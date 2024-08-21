Manhunt for escaped murder suspect culminates in Chicago restaurant arrest

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — After nearly two and a half months of searching, law enforcement officials have arrested fugitive Joshua Zimmerman, who had been on the run since escaping from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building in Mississippi on June 14.

The United States Marshals Service said Zimmerman was detained on Wednesday morning after an overnight standoff at the eatery at 2325 West Madison Street.

Marshals located Zimmerman at the restaurant in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said, where he barricaded himself inside. The restaurant was then surrounded by the Chicago SWAT team.

The investigation into Zimmerman’s escape has been extensive, with contributions from federal, state and local agencies.

“We have been working diligently for 68 days, alongside various organizations, to bring this case to a close,” a DeSoto County spokesperson noted while the standoff was still ongoing. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we have intentionally kept details quiet to avoid spreading misinformation.”

Officials said they were focused on extradition plans and were hopeful for a resolution soon.

“We are eager to return Zimmerman to our detention facility so we can thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding his escape,” the spokesperson said.

The high-profile case has garnered significant media attention, with major networks and public figures such as Dog the Bounty Hunter following the developments closely. The spokesperson acknowledged the broad interest in the case, saying, “This is a significant event, and we are committed to bringing it to a successful conclusion.”

Zimmerman was charged with murdering a woman in Houston, Texas, in 2023. He was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023, by law enforcement in Mississippi on separate felony charges, as reported last year by ABC News’ Houston station KTRK-TV.

The additional charges included attempted murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and a charge in relation to the theft of a car.

Zimmerman escaped custody while being brought to the De Soto County courthouse for a hearing along with several other inmates.

De Soto County District Attorney Matthew Barton explained that Zimmerman was able to slip away from the group, change clothes and remove his shackles. Surveillance cameras recorded Zimmerman leaving the courthouse wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

One dead, two injured after man drives through strip club following argument
kali9/Getty Images

(TAMPA, Fla.) — One man was killed and two other men were injured when a man drove his semi-truck into a strip club after getting kicked out of the establishment following an argument with several patrons, officials said.

The incident occurred at 4:19 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had crashed through the entrance of Emperors Gentlemen’s Club at 5718 E. Adamo Drive in Tampa, Florida, according to a statement from the City of Tampa.

“Upon arrival, officers found the truck had crashed into the front area of the building that leads to the entrance,” city officials said in their statement. “Witnesses reported the driver had just been kicked out of the club and then returned to drive the truck into a group of people standing at the entrance.”

An adult male was killed in the crash and two other adult males were injured but are expected to survive their injuries, according to the City of Tampa.

The driver was taken into custody and is currently hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

“This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal.”

City officials say that charges are expected to be forthcoming, and that the investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former Uvalde school police chief charged with 10 counts of ‘abandoning and endangering’ Robb Elementary survivors
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas.) — Former Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo has been indicted in connection with the investigation into the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, court records show.

Arredondo was charged with 10 counts of abandoning and endangering a child in connection with 10 of the Robb Elementary survivors, according to the indictment.

Arredondo was booked into the Uvalde County jail Thursday night and released from custody after posting bail, according to Sheriff Ruben Nolasco. Arredondo’s last known attorney of record, George Hyde, had no comment when contacted by ABC News.

A second person has also been charged, according to ABC Austin affiliate KVUE. KVUE, the San Antonio Express-News and Uvalde Leader News reported that the second person indicted is former Uvalde School District police officer Adrian Gonzales.

Sheriff Nolasco confirmed to ABC News Friday afternoon that Gonzales is currently in custody at the Uvalde County jail.

The charges were first reported by the San Antonio Express News.

The indictment alleges that, after hearing shots fired, Arredondo failed to identify the shooting as an active shooter, failed to respond as trained, and instead, called SWAT, thereby delaying the response by law enforcement..

The indictment also alleges that he chose to negotiate with the gunman instead of engaging; failed to timely provide keys and breaching tools; failed to determine if the classroom door was locked; failed to follow the school district’s active shooter policy; and failed to develop an immediate action plan.

Arredondo, in a recorded interview with investigators the day after the shooting, said he did not view himself as the “incident commander,” contrary to the active shooter plan he devised. He was subsequently terminated for his actions during the shooting.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022.

Ana Rodriguez, the mother of 10-year-old victim Maite Rodriguez, told ABC News Thursday, “The fact that these two people are being held accountable doesn’t change anything for me, it doesn’t bring her back.”

Rodriguez said the indictments do not equate to “complete justice,” saying, “Not everyone who … needs to be held accountable is going to be held accountable.”

Javier Cazares, the father of 9-year-old victim Jackie Cazares, said of the charges, “It’s something.”

“They are going to finally bring someone to justice,” he said, adding, “We feel there should be more facing charges.”

The Justice Department released a scathing report earlier this year after it found “critical failures” before, during and after the shooting, and major departures from established active-shooter protocols.

Uvalde District Attorney Christina Mitchell began her criminal investigation into the law enforcement failures shortly after the shooting and convened a grand jury to review evidence against hundreds of officers in January.

Mitchell initially said in May 2023 that she had been “optimistic” that the investigation would be completed by the one-year mark, but added that it was “not surprising” that it was still ongoing “given the magnitude of this investigation.”

Anne Marie Espinoza, director of communications and marketing for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, released a statement Thursday, saying, “As we have done and continue to do, we extend our sