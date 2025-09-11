Manhunt for Charlie Kirk’s killer continues as Trump blames Democrats

Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

The FBI said it is working alongside state and local law enforcement “to fully investigate and seek justice in the fatal shooting” of Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth activist organization Turning Point USA, during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

The FBI asked for tips from the public as the manhunt for the perpetrator continued, urging anyone with information, photos and video from the incident to share it with investigators.

FBI Director Kash Patel said earlier the agency “stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

Officials are due to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday. UVU will be closed until Sept. 14, according to a notice posted on the university’s website.

As the search for the suspect continued, President Donald Trump and prominent MAGA personalities sought to tie the killing to Democratic political rhetoric.

In a video posted to social media, Trump said, “It’s a long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree.”

“For years, those on the radical Left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals,” he added. “This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now.”

Trump’s son Eric, meanwhile, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity he was “sick and tired of seeing the bullets — they are only going one way.”

Kirk — a 31-year-old father of two — was considered a confidant of Trump and highly influential in the conservative youth movement.

He founded the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18, and in the 2024 elections was credited with building significant support for Trump among young voters.

He was hit by a single shot during the outdoors event at the university’s Orem campus shortly after noon. Kirk was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The Utah event was expected to include a “prove me wrong” table, according to the tour’s website.

Ahead of Kirk’s visit to Utah Valley University, some students started an online petition asking university administrators to stop him from coming.

Though Kirk’s visit was controversial on campus, police were tracking no specific or credible threats before the fatal shooting, Utah law enforcement sources told ABC News.

More than 3,000 people were estimated to be at the event, according to the university’s police chief, Jeff Long. There were six police officers, along with Kirk’s private security, according to Long.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason called the shooting a “targeted attack,” and said the scene is a “very large area.”

Mason said the “only information” they have on the possible shooter was taken from CCTV on campus, and that the person was dressed in all dark clothing. The shot was fired on campus from a “longer distance,” potentially from a roof, he said.

There is no evidence that anyone else was involved, according to authorities.

Salt Lake City FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls said the investigation is in the early stages.

“We are following all the leads and all the evidence,” he said during the press briefing on Wednesday.

(NEW YORK) — The Utah Department of Public of Safety said in an update Wednesday night that two people were initially taken into custody after the shooting but later released.

The first was released and later charged with obstruction by university police. The second person was taken into custody and released after an “interrogation” by law enforcement, the department said.

Utah authorities said “there are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals.”

Trump was among those who paid tribute to Kirk.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump said on social media. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

“It’s horrific. It’s one of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen,” Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl.

“He was a great guy,” Trump said. “He was a good man. He was an incredible guy. Nobody like him.”

Trump ordered all American flags throughout the country to be lowered to half-staff through Sunday evening in Kirk’s honor.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called the fatal shooting a “political assassination.”

Vice President JD Vance called Kirk “a genuinely good guy and a young father” while urging prayers in the aftermath of the shooting.

Cox said earlier he was being briefed “following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk” during the conservative political activist’s visit to the campus.

“Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act,” he said on X.

Condemnation came from both sides of the political spectrum.

“There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now,” Former President Joe Biden said. “Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

“The attack on Charlie Kirk is horrifying and this growing type of unconscionable violence cannot be allowed in our society,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said on X.

Fellow Democratic governor, California’s Gavin Newsom, said on X that the “attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.”

Nearly 500 rounds recovered from CDC campus after gunman attack: Officials
Bullet holes are seen in windows at the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) Global Headquarters following a shooting that left two dead, on August 9, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — The gunman who attacked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s campus on Friday may have fired several hundred rounds, law enforcement said on Tuesday.

During a news conference, Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), said almost 500 shell casings were recovered. Of those rounds, about 200 struck facilities on the CDC campus.

It’s unclear how many came from the gunman and how many came from law enforcement exchanging gunfire.

Hosey said that the suspect, 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, had a long gun that belonged to his father during the attack.

Hosey added that White’s parents are “fully cooperating” with the investigation, which is ongoing.

White had no criminal history, Hosey said. White had “recently verbalized thoughts of suicide” and law enforcement had been contacted several weeks prior to the shooting, according to Hosey.

Hosey also confirmed that a search warrant of White’s home had found “written documentation” expressing his discontent with the COVID-19 vaccine. GBI is examining the documentation, which is being shared with the FBI Atlanta field office.

There were no direct threats made in the written document but allegedly White wanted to make the public aware of his discontent with and distrust of the vaccine, Hosey said.

Law enforcement sources and sources close to the suspect previously told ABC News that White had blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him sick and depressed.

People who knew the 30-year-old suspected shooter told ABC News they had heard White express similar angry and conspiracy-minded sentiments.

One neighbor, who asked not to be named, told ABC News that White had sat on her porch and complained that he lost weight, developed problems swallowing and experienced gastrointestinal issues after he got the COVID-19 vaccine.

