Mandatory evacuation remains in effect as fire from Louisiana plant explosion continues to burn

Mandatory evacuation remains in effect as fire from Louisiana plant explosion continues to burn

Patrick Little Jr/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A fire at plant in Louisiana continues to burn and an evacuation order within a 1-mile radius of the facility remains in place following an explosion Friday, officials said at a press conference.

As of Saturday, 42 people are at a shelter, according to officials. About 800 residents were affected by the explosion, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker said in an update.

The fire was 90% contained by Saturday evening, response officials said in a press release posted by the Louisiana State Police.

“Response crews have worked diligently throughout the day and will continue operations through the night to strengthen containment and support recovery efforts,” the release said.

In a Sunday update, the Louisiana State Police said the fire was still 90% contained and that the mandatory 1-mile radius evacuation remained in effect.

“Overnight, additional resources, including specialized heavy equipment, arrived. Response crews began removing structural debris and addressing covered hotspots. A containment berm is being established around the site, and recovery operations will continue throughout the day,” the Sunday statement said.

The statement added that “environmental response efforts” were underway to address the fire’s potential effect on the nearby Tangipahoa River and adjacent waterways. It also said that “all air monitoring results have shown either non-detectable readings or levels well below health-based or actionable thresholds,” and that “continuous air monitoring remains in place.”

“To date, no injuries have been reported. Nearly 150 personnel are engaged in field operations, representing all levels of government and contracted support,” Sunday’s Louisiana State Police update further said.

Though most chose to follow the evacuation, some of the residents within the one-mile evacuation zone chose to stay, Sticker said Friday. Deputies were maintaining a perimeter as firefighters continued to fight the fire.

Residents have been asked to to avoid direct contact with soot as a result of the fire as it is believed to contains both combustibles and hydrocarbon chemicals, Louisiana State Police Sgt. William Huggins said Saturday.

Authorities asked residents to remain indoors when possible, wash hands frequently, avoid touching their face and avoid direct contact with the soot.

Officials said they are are aware of debris in the Tangipahoa River and said water samples will be collected for environmental impact analysis. What is exactly in the soot is also under investigation.

The most recent air quality readings indicated results “below an actionable threshold” at this time, Huggins said Saturday.

Overnight a number of small explosions occurred, consistent with what has been happening since the beginning of the fire, Huggins said.

The incident occurred at Smitty’s Supply, a lubricant manufacturer located in Roseland in Tangipahoa Parish, local officials said. A large plume of smoke could be seen following the explosion.

The explosion was reported shortly before 1 p.m. local time Friday, according to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.

The Tangipahoa Parish government ordered a mandatory evacuation for those in the immediate area, which then expanded to within a 1-mile radius of the plant.

The sheriff’s office said any residents that need to return home for medication or pets should coordinate with their department to receive an escort.

“Relocate IMMEDIATELY and stay away from this area until further notice,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said on X.

An elementary school located within the evacuation zone evacuated students to a location in Amite City.

No injuries have been reported, “which is a godsend,” Miller said at a press briefing late Friday afternoon.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has been monitoring the environment, Miller said. It’s unclear what caused the explosion, he said.

Smitty’s Supply manufacturers and distributes lubricant, including motor oils, according to its website. About 400 people work at the plant, according to Miller.

Highway 51 at Highway 10 in Roseland closed following the explosion.

“We are monitoring this situation closely. Please follow the guidance of your local officials,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement on X. “We are praying for everyone’s safety.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Daybell set to be sentenced in murder conspiracy trials
‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Daybell set to be sentenced in murder conspiracy trials
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — Lori Daybell is set to be sentenced in Arizona on Friday for conspiring with her late brother to kill her fourth husband in 2019.

She will also be sentenced for conspiring with her brother to kill her niece’s ex-husband in a failed drive-by shooting that same year.

Daybell was found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in two separate trials in Maricopa County this spring. She faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for each conviction, prosecutors said.

Her sentencing hearing is underway in Phoenix before Judge Justin Beresky, who presided over both trials.

The so-called “doomsday mom” is already serving life in prison after being convicted in 2023 of murdering two of her children. Prosecutors in the Idaho trial argued that she and her current husband, Chad Daybell, thought the children were possessed zombies and murdered them in 2019 so that they could be together. She was also found guilty of stealing Social Security survivor benefits allocated for the care of her children after they went missing.

