Manhattan shooting victims: What we know about those killed

(NEW YORK) — Four people were killed and a fifth was injured in a mass shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday.

Among those killed was an officer who was a dad of two with a third on the way.

“We will always remember the sacrifice officer Islam, a husband, a son and father, made for all of us,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. “To the other victims — people just trying to make a living, do their jobs — our hearts are broken, and we, too, grieve with your families.”

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Didarul Islam

Didarul Islam, 36, was an off-duty New York City police officer assigned to a Bronx precinct, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

A Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, Islam is survived by his wife, who is eight months pregnant, and two young sons.

“He was doing the job that we asked him to do,” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. “He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice, shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city. He died as he lived — a hero.”

“Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short,” the NYPD said. “We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy.”

Wesley LePatner

Wesley LePatner, a Blackstone employee, wife and mom of two, was also killed.

She was the global head of Core+ Real Estate and the chief executive officer of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.

LePatner spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs before joining Blackstone in 2014. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Yale University, Blackstone said.

“Words cannot express the devastation we feel. Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed,” Blackstone said in a statement. “She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond.”

“Our prayers are with her husband, children and family,” the company said. “We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD.”

LePatner was also a “beloved” member of the board of directors of the UJA-Federation of New York.

“Wesley was extraordinary in every way — personally, professionally, and philanthropically,” the organization said. “An exceptional leader in the financial world, she brought thoughtfulness, vision, and compassion to everything she did. In 2023, we honored her with the Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award at our Wall Street Dinner, recognizing her commitment to our community and her remarkable achievements, all the more notable as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field.”

“She lived with courage and conviction, instilling in her two children a deep love for Judaism and the Jewish people,” the statement continued. “May Wesley’s memory be for a blessing — and a lasting source of strength and inspiration.”

Aland Etienne

Security officer Aland Etienne was also killed, his union confirmed in a statement.

Union President Manny Pastreich remembered Etienne as a “dedicated security officer who took his job duties extremely seriously.”

“This tragedy speaks to the sacrifice of security officers who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe,” Pastreich said in a statement. “Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line. Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated. Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Peter Charalambous and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

