also said they want to focus on restraints and will likely be advised by disability experts. 

“We will find out what happened here, and we’ll try to make sure this never happens again, so that another grieving family is not standing in front of you,” Grinke said. 

An officer who responded to the park around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 17 for a “medical emergency” saw CPR in progress on Zavala “on the platform directly parallel to the ride tracks” for the roller coaster, according to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Zavala was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after 10 p.m. that day, according to the incident report.

Zavala had ridden roller coasters “many times before without incident,” Natalie Jackson, an attorney with Crump’s firm, said during the press briefing.

He had been sitting at the front of the ride, according to Crump.

Based on witness reports, Jackson said they learned that Zavala “suffered repeated head injuries during the ride and was unconscious for the majority” of the ride. Crump said Zavala hit himself against metal on the ride.

An internal review found that the ride systems “functioned as intended,” the “equipment was intact” during the ride and park employees followed procedures, according to a memo sent in the wake of Zavala’s death from Universal Orlando Resort President Karen Irwin to staff.

A Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday that the department’s current findings’ “align with those shared by Universal after monitoring the same tests and reviewing the same information.” 

The state’s investigation remains ongoing, the spokesperson said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an investigation into the incident, and Universal is conducting a “comprehensive review process in cooperation with the ride manufacturer of record,” Irwin said.

“Safety is, and always will be, at the forefront of everything we do,” she said in the memo.

The ride, which opened in May along with the rest of the Epic Universe theme park, reaches speeds of up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet. It remains closed in the wake of Zavala’s death amid the investigations.

“We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones,” Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement last week. “We are fully committed to cooperating with this ongoing investigation.” 

Crump’s firm also represented the family of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death while riding the since-dismantled Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park in 2022.

“It’s really shocking to me that two years after Tyre Sampson, that we’re here at another tragic death related to an amusement ride,” Crump said. “It is troubling. We have to get this right. We can’t have a third time. We just can’t.”

ABC News

(KUNA, Idaho) — Kristi Goncalves stared down Bryan Kohberger, who violently murdered her 21-year-old daughter Kaylee, telling him at his sentencing, “May you continue to live your life in misery. You are officially the property of the state of Idaho.”

Now, the state of Idaho has sent Kohberger to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, the Idaho Department of Corrections confirmed to ABC News.

The facility is about 20 minutes outside Boise, where Kohberger appeared in court Wednesday to be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 10 years for the fatal stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

This week, ABC News toured 30-year-old Kohberger’s new home, which has the capacity to house 535 of some of the most dangerous and violent male offenders, including death row inmates.

But officials said they find the 49 inmates currently serving life sentences to be the “easiest to manage — because this is home, and will always be home.”

The tan, nondescript building has a double perimeter fence reinforced with razor wire and an electronic detection system.

All inmates abide by a regimented schedule that includes three meals a day (including vegan options), education programing, mentorships and recreation, officials said.

However, “a typical day is not typical,” officials said, explaining that days sometimes get derailed by disorderly behavior. Fruit is restricted because some inmates use it to brew alcohol, sometimes 5 gallons at time, officials said.

Some inmates communicate with each other through the vents. A big request from inmates can be for a better or particular “vent-mate,” officials said.

The prison has multiple layers of housing operations, including “close custody” — the most restrictive, where inmates spend 23 hours a day in a cell and are moved in restraints — and “protective custody,” for those who might be at risk if placed elsewhere. “Protective custody” is often at the request of the inmate, officials said. There’s also mental health housing and long-term restrictive housing.

The most restrictive common area has metal chairs and tables bolted to the floor with enclosures that look like cages for inmates to have video calls. Metal and cement enclosures are also scattered around the outdoor recreation area to be used as needed.

Before Kohberger is placed, his needs will be assessed in a process that can take between seven and 14 days, officials said. Kohberger will be kept isolated for his safety and the safety of others during that time, officials said.

Though Kohberger’s case has concluded, a motive remains unknown. Moscow police said they don’t know which victim was the specific target and have not found any link between Kohberger and the victims.

“You’re always wanting to get the families the why,” but “sometimes they don’t get to have the why,” James Fry, who was the Moscow police chief at the time of the murders, told ABC News on Wednesday.

But Fry says “new information could come out still.”

“There’s always cases that, you know, 10 years later, somebody says something,” he said.

ABC News’ Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

Ignatiev/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) — A Pennsylvania man drove his car into a metal gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early on Wednesday, a ramming that federal law enforcement officials described as intentional, saying the man was being sought as a suspect.

Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, allegedly drove at a high rate of speed toward the main entrance gate at about 2:40 a.m., FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said during a press briefing.

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” Giordano said. “This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under the federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent.”

There was “some vulgarity” scrawled on the side of the vehicle, the FBI said. The full details of what was written were not immediately clear, Giordano said, adding that there appeared to be a reference to suicide.

He said the suspect fled the scene and it was believed that he may be dangerous. It was not immediately clear if Henson was armed, the FBI said.

Henson is the registered owner of the vehicle, Giordano said. The FBI compared surveillance video with Henson’s drivers license photo to further identify him, Giordano said, adding that he also had been identified as a former military member. He said Henson may have been experiencing a mental health issue.

After the crash, Henson allegedly exited the car, took an American flag out of the trunk and stuck it on the gate, the FBI said.

Images from the scene captured by ABC News affiliate WTAE appeared to show a white sedan sitting with a door ajar in front of a damaged metal gate near a security booth.

A spokesperson from the Pittsburgh Police Department told ABC News that officers responded to the 3300 block of E. Carson Street for a reported vehicle collision at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle collided with a gate outside of the building, before the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene, the spokesperson said.

The FBI is leading the ongoing investigation, the police said. The FBI was working with the local U.S. Attorneys Office to draft a complaint against Henson, Giordano said.

Henson had come to the FBI Pittsburgh office within the last few weeks to make a complaint, Giordano said, adding it “didn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

“We contacted him and let him know that there was no federal crime we were able to charge,” he said.

(PITTSBURGH) — Three students were injured in a stabbing at Pittsburgh’s Carrick High School on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police, fire and EMS responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. following reports of an altercation that led to the stabbings, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on X, formerly Twitter.

Two students were transported by Pittsburgh EMS with stab wounds to their abdomens, according to police. A third victim sustained a minor laceration and was treated at the scene.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Public Schools said the suspect used a small knife and stabbed three other students. The district confirmed one student’s injury may be serious, but said all injured students are receiving medical attention.

A male student was taken into custody at the scene after sustaining a hand laceration, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He was treated by medics and then transported to police headquarters for questioning.

Pittsburgh Police spokeswoman Cara Cruz told reporters the incident stemmed from an altercation in a hallway and was not random. Cruz confirmed one victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, another in stable condition, and the third had minor injuries.

The students involved range in age from 15 to 18, Cruz said. The exact age of the suspect have not been confirmed as the investigation continues.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced the building is in “secure” status. It remains on lockdown while the scene is processed.

Classes are ongoing, but parents may pick up students if they choose, Cruz said.

Authorities urged anyone with video footage of the incident to contact Pittsburgh Police headquarters at 412-323-7800.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