Similarly, prosecutors in Maricopa County argued that she conspired with her brother to kill her estranged husband of 13 years, Charles Vallow, so she could get his $1 million life insurance policy and be with Chad Daybell, an author of religious fiction books whom she married four months after the deadly shooting.

Prosecutors further said she invoked their “twisted” religious beliefs as justification for the murder and gave her brother “religious authority” to kill Vallow because they believed he was possessed by an evil spirit they referred to as “Ned.”

In the first of her Arizona trials, Lori Daybell argued that her brother, Alex Cox, shot Vallow in self-defense in her home in Chandler, Arizona, in July 2019.

She was then found guilty in a second trial of scheming with Cox to kill Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of her niece. Three months after Vallow’s killing, Boudreaux called 911 to report that someone driving by in a Jeep shot at his vehicle outside his home in Gilbert, Arizona.

Prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum that Boudreaux continued to live in fear following the failed attempt on his life, wondering if Cox would “return to finish the job.”

Cox died from natural causes later in December 2019.

Lori Daybell, 51, did not take the stand or call any witnesses in either trial, in which she represented herself. In her closing statement, she argued that her family has been struck by tragedy and that she did not conspire to commit any crime.

Her sentencing hearing comes after failed attempts at getting new trials on both counts. After being convicted of conspiring to kill Vallow, she also unsuccessfully tried to remove Judge Beresky from the case, claiming he was biased against her.

She frequently clashed with the judge while representing herself during the trials. During the second trial, Beresky at one point removed her from the courtroom after she became combative during discussions about her character. The judge had warned that if she referred to herself as having “great character,” that could open the door for the state to introduce evidence to rebut that character, including regarding her previous convictions in Idaho.

Both Lori and Chad Daybell were found guilty of first-degree murder for the deaths of her children in separate trials in Fremont County, Idaho. Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, went missing months after Charles Vallow was killed. Their remains were found on an Idaho property belonging to Chad Daybell in June 2020 following a monthslong search.

They were also found guilty of conspiring to kill Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tamara Daybell, who died in October 2019 — two weeks before Lori and Chad Daybell married in Hawaii. Chad Daybell was found guilty of murdering her.

Lori Daybell is currently serving life in prison without parole, while Chad Daybell was sentenced to death for the three murders and now awaits execution on Idaho’s death row.

Victim impact statements

Several of Lori Daybell’s relatives have addressed the court ahead of the sentencing.

Her eldest son, Colby Ryan, from her second marriage, remembered Vallow as a generous man.

“My father, Charles Vallow, cared for his family. He took care of our family, and he made sure we had a good life,” Ryan said.

He said his mother told him Vallow had died from a heart attack, before he learned the truth, and spoke about the pain of losing his father and then his siblings.

“I’m here to tell you the effect that this has had on me. In simple terms, each one of my family members was taken from us all in one swoop,” Ryan said while appearing virtually.

Regarding his mother, he said it “must be a very sad life to smile your way through all the pain you’ve caused.”

“Rather than being able to acknowledge the pain that she has caused, she would rather say that Charles, Tylee and JJ’s deaths were a family tragedy and not her evil doing,” he said. “Quite frankly, I believe that Lori Vallow herself is the family tragedy.”

Vallow’s sister, Kay Woodcock, said the day her brother died “changed my life forever.”

“My brother’s death was a deliberate act of evil and self-seeking financial gain. Your greed has caused so much pain to this day,” she said.

Her husband, Larry Woodcock, his anger visceral, called Lori Daybell a “narcissist, psychopath, delusional murderer.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys ask judge to require 72 hours’ notice before he’s deported
Abrego Garcia’s attorneys ask judge to require 72 hours’ notice before he’s deported
Photo by Sen. Van Hollen’s Office via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s legal team asked a judge at a hearing Friday to order that he not be removed from the United States without at least 72 hours notice should he be released on bond from detention in Tennessee.

On Day 3 of a hearing in Maryland on the government’s plans for the longtime Maryland resident this week, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis repeatedly blasted the government for what she said was an insufficient effort to address what exactly will be done to ensure due process for Abrego Garcia if he’s taken into ICE custody following his release.

“We’re asking for 72 hours, 72 hours notice, so that my client can have an opportunity to run to whatever is the appropriate court at that moment to get relief before he’s shipped off to an as-yet-unidentified country and he’s potentially subject to torture or persecution in violation of a court order. That’s all we’re asking,” Abrego Garcia’s attorney told the judge.