Serious health events after receiving the COVID-19 vaccines are rare, according to the CDC.

White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A total of five firearms were recovered from the scene, according to Hosey.

Electronic devices seized during the investigation are currently undergoing digital forensic examination and GBI agents are continuing to conduct numerous interviews.

DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose was fatally shot after responding to the reported gunfire. Hosey said preliminary information from the from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office indicates Rose’s injuries were caused by one of the gunman’s weapons.

“He served with honor, courage and unwavering dedication,” Hosey said during the news conference. “His sacrifice will never be forgotten and his commitment to protecting others is a profound testament to the very best of the law enforcement profession.”

In an agency-wide meeting on Tuesday, new CDC director Susan Monarez said that she knows the campus will feel “unsettling, in many ways, for some time to come.”

“We will make sure that you have the resources, the protection, the support you need to keep doing the work that you do. Protecting health and saving lives. Please take care of yourself. Check-in on your colleagues,” Monarez said in an audio recording of the meeting obtained by ABC News. “And know this, we will face the challenge together. United in purpose, grounded in truth, and committed to protecting one another.”

CDC employees told ABC News that the meeting was cut short by technical difficulties, lasting just about 10 minutes instead of the planned hour.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to clarify that some of the 500 rounds may not have been fired by the gunman, according to law enforcement.

Assisted-living facility where 9 died in fire was up for recertification this year: Officials
Murat Usubali/Anadolu via Getty Images

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Massachusetts assisted-living facility that caught fire Sunday evening, leaving nine dead, was slated to undergo a recertification and compliance review process later this year.

“Gabriel House is up for recertification in November 2025 and is on the list of compliance reviews to be conducted this Fall,” a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services said in a statement Monday evening.

An official briefed on the probe into the cause of the deadly fire told ABC News that, as a preliminary matter, the fire does not appear to have been set intentionally. More likely, the source said, it appears to have been caused by some sort of electrical or mechanical problem.

Thirty people, including five firefighters, were taken to local hospitals after the deadly fire, according to officials.

The facility in Fall River is classified as an assisted-living residence, not a nursing home. This distinction means that complexes like Gabriel House are subject to a different inspection, certification and regulatory process than Massachusetts nursing homes.

The Massachusetts Division of Health Care Facility Licensure and Certification’s website says that the division conducts unannounced inspections of nursing homes every nine to 15 months.

Since Gabriel House is considered an assisted-living residence, its last onsite visit by representatives of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Aging & Independence occurred in October 2023.

The office said that at the time, it found areas where Gabriel House “was not in compliance with state regulations,” and the facility was required to submit a plan of correction.

A compliance review report sent to Gabriel House Executive Director Dennis Etzkorn indicated the alleged violations were primarily related to missing documentation.

One part of the report noted that state representatives reviewed a 90-day correspondence log “required to communicate information necessary to maintain the continuity of care for all Residents.”

“The Residence did not consistently document for each 24-hour period in the Correspondence Log,” the document stated. “The Residence did not use the Correspondence Log to communicate all significant or pertinent information necessary to maintain the continuity of care for all Residents.”

Another part of the report said, “Documentation of the Residence monitoring the effectiveness of its Evidence Informed Falls Prevention Program was missing for all calendar years” and that the personnel records of three employees “were missing documentation of a pre-employment physical examination.”

Gabriel House’s plan of correction indicated that changes were made and it received a certificate in December 2023. The certificate allowed Gabriel House to operate until November of this year.

Minnesota shooting suspect started as a frustrated idealist, his writings show
A memorial is seen on the desk of DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman in the House chambers at the Minnesota State Capitol/Steven Garcia/Getty Images

(GREEN ISLE, Minn.) — Vance Boelter was preoccupied with societal problems and how he could fix them to serve the greater good, according to some of his previous writings and the man who worked with Boelter for more than a decade doing web design for a series of his projects.

Before allegedly carrying out a “political assassination” on Saturday, Boelter was “clearly very religious, very passionate,” and “devout, and sincere in his beliefs,” said Charlie Kalech, CEO of the web design firm J-Town, commissioned by Boelter. But at that time, Boelter appeared to show no signs of the violent extremism of which he’s now accused, Kalech said.

Boelter is charged with killing Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and wounding Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Allegedly posing as a police officer over Father’s Day weekend, authorities said Boelter “shot them in cold blood” in an alleged early-morning rampage that launched a two-day manhunt.

However, in the preceding years, Boelter seemed like a hard worker striving to make his ideas real, and sometimes, struggling to make ends meet. His fervent personality frothed with big, civic-minded ideas on how to “make the world a better place,” Kalech said. In the professional relationship they had, Boelter was clearly “idealistic.”

“I think he sincerely believed in the projects that we worked on, that he was acting for the greater good,” Kalech told ABC News. “I certainly never got the impression he saw himself as a savior. He just thought of himself as a smart guy who figured out the solution to problems, and it’s not so difficult – so let’s just do it. Like a call to action kind of person.”

