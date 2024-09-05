Man who evaded cops for weeks after hit and run death of 7-year-old boy arrested
(NEW YORK) — A 32-year-old suspect who has evaded authorities for nearly three weeks following the alleged hit-and-run death of a skateboarding 7-year-old boy has been arrested, according to authorities.
Donald Mynatt, 32, has been wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for leaving the scene of an accident that caused the death of the child. On Aug. 16, 7-year-old Amir Prewitt was riding his skateboard in a parking lot in the area of 16000 Lakeshore Blvd. on the east side of Cleveland, Ohio, and was allegedly hit and dragged under the suspect’s vehicle before the driver fled the scene, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals issued on Wednesday.
The young boy was immediately taken to the hospital but later died from the injuries suffered in the hit and run incident, authorities said.
“Cleveland Police Homicide Detectives were able to identify the vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, from the incident and located it a day later, abandoned,” said the U.S. Marshals. “On August 28 Detectives issued a warrant for Donald Mynatt for leaving the scene of an accident that caused the death of the child. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force began looking for Mynatt immediately.”
After nearly three weeks of police evasion, the task force located Mynatt early Wednesday morning in an apartment building in the 4800 block of East 355th St. in Willoughby, Ohio.
“Mynatt was arrested there without incident and transported to Cleveland Police,” officials said.
“I am grateful for the collaborative efforts of our members and the United States Marshals Service in making this arrest. The loss of Amir has impacted our community and the Division of Police. Our teams have worked tirelessly investigating and following all leads to bring closure for Amir’s family. We ask the community to keep his family in your prayers,” said Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd.
“Members of our task force work meticulously to find and arrest this suspect, it was clear he knew he was wanted and was doing everything he could to evade arrest. This suspect had no regard for this child’s life, and we hope this arrest will let the family begin to grieve and the justice system to begin to work for Amir,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott added.
The investigation into Prewitt’s death is currently ongoing.
(NEW YORK) — A change in the nation’s political landscape means the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money case should be recused, defense attorneys argued in a court filing made public Thursday.
Trump is reviving a longshot effort to have Judge Juan Merchan recused from the case because of an alleged conflict between the judge’s daughter and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
“Your Honor’s daughter has a long-standing relationship with Harris, including work for political campaigns. She has obtained — and stands to obtain in the future — extensive financial, professional, and personal benefits from her relationship with Harris,” defense lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove wrote.
Describing the vice president as Trump’s “presumptive opponent,” defense lawyers argued that Merchan’s daughter has had an “extremely beneficial working relationship” with Harris because her company was a top vendor to Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign.
This is the third time Trump’s lawyers have attempted to have Judge Merchan removed from the case. Last year, New York’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics determined that Merchan’s impartiality “cannot reasonably be questioned” based on his daughter’s professional work as a political consultant.
When Trump renewed his motion earlier this year, Merchan determined that defense lawyers failed to prove a conflict, describing their motion as a “series of inferences, innuendos and unsupported speculation.”
In a separate filing made public Thursday, Trump’s lawyers reiterated their argument that the case should be dismissed based on the Supreme Court’s recent landmark ruling that Trump has presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office.
Last week, prosecutors pushed back against the motion by arguing that Trump’s conduct was “entirely personal” with “no relationship whatsoever to any official duty of the presidency.”
Defense lawyers responded by arguing that the introduction of evidence related to official acts at trial caused an irreparable harm that merits the case be dismissed.
“In this case, a politically motivated district attorney violated that immunity by using official-acts evidence in grand jury proceedings and at trial. Therefore, the case must be dismissed, and the jury’s verdicts must be vacated,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.
Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Judge Merchan last month postponed Trump’s July 11 sentencing to Sept. 18 so he can consider Trump’s request to toss his conviction based on the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling.
(NEW YORK) — Ernesto has been downgraded to a tropical storm after passing over the Caribbean island of Bermuda as a hurricane without causing major damage.
The storm — which over the past week has caused major power outages and flooding in Puerto Rico and Bermuda — looks set to pass the Canadian coast on its way into the northern Atlantic by the middle of the coming week.
Ernesto is the fifth named storm and the third hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season. It made landfall in Bermuda early on Saturday, dumping 7 to 9 inches of rain and flooding parts of the island. The British Overseas Territory avoided major damage, and Ernesto is now some 200 miles northeast of Bermuda.
As of Sunday morning, Ernesto had winds of 70 mph and was moving slowly — heading north-northeast at only 9 mph — though it is predicted to pick up speed in the course of the day. Increased speed may see Ernesto again cross the 74 mph sustained winds threshold to return to Category 1 hurricane status.
All tropical alerts associated with Ernesto have now expired, with the storm far out at sea. A new tropical storm watch may be issued for southern Newfoundland later today, according to the National Hurricane Center.
But high surf and life-threatening rip currents are still anticipated over the next couple of days along the U.S. East Coast.