The judge did not rule from the bench but said she would do so soon.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which he denies.

He was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.

Government attorneys have said that, should Abrego Garcia be released on bond, he could be deported again, but Abrego Garcia’s legal team has argued he should be transferred from Tennessee to Maryland to await trial.

Judge Xinis, however, acknowledged the government’s position that there’s no ICE detention facility in Maryland.

The judge also said that restoring the status quo would mean returning Abrego Garcia to Maryland as that’s where “he was arrested in Baltimore without any proof” — but the government argued that his removal process started in Texas when he was taken into ICE custody.

“We may have a disagreement on what the status quo is, Your Honor … with respect, we disagree, but obviously your opinion matters more,” the DOJ attorney said.

Xinis said she doesn’t necessarily think sending Abrego Garcia back to his family in Maryland is the “proper full relief,” but added, “I do know there’s a real question in my mind: Does he get the process to start over through Immigration in Maryland?”

The judge also slammed the lack of detailed answers provided by ICE official Thomas Giles during his testimony Thursday, when he was asked to explain the government’s plans for Abrego Garcia’s deportation.

“The reality is, this has been a process. From Day 1, you have taken the presumption of regularity and you have destroyed it, in my view, because I can’t presume anything to be regular in this highly irregular case,” the judge said at the start of Friday’s hearing when a DOJ attorney wasn’t able to produce Abrego Garcia’s detainer document that she had asked for on Thursday.

The government subsequently produced the document later in the hearing.

Declaring that Giles’ testimony “insults my intelligence,” Judge Xinis said that getting specific information is critical due to the extraordinary situation in which the government has already wrongfully deported Abrego Garcia once.

“So this — we’re not operating on a clean slate at all,” she said. “It seems like this would be the case where you’d want to put a little meat on the bones of exactly how you’re going to do this lawfully and constitutionally.”

DOJ attorneys said the government has yet to decide if Abrego Garcia will be removed to a third country or if proceedings to remove him back to El Salvador will be reopened, and that the decision will be made by a case officer once he comes under ICE’s custody.

When the government said an ICE case officer will decide how to move forward with Abrego Garcia’s deportation process once he’s in ICE custody, the judge expressed doubt about the agency’s process, saying Abrego Garcia’s removal process has been “altered, all depending on” the Trump administration’s interests.

“That is plainly insufficient to tell me what’s going to happen to Mr. Abrego apart from what you would have me believe, which is that we’ve given this no thought, no conversation, no pre-planning, we’re just going to roll the dice on Wednesday or whatever day he’s released, if he’s released to ICE custody. And I’m just telling you, I’m not buying that,” Judge Xinis said.

When a DOJ attorney said that’s not a fair characterization of the government’s position, saying the decision will be made by an ICE officer like all other cases, the judge accepted the answer but remarked that it makes their argument “weaker.”

Judge Xinis also repeatedly pressed the government on what she described as an “inconsistent” policy in its third-country removal process — comparing a DHS memo from March to an email advisory ICE sent out to its officers earlier this month, the latter of which described the possibility of a person being removed from the U.S. without an opportunity to contest it based on fear of torture or persecution.

A government attorney replied that “there is no meaningful difference between what’s set forth in the March 30, 2025, process and the July 9 process,” and that should the third-country removal process take place, Abrego Garcia will be given written notice and an opportunity to contest it.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Father drowns after saving 5 people from rip current in South Carolina
Father drowns after saving 5 people from rip current in South Carolina
STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

(PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.) — A Georgia father drowned after saving five people from a rip current at a beach in South Carolina, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call for “multiple swimmers in distress” in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, and once on the scene, they discovered one person was missing and a “search was initiated.”

Then at approximately 6:15 p.m., the body of the missing person was found and identified as 38-year-old Chase Childers, officials said.

Officials later found out that Childers — a former professional baseball player for the Baltimore Orioles’ minor league team and police officer — and one other individual entered the water to help a family of five, with Childers getting “caught in the rip current.”

“He died trying to save others,” police said.

Childers’ family said in a statement that they are “devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved Chase Childers” and that the news feels “surreal, incredibly hard to grasp and profoundly unfair.”

His family described his death as a “heroic act,” where he paid the “highest sacrifice with his life in front of his three children and wife.”

“Word are hard to find at the moment,” the family said in a statement shared on social media.

Childers leaves behind three children and his wife, the family said. He would have turned 39 next month, his brother-in-law confirmed to ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.