Most of those grand-scale projects never came to fruition, and the last time Kalech said he had contact with Boelter was May 2022. But in planning documents and PowerPoint presentations shared with ABC News, which Kalech said Boelter wrote for the web design, Boelter detailed lengthy proposals that expressed frustration with what he saw as unjust suffering that needed to be stopped. Some of those projects were also sweeping, to the point of quixotic — even for the deepest-pocketed entrepreneur.

Boelter first reached out to Kalech’s firm for a book he had written, “Revoformation,” which Kalech took to be a mashup between “revolution” and “reformation.” It’s also the name of the ministry Boelter had once tried to get off the ground, according to the organization’s tax forms.

“It seemed to me like maybe he volunteered more than what was good for him. In other words, he gave too much away instead of worrying about earning money, because he didn’t always have money,” Kalech said. “It was never clear to me if the ministry really existed. Are there congregants? Is there a constituency? I don’t know. Or was it like something in his head that he was trying to make? That was never clear to me.”

Kalech recalled that Boelter chose his firm for the work because they are Jerusalem-based, and he wanted to support Israel.

Boelter’s interest in religion’s impact on society is reflected in a “Revoformation” PowerPoint that Kalech said Boelter gave him, dated September 2017.

“I am very concerned that the leadership in the U.S. is slowly turning against Israel because we are losing our Judaic / Christian foundations that was [sic] once very strong,” the presentation said. “I believe that if the Christians are united and the people who are leading this Revoformation are a blessing to Israel that it will be good for both Israel and the U.S.”

Over the years, Boelter would reach out with what appeared to be exponentially ambitious endeavors, Kalech said: “What he wanted to take on, I think, might have been bigger.”

Boelter wanted to end American hunger, according to another project’s PowerPoint. And while the idea would require massive changes to current laws and food regulation, it appeared Boelter dismissed that as surmountable if only elected officials could get on board.

“American Hunger isn’t a food availability problem,” the presentation said. “American Hunger is a tool that has been used to manipulate and control a vast number of American’s [sic], with the highest percentage being people of color. This tool can and should be broken now, and failure to do so will be seen as intentional criminal negligence by future generations.”

“We should be embarrassed as a nation that we let this happen and have not correctly [sic] this injustice 100 years ago,” one slide said.

One slide described how his own lived experience informed his idea, referring to him in the third person: “several times in his life Vance Boelter was the first person on the scene of very bad head on car accidents,” and that he was able to help “without fear of doing something wrong” because he was “protected” by Good Samaritan law – which could and should be applied to food waste, the slide said.

To keep an eye on which lawmakers supported the necessary legislation, “there needs to be a tracking mechanism,” the presentation said, where citizens could “see listed every singe [sic] elected official and where they stand on the Law (Food Providers Good Samaritan Law).”

“Those few that come out and try to convince people that it is better to destroy food than to give it away free to people, will be quickly seen for who they are. Food Slavers that have profited off the hunger of people for years,” the 18-slide, nearly 2,000-word presentation said.

“At least in his mind and on paper, he was solving problems,” Kalech told ABC News. “He would think about things and then have a euphoric moment and write out a manifesto of, How am I going to solve this? And then bring those thoughts to paper and bring that paper to an action plan and try to implement it.”

The last project Kalech said Boelter wanted to engage him for was a multifaceted collection of corporations to help start-up and expanding businesses in the Democratic Republic of Congo, all under the umbrella “Red Lion Group.”

The 14-page, over 6,000-word planning document for the project outlined ideas for what Red Lion Group would offer: ranging widely from “security services” to agricultural and weapons manufacturing sectors, medical supplies, investment services, martial arts, oil and gas and waste management. Red Lion would also serve in media spaces: with “CONGOWOOD” Film Productions “to be what Hollywood is to American movies and what Bollywood is to Indian movies.”

Boelter was to have a 49% minority ownership of the group, with a business partner owning 51%.

“The Africa thing, the Red Lion thing, we didn’t really get into it, because it became pretty apparent pretty soon that he just didn’t have the funds to go ahead,” Kalech said – at least, as far as his web design services were concerned.

“He was interested in doing good,” Kalech said. “But moderation in all things, and when good becomes extreme, it actually becomes bad,” adding that hurting anyone crosses a “red line.”

“The question one keeps coming back to is – what makes the seesaw tip? Like, he’s good, he’s good, he’s good, he’s acting for the greater good, he has all these good ideas, he’s trying to engage community, serving on a government committee, he’s engaging churches and places of worship, and then something happens, and he goes ballistic,” Kalech said.

“Who would do that? Someone who’s absolutely desperate, just seeing that there’s no other choice. That’s the only thing I can imagine. But look, obviously someone like this is not operating on the same frequency as we are,” Kalech said. “They’re blinded by their faith, or their beliefs. And, you know, especially something like murder, it’s so ironic, because that’s one of the big 10.”

