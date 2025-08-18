Mandy Moore to reteam with ‘This Is Us’ creator on new Hulu series

Mandy Moore attends The 85th Annual Peabody Awards on June 1, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Mandy Moore is reteaming with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

The actress has been cast in the upcoming, untitled football-centered project Fogelman is creating for Hulu, ABC Audio has confirmed.

While specifics are being kept under wraps, Moore will play Lauren in the series. Lauren is daughter and heir apparent of Hank, who will be played by William H. Macy.

Christopher Meloni is also set to star in the show. While there is no logline as of yet, the series is described to be a sprawling, generational family drama set inside the world of the NFL.

Moore starred as Rebecca Pearson in all six seasons of This Is Us, for which she earned Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations. She recently wrapped production on the upcoming comedy film The Breadwinner, where she stars opposite Nate Bargatze.

This upcoming new drama series is the second Fogelman has created since This Is Us ended in May 2022. He also created the Hulu series Paradise, which premiered in January and stars fellow This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown.

Pedro Pascal lookalike contest winner gets free burritos for a year
Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images

Daddy was more than a state of mind this Father’s Day.

New York City held a Pedro Pascal lookalike contest on Sunday. Brooklyn dad George Gountas was unanimously crowned the winner of the competition, beating nearly 30 other contestants for the title. He won $50 and a year’s worth of free burritos from the event’s organizer, Son Del North.

In a post announcing the Pascal lookalike event on Instagram, Son Del North asked several questions. “Do you look like this man? Or know someone who does? Do they also claim there’s no good Mexican food in NYC? Bring them to Orchard.”

It’s a reference to Pascal’s Hot Ones appearance from 2023, where he said there was no good Mexican food in New York City.

While Son Del North said the event is a parody and not affiliated with or endorsed by anyone, it promised “the burrito prize is real.”

Gountas may not be starring in three films playing in theaters this summer (Materialists, Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps) like Pascal is, but he does have roots in the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb page, Gountas is a lighting director who has worked on The Daily Show for years. 

Taraji P. Henson set to make her Broadway debut in revival of August Wilson play
ABC/Troy Harvey

Nearly 30 years into her acting career Taraji P. Henson is set to make her Broadway debut. She’ll be starring alongside Cedric the Entertainer in Debbie Allen‘s production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone by August Wilson.

Taraji will take on the role of Bertha Holly, wife of Cedric’s character, Seth Holly, with additional casting to be announced at a later date. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is set to kick off in spring 2026.

“We are truly honored to return to August Wilson’s legacy,” producer Brian Anthony Moreland said in a statement. “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is Wilson’s seminal masterpiece—an unflinching exploration of pain, identity, and hope. With Debbie Allen’s visionary direction and this extraordinary cast, the entire company will present a performance that resonates deeply and lingers in the hearts and minds of all who experience it.”

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone follows the story of Herald Loomis, a man living in Pittsburgh at Seth and Bertha’s boarding home, which houses Black travelers navigating the disorder caused by the Great Migration. Loomis is in search of his wife, but also his identity, belonging and healing after seven years of being illegally enslaved by Joe Turner. 

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ renewed for season 2 ahead of series premiere
STARZ

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been renewed ahead of its series premiere.

The romantic period drama has been renewed for a second season months before its debut season premieres, Starz announced Monday. Season 1 of the show is set to premiere on Aug. 8, with new episodes airing on Fridays.

Additionally, season 2 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood had begun production as of Monday on the stages in Scotland where its legacy series, Outlander, filmed for 10 years.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a standalone prequel series that follows the connection between two couples: Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp. It takes place between the battlefields of World War I and 18th century Scotland.

“Two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, unfolding in surprising and unforeseen ways,” according to an official synopsis of the show.

Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine star in the upcoming series, which sets out to welcome new viewers to the Outlander world and also provide the origin stories of fan-favorite characters to satisfy longtime watchers.

Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, is thrilled to continue the epic saga of the original show.

“The passion and talent our cast and crew have poured into Outlander: Blood of my Blood has been extraordinary and we’re thrilled to continue these epic love stories in season 2,” Roberts said. “Just as audiences fell in love with Jamie and Claire, we hope viewers will be enamored by these new couples when they meet them this summer.”