The entire Atlantic coast from Florida to Maine is under a high risk rip current alert on Sunday.
“Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are likely,” the National Hurricane Center warned, “which means life-threatening rip currents are likely, and dangerous for all levels of swimmers.”
Ernesto is expected to pass close to southern Newfoundland as a post-tropical cyclone by Monday night.
(NEW YORK) — In early July, a man wearing a gator face mask, sunglasses, and camera equipment attached to a vest walked into the elections building in King County, Washington, and began to take videos and photos of the employees and their surroundings.
The man, according to a video obtained by ABC News, approached a counter and began harassing the election workers as he recorded them with his equipment.
After he left, the man posted a video of the interaction on YouTube and published some of the staff’s names, emails, and phone numbers, which officials said resulted in “dozens of calls and emails” to election workers.
The incident, which left King County employees feeling uneasy, is an example of the ongoing harassment and threats election workers are facing as they prepare for November’s election.
Experts and election workers say the threats began after baseless claims of election fraud proliferated following the 2020 election, and they have not slowed down. And with the potential misuse of artificial intelligence and the threat of deadly opioids being mailed to election offices, election workers ABC News spoke with said they are feeling even more unnerved.
The concerns from election workers come months after former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss won a $148 million judgment after a judge found former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani guilty of defaming them. In an interview with ABC News’ Terry Moran in 2022, the mother and daughter described how threats of violence, both online and in person, temporarily drove Freeman from her home and drove them both from their work as election officers.
“Election workers are still dealing with a lot of lies that are being told about the elections, and are in many ways bearing the kind of the consequences of those lies with harassment, abuse and sometimes threats,” said Lawrence Norden, senior director of the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, a bipartisan public policy think tank.
Stocking up on Narcan
Last August, when King County received an envelope with a suspicious substance in the mail, it also came with an unsettling message: “Enjoy some complimentary WHITE POWDER! Not saying what it is but I HIGHLY RECOMMEND ASKING AROUND FOR A NARCAN!”
“There must be: NO MORE ELECTIONS!” the letter said.
After law enforcement confirmed the envelope contained traces of fentanyl, election officials in the county implemented robust safety protocols and stocked up on Narcan — a drug that’s sprayed directly into the nostrils of someone experiencing an overdose by touching or inhaling an opioid, which blocks the effects of opioids and can quickly restore breathing.
Two months later, the county was targeted again with another letter in an envelope that was also laced with the deadly opioid.
“It was terrifying,” said Julie Wise, the director of elections for King County.
After election offices in four other states received envelopes with fentanyl and other dangerous substances last year, election workers added Narcan to the safety measures they’re implementing heading into the election.
In Washoe County, Nevada, interim registrar of voters Cari Anne Burgess told ABC News the county has 35 kits of Narcan.
“We absolutely have our Narcan kits,” Burgess said. “We’ve all been trained on it and we’ve also been trained on ‘Stop the Bleed.'”
“Fentanyl is of big concern these days,” said Josh Zygielbaum, the clerk and recorder for Adams County, Colorado. “We now have Narcan everywhere, and have changed our mail-opening processes due to some concerns that we could be a target for potential biological or chemical threat.”
Zygielbaum said that since the 2020 election, he has worn a bulletproof vest to work every day — an extreme measure he felt he had to take to feel safe.
“It’s sad, but I love what I do,” Zygielbaum said. “Without having safe and secure elections, we don’t have a democracy. And so it really is the front line of the fight to preserve democracy.”
Fighting the threat of AI
While election officials work to combat physical threats, experts say artificial intelligence could potentially pose an even greater danger to the electoral process.
In January, AI-generated robocalls that appeared to impersonate the voice of President Joe Biden targeted voters in New Hampshire to discourage them from voting in the primary.
“The threat from AI is potentially a change in the degree of what [election workers] have seen before,” Norden from the Brennan Center told ABC News.
Zygielbaum, who said he is increasingly concerned about AI, said his county has been working with local schools that have STEM programs to learn more about the technology and how to make voters more aware of its dangers.
In King County, Wise told ABC News that AI has been a boon to the county’s election operation — but she’s still concerned about its misuse.
“AI has allowed us to save at least $100,000 in taxpayer dollars to use towards translation services,” Wise said. “So there’s certainly pros and cons to this technology and it’s definitely been a big conversation in the election community nationwide.”
At the same time, Wise, said, “We’re poised really well to react to any mis- or disinformation that can result from AI.”
Wise and other officials told ABC News that the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is working with election workers across the country to teach them about AI and how to identify potential threats and disinformation created with the technology.
According to a report from the Brennan Center, AI has the potential to threaten election security not only by more effectively spreading disinformation, but also by more easily exploiting cyber vulnerabilities in election systems.
“The misinformation, the threats, the attempts to intimidate election officials — that all existed before,” said Norden. “It’s just that now, AI makes it easier to do at a larger scale and in a more sophisticated way.”