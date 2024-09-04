Man who leaped over bench and attacked judge heading to trial

Man who leaped over bench and attacked judge heading to trial
(LAS VEGAS) — The man who went viral in January for leaping over a Las Vegas, Nevada, courtroom bench and attacking the presiding judge is set to return to court for trial this week, with jury selection beginning Tuesday.

Deobra Redden, 31, is facing nine charges for assaulting Judge Mary Kay Holthus, including battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm and attempted murder of a victim 60 years of age or older, according to Clark County records.

At the time of the attack, Holthus was preparing to deliver Redden’s sentence in his attempted battery case when he leaped over the bench and tackled her off her chair.

Video from the incident shows Redden repeatedly punching the judge while yelling expletives.

Holthus stated in the arrest report that Redden slammed her head against the wall and pulled some of her hair out.

Additionally, two marshals who were alerted to the incident by a panic alarm were sent to the wrong courtroom, prolonging the attack, according to the report.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” in January, Michael Lasso, the then 27-year-old law clerk who stepped in to help Holthus, said “this was something you usually don’t see in court.”

“I was just in shock and just reacted,” Lasso, who was hailed as a “hero” for jumping into action, said at the time.

“I don’t even want to think about what could have happened if I wasn’t there,” Lasso added.

During his arraignment in August, Redden pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity with his defense arguing he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and was in a “delusional state,” his attorney, Carl Arnold, said during the hearing.

Arnold alleged that Redden was not taking medication leading up to the day of the hearing. “So basically, he was out of his mind and not in control of what he was doing,” Arnold said at the time.

Redden has three prior felony convictions and is currently serving a prison sentence for the original attempted battery charge that led to January’s hearing, according to records.

Beryl's remnants bring tornado and flood threat for the Midwest and the Northeast
Beryl’s remnants bring tornado and flood threat for the Midwest and the Northeast
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Beryl has passed very closed to downtown Houston, Texas, as it produced wind gusts of over 80 mph causing massive power outages in the region.

The highest Beryl winds gusts were in Freeport, at 97 mph, Houston International Airport at 83 mph and Galveston which clocked in at 78 mph. The highest rainfall came down just west-southwest of Houston at 13.55 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bayou reached 8.5 feet above high tide, which was the second-highest water level since record-keeping began in 1998, behind the 10.45-foot reading during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

Elsewhere, there were at least 13 reported tornadoes on Monday from Beryl to Louisiana, other parts of Texas and Arkansas, where damaged was reported.

On Tuesday, Beryl is no more and has now become just remnants with heavy rain moving north into the Midwest.

Already on Tuesday morning, however, a flash flood warning has been issued for Little Rock where parts of the area saw 6 inches of rain overnight.

Additionally on Tuesday, a flood watch has been issued for seven states from Oklahoma to Michigan, meaning more than 20 million people are on alert for flooding, including St. Louis, Paducah, Chicago and Detroit.

FBI examines Trump assassination attempt suspect's phone, transmitter found on him
FBI examines Trump assassination attempt suspect’s phone, transmitter found on him
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(BUTLER, P.A.) — Authorities said the man they allege tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump was able to access the roof near the rally by climbing over an air conditioning unit adjacent to the building, sources told ABC News.

Though law enforcement sources said Thomas Matthew Crooks is believed to have purchased a 5-foot ladder at a Home Depot before the shooting, it does not appear to have been used to climb on the roof and was not found at the scene.

As the FBI investigation continues, questions are swirling about how the 20-year-old was able to ascend undetected to the roof, gain a direct line of sight and fire several rounds at the former president. The alleged gunman’s motive was also still unclear as the investigation continue Wednesday. Crooks was killed at the scene, the Secret Service said.

Investigators said Tuesday they found a remote transmitter in the suspect’s pocket that may have been intended to set off two suspicious devices found in the suspect’s car and one in his home, according to law enforcement sources. Devices at both locations were similarly constructed in ammunition containers using components including receivers that appear to have been paired with the remote control found in the suspect’s pocket, sources said.

The receivers in each device were connected to a series of components that investigators say met the “eye test” — having parts present that could have made viable devices, although the functionality of the devices is still being determined. The purpose of the devices is also unknown. Whether they were intended to cause a significant blast effect and hurt people or if they were designed to create smoke, fire and a low-grade blast for a diversion is unclear.

