Man with chainsaw fatally shot by police inside senior-living facility, officials say
(ST. CHARLES, IL) — A man wielding a chainsaw inside a senior-living facility in St. Charles, Illinois, was shot and killed by police early Sunday, state and local law enforcement said.
The man, whom police have not publicly identified, was allegedly attempting to cut down a tree on the facility’s property at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday. He was “shirtless” when police arrived at the facility, on the 900 block of North 5th Avenue, the St. Charles Police Department said in a press statement.
“Just before police arrival, witnesses advised the subject had now gained entry to the lobby of the building and began confronting residents with the chainsaw,” the department said.
Officers sought to deescalate the situation, but “the suspect continued his attempts to use the chainsaw against residents of the building,” as well as against responding officers, the department said.
Officers used a taser on the man, “but his attack continued,” the press statement said. An officer then fired his gun, striking the alleged attacker, police said.
“The male suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the Illinois State Police said in a press release.
Officers and residents of the assisted-living facility were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.
“We are deeply grateful for the swift action of our team and law enforcement,” a spokesperson for the facility, the River Glen of St. Charles, said in a statement. “We want to emphasize that our community is secure, and all residents and staff members are safe.”
The Illinois State Police said it would investigate the shooting.
(BOULDER, CO) — On the day after Christmas in 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to discover their 6-year-old daughter, JonBenét, a child beauty queen, was missing from the family’s Boulder, Colorado, home.
A handwritten ransom note demanding $118,000 — John’s exact bonus that year — was found on the stairs by the kitchen. Seven hours later, John discovered his daughter’s lifeless body in a small room in the basement.
For decades, the case has captivated the nation.
Now, 28 years later, John Ramsey remains hopeful that his daughter’s killer will be caught. He believes new DNA technology could aid police in re-investigating JonBenét’s murder, a case that drew global attention.
JonBenet’s autopsy determined she had been sexually assaulted and strangled, and her skull was fractured. Unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.
The Ramseys quickly became suspects, even though no evidence connected them to the crime.
The Ramseys have consistently claimed they were not involved in JonBenet’s murder. However, the Boulder District Attorney’s Office took 12 years to fully exonerate the Ramseys and their son, Burke.
As the weeks passed without any arrests in the case, a media frenzy began to build, fueled by nonstop tabloid images of JonBenét competing in beauty pageants.
A number of suspects surfaced, including a man named John Mark Karr, who confessed to the killing in 2006. However, his DNA did not match the evidence, so he was never charged. The case remained open.
To this day, John Ramsey believes his family has a cloud over them because there are still people in the country who believe that he and his late wife Patsy, who died in 2006, are responsible for JonBenét’s murder.
“There’d still be 5 to 10% of the population that think, ‘yeah yeah it was the father or yeah it was the mother,'” John said.
Despite the loss of his wife and daughter, John Ramsey remains steadfast. He has now remarried and finds comfort in his children and grandchildren.
John is also working with director Joe Berlinger on a new docuseries streaming on Netflix titled, “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey?”
“We think the crime can be solved,” Berlinger said. “We want to pressure the Boulder police to test DNA.”
The docuseries revisits the early stages of the investigation. From the beginning, there were questions about the police’s handling of the investigation.
“Early on, they looked into this crazy idea that the parents were responsible,” Berlinger said. “They get tunnel vision, so they’re not looking to investigate all possibilities.”
The crime scene is also under scrutiny, as it was potentially contaminated, which created additional challenges, according to Berlinger.
People were streaming through the house, moving from the kitchen to the living room.
The Boulder Police Department told “Nightline”: “We are dedicated to following up on every lead. We continue to collaborate with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners across the country until this tragic case is resolved. This investigation will always remain a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”
John Ramsey is confident that advancements in DNA technology can help identify his daughter’s killer.
“There’s been a number of old, old cold cases solved using this genealogy research,” John Ramsey said. “Let’s do a reverse family tree and see if he (the killer) had a relative living in Boulder in 1996. That’s what we’re asking the police to do.”
(NEW YORK) — Georgia teacher David Phenix was in his classroom at Apalachee High School when he was struck by two bullets — but he said he’s “incredibly blessed.”
“The bullet that went into my side and the one that entered my foot managed to miss every vital ligament, tendon, bone, and organ. Had things been a quarter inch to the left or right, things could have been vastly different,” Phenix said in an emotional statement on Facebook.
“Physically, there are stitches, staples, and bandages to be removed and physical therapy to be endured,” Phenix said. “Mentally, will be just as challenging. I am sure trying to truly wrap my brain around what happened on September 4th will require just as much rehab.”
Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student, is accused of killing four people and injuring nine others at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4.
Seven of the nine people who were hurt suffered gunshot wounds, including Phenix.
In his new statement on Facebook, Phenix expressed deep gratitude for those who took his “life in their hands” amid the “chaos.”
He thanked his co-teacher who he said “put pressure on my wound while, at same time, managing and calming a class of 23 scared, terrified, and panicked teenagers.”
He thanked the two 14-year-olds who he said filled in putting pressure on his wound while the co-teacher called for help.
“You both are exceptional young people and have my everlasting gratitude,” he wrote.
Phenix shouted out the first responders, law enforcement, nurses and doctors who stepped in that day, as well as his wife and two daughters for their emotional support.
He also expressed his appreciation to the community for their “outpouring of encouragement, support, love and compassion.”
As he recovers, Phenix said the “pangs of sorrow and grief for the families” of the two teachers and two students who were killed “stay at the forefront of everything.”
“Families were shattered and worlds were turned upside down,” he wrote. “Please continue to pray for each of these families.”
“The images, sights, sounds, and actions are immense and will be forever etched in my memory and will take weeks, months, and even years to process,” Phenix said. “Right now, my emotions are so much easier to describe than the justifications and reasons behind them. From anger to mourning to sadness to gratefulness to even feeling blessed to be able to sit here and write this post, processing the reasons behind September 4th will be a long road which will most likely, never be truly understood.”
Gray is charged with four counts of felony murder. More charges will be filed, prosecutors said.
The teen’s father, Colin Gray, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, the GBI said. He is accused of knowingly allowing his son to possess the weapon used in the shooting, according to the GBI.