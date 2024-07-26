Manhattan DA asks judge not to throw out Trump’s criminal hush money conviction
(NEW YORK) –Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday asked a New York judge to reject former President Donald Trump’s attempt to throw out his criminal hush money conviction, arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on presidential immunity “has nothing to say about defendant’s conviction.”
Trump earlier this month asked Judge Juan Merchan to vacate his conviction on the grounds that the trial was “tainted” by evidence and testimony that was made off-limits after the Supreme Court ruled Trump has presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office.
Prosecutors said in Thursday’s court filing that paying hush money to an adult film actress is “entirely personal” with “no relationship whatsoever to any official duty of the presidency.”
The former president was found guilty in May of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
The jury convicted Trump of 34 felony counts after seeing “overwhelming evidence of the defendant’s guilt,” prosecutors argued in the filing.
Trump argued that certain evidence presented at trial — including testimony from former White House aide Hope Hicks and Trump’s tweets about his former attorney Michael Cohen — related to his official acts as president and should now be considered inadmissible in light of the Supreme Court opinion.
Prosecutors pushed back in their filing.
“The challenged Tweets bear no resemblance to the kinds of public comments that the Supreme Court indicated would qualify as official presidential conduct,” the district attorney’s office said. “Defendant’s Tweets conveying his personal opinion about his private attorney do not bear any conceivable relationship to any official duty of the Presidency.”
Prosecutors also argued that testimony from Hicks, who was once Trump’s communications director, “related solely to unofficial conduct.”
“[T]he evidence that he claims is affected by the Supreme Court’s ruling constitutes only a sliver of the mountains of testimony and documentary proof that the jury considered in finding him guilty of all 34 felony charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” the filing said.
Earlier this month, Judge Merchan postponed Trump’s sentencing in the case from July 11 to Sept. 18 so he could consider Trump’s request to vacate his conviction.
(NEW YORK) — Keep the air conditioners running and the sunscreen handy — the extreme heat in the U.S. is not going anywhere soon.
Portions of the country have been experiencing scorching temperatures over the past week, but significant relief from the stifling conditions will not come in the near future, forecasts show.
Heat waves are blanketing much of the country
Americans from coast to coast have been enduring dangerous heat waves over the last several days.
By Thursday, more than 60 million people in the West were under heat alerts, with some cities breaking all-time records for several days in a row.
Las Vegas saw five consecutive days of 115 degrees or higher, three of them surpassing 117 degrees, which had never been done before, records show. Other cities that experienced record highs were Phoenix, Tucson, Salt Lake City and Spokane, Washington.
When will the current heat waves end?
Persistent extreme heat is what’s in store for the foreseeable future across much of the country, with no significant cool-down in sight, forecasts show.
The record-breaking heat in the West is going to expand and move into the Rocky Mountains, with record highs possible in Denver by Friday and Saturday.
While much of the region will experience brief relief from the dangerous heat between Thursday and Saturday, a new heat wave will begin to unfold on Sunday along the East Coast ushering in more dangerously hot conditions into the following week.
Cities from Boston to Washington, D.C., will experience temperatures in the 90s with heat indexes near or above 100 degrees.
That heat wave will last for most of next week, with record highs expected along the I-95 corridor.
July tends to be the hottest time in the year
Brutal summer heat will increase in frequency and duration for much of the country over the coming weeks.
The contiguous U.S. is now going into the hottest part of the year, which typically occurs during the month of July, records show.
The latest forecasts indicate that much of the country will likely see above-average temperatures for the remainder of July into early August. Several significant heat waves are likely for parts of the Northeast and West.
Much of the South typically experiences its peak average temperatures during the second half of August, while for some regions of the West Coast, the warmest temperatures of the year usually don’t occur until September.
In the U.S., summer minimum nighttime temperatures are warming nearly twice as fast as summer maximum daytime temperatures, according to Climate Central.
Heat waves are becoming even more dangerous as overnight temperatures are too high to relieve people from the heat, prolonging heat stress and the associated heat risks, health experts say.
In June, approximately 24 million people across portions of the Northeast, South, and West experienced their warmest June overnight low temperatures on record, according to NOAA.
June 2024 was the warmest June on record and the thirteenth consecutive record-breaking month, according to the latest report by Copernicus, Europe’s climate change service, released earlier this week.
How extreme heat is connected to climate change
Human-amplified climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events, according to climate scientists.
Heat waves are becoming more frequent, more intense and are lasting longer due to human-amplified climate change.
The average number of heat waves that major U.S. cities experience each year has doubled since the 1980s, according to the U.S. government’s Fifth National Climate Assessment.
ABC News’ Matthew Glasser, Max Golembo, Daniel Manzo and Daniel Peck contributed to this report.
(BUTLER, Pa.) — As the investigation into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump intensified Sunday, the U.S. Secret Service was coming under scrutiny as questions mounted on how the alleged gunman managed to fire a barrage of shots from a rooftop with a vantage point of the outdoor Pennsylvania rally stage Trump was speaking from.
The FBI identified the suspected gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, whom officials said was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and fired up to eight shots before a Secret Service sharpshooter shot and killed him, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
The suspect appeared to be wearing a T-shirt and tan camouflage shorts that blended into the colors of the building he was perched atop.
The firearm recovered at the scene of the assassination attempt was legally purchased in 2013 by the suspect’s father, an urgent trace conducted by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Two sources told ABC News there were what “appeared” to be explosives in the suspect’s found car parked outside the Trump rally. One source said the items looked like grenades. But the sources said they were awaiting forensic results as to whether the items were explosives.
Bomb technicians and other experts were called to investigate. Officials are awaiting confirmation on whether the items contained explosives.
Federal investigators said they have found no links between the suspect and any international terrorist group. Investigators said they’re still looking into whether the suspect had any ties to domestic terrorist groups. Increasingly, the shooting is looking like the action of a lone wolf, sources said.
The suspect had no U.S. military affiliation, according to the Pentagon.
Investigators are also combing through the suspect’s social media footprint for clues, officials said.
Investigators are looking at what sources describe as misinformation the suspected gunman appeared to have been recently consuming and whether it played any role in the incident, according to law enforcement sources. So far, investigators have not uncovered any ties to extremist organizations or individuals, though they continue to scour information from the suspect’s phone and other digital devices, the sources said.
Trump posted on his Truth Social site that he suffered a bullet wound to his right ear in the attack.
Biden tells nation ‘let the FBI do their job’
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the investigation Sunday by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and U.S. Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle.
Following the briefing, Briden spoke from the White House Situation Room, saying, “We must unite as one nation to demonstrate who we are.”
The president said investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and he requested that Americans not make assumptions on the suspect’s motives or affiliations.
“Let the FBI do their job and their partner agencies do their job,” Biden said. “I’ve instructed that the investigation be thorough and swift and the investigators will have every resource they need to get this done.”
Biden said he has “been consistent in my direction of the Secret Service to provide him [Trump] with every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to insure his continued safety.”
He said he has also directed the Secret Service to “review all security measures for the Republican National Convention” scheduled to begin on Monday in Milwaukee. He said he has also ordered an independent investigation of the security provided at Saturday’s rally.
Biden said he had a “short but good conversation” with Trump late Saturday night, adding, “I’m sincerely grateful that he is doing well and recovering.”
The president said he plans to address the nation from the White House Sunday night.
Gun shots rang out as Trump began his speech
Trump was less than 10 minutes into his campaign speech and had turned his head to look at a jumbotron when the gunfire began, according to witnesses and video of the moment. Video captured the former president reaching for his ear and going to the ground as multiple shots could be heard.
A man who was attending the rally was fatally shot and two other rallygoers were shot and wounded, federal officials said. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the deceased victim as Corey Comperatore, 50. The Pennsylvania State Police on Sunday identified the wounded bystanders as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Both are listed in stable condition, according to the state police.
Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro said Comperatore, a firefighter and the father of two daughters, died while protecting his family. Shapiro said Comperatore’s wife asked him to share that “Corey died a hero, that Corey dove on his family to protect them at this rally.”
The FBI is leading the investigation. Overnight, investigators said they executed a warrant at Crooks’ home in Bethel Park, about 53 miles south of Butler, Pennsylvania, where the shooting at the Trump rally occurred.
The roof where the suspect fired from had been surveyed during security preparations for the event, a law enforcement source told ABC News.
The roof was empty during those security preparations, the source said.
It remains under investigation why the Secret Service or local law enforcement didn’t post someone at the building to prevent anyone from accessing the roof.
Secret Service denies report it rebuffed Trump team request for beefed-up security
The former president, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, was seen in a video clutching his right ear and going to the ground as several Secret Service agents rushed to cover him with their bodies and people in the crowd also ducked for cover.
Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, posted a statement on X on Sunday disputing media reports that the Secret Service rejected a request from Trump’s campaign team to supply additional security resources.
“There’s an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo,” Guglielmi wrote.
Some senators call for investigation of Secret Service
“I call on you to launch a full, public and comprehensive committee investigation into this assassination attempt and failures to adequately protect the president,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in a letter released Sunday formalizing a call for the Senate Homeland Security Committee to investigate the attack on Trump.
The House Homeland Security Committee also asked the Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle, to testify soon.
Xochitl Hinojosa, spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said in a statement Sunday that Attorney General Merrick Garland has canceled plans to travel to Nevada, Utah and Kansas this week to meet with local law enforcement and speak at the National Bar Association. Hinojosa said Garland will stay in Washington, D.C., to closely monitor the investigation of the attempt on Trump’s life.
“The Attorney General continues to receive regular briefings regarding the attack at former President Trump’s rally,” Hinojosa said. “This morning he met with Department personnel and partners from across government.”
ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Pierre Thomas, Luke Barr and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — A gigantic fish measuring 6 feet long and weighing 220 pounds has been caught in the Hudson River in New York during an environmental survey, officials said.
The catch happened last week during an Atlantic sturgeon survey when staff from the Hudson River Estuary Program captured the enormous creature.
“It was suspected to be a female that had not yet spawned,” said the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in a statement on social media. “The fish was captured under a National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) endangered species research permit.”
Officials say that sturgeon are an endangered, anadromous fish species that spend most of the year in the ocean, but adults can sometimes move into the Hudson during this time of year to spawn and can migrate from anywhere from Florida all the way to Maine.
“This annual survey, which started in 2006, is conducted over the course of several weeks in May and June and is used to track trends in the Atlantic sturgeon population,” officials from the Department of Environmental Conservation said. “Staff use nets to capture the fish, measure it, scan it for a tag (and give it one if it doesn’t have one), take a piece of fin for genetic analysis, and weigh it before releasing it back into the wild.”
The Hudson River Estuary Program helps people conserve, restore and enjoy the Hudson River and its valley, according to their website, and the program focuses on the tidal Hudson and adjacent watershed from the federal dam at Troy to the Verrazano Narrows in New York City, including upper New York-New Jersey Harbor.
Even though this Atlantic sturgeon was well above the average size, the species are the Hudson River’s biggest fish and the largest of New York’s sturgeon species, the other two being the shortnose sturgeon and the lake sturgeon.