Investigators also found a tactical vest in the suspect’s car, though it is unclear why he did not wear it during the assault on the former president’s rally. Some investigators are wondering whether he anticipated dying in the attack.

The shooter also asked his employer if he could take a day off on Saturday but said he would return to work perhaps as soon as Sunday, the day after this attack, according to law enforcement sources. But thus far, investigators have turned up nothing to suggest that he had any accomplices or other support to carry out his deadly objective.

An examination of his phone, which the FBI has now unlocked, has not turned up any significant information about the suspect’s motives — only what sources described as “routine” information for a 20-year-old male. Thus far, investigators have turned up nothing to suggest that he had any accomplices or other support to carry out his deadly objective.

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that it provided “all resources” to the Secret Service — including 30 to 40 troopers to assist with securing the inside perimeter of the campaign rally venue in Butler Township, Pennsylvania — but “was not responsible for securing the building or property” outside the security perimeter where the would-be assassin opened fire.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle confirmed that local police were present inside the building at the same time the shooter was on the roof firing at Trump. Cheatle also said that local authorities were tasked with securing that building.

“In this particular instance, we did share support for that particular site and that the Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter,” Cheatle said. “And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter.”

Suspected Trump rally shooter visited gun range dozens of times, senator says, as new footage emerges
Suspected Trump rally shooter visited gun range dozens of times, senator says, as new footage emerges
Former president Donald Trump raises his arm with blood on his face during a campaign rally, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The suspected shooter in the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump visited a gun club dozens of times in the year leading up to the attack, including on holidays, according to records newly obtained by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, as dramatic body camera footage of the incident also emerges.

Records obtained by Grassley’s office and released Thursday show Thomas Matthew Crooks’ “intense preparation in the months prior to his attempted assassination of the former president,” Grassley’s office said in a statement.

The records were provided by the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, pursuant to a congressional request, Grassley’s office said.

The records released by Grassley’s office show that since establishing a membership at the gun club on Aug. 10, 2023 — less than a year before the July 13 assassination attempt — Crooks visited the range a total of 43 times, including 20 times in his first four months of membership.

Crooks spent several holidays at the range, including Christmas Day, Valentine’s Day and Halloween, the records released by Grassley’s office show.

Most of his visits — 80% — were spent on rifle practice, according to Grassley’s office.

“He focused almost exclusively on the rifle range throughout 2024,” Grassley’s office said.

The Clairton Sportsmen’s Club previously confirmed to ABC News that Crooks visited the gun club for the last time on July 12 — the day before the rally. He visited the range at 2:45 p.m. local time that day, according to the records released by Grassley’s office.

Crooks, 20, is suspected of firing as many as eight rounds from the roof of a building outside the security perimeter of the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, before being killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper.

Body camera footage released Thursday shows the moment when police first confronted the gunman. An officer is seen being hoisted onto the roof, encountering the shooter and then falling back.

“This close, bro!” the officer yells. “Dude, he turned around on me. He’s straight up!”

The video shows officers taking up heavy arms and race toward the building.

“This building. He’s on top of this building,” an officer calls out. “He’s got a bookbag. He’s got mad s—, AR, laying down.”

As officers stream toward the building, other officers are seen offering a boost to the rooftop.

“Next, next, next,” an officer says in an apparent attempt to quickly get more officers into position.

By then, though, Crooks is dead.

“One in custody. AGR building south. Rooftop,” an officer is overheard saying.

Later, in the calmer aftermath, the officers questioned how a gunman was able to access a rooftop firing position fewer than 400 feet from the podium where Trump had been speaking.

“I told them, post f—— guys over here,” one officer is heard saying. “Why were we not on the roof?”

Butler County released the footage Thursday in response to public records requests from news agencies including ABC News.

One rally spectator was killed and two injured in the assassination attempt. Trump also suffered a graze wound to his ear. A motive in the assassination attempt remains under investigation.

Ronald Rowe, the acting director of the Secret Service, said last week that video from that day affirmed there should’ve been better coverage.

“We should have had better protection for the protectee. We should have had better coverage on that roofline,” Rowe told reporters.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate told a Senate panel last month that the investigation remains focused on motive, identifying any potential co-conspirators and building out the timeline of the shooter’s actions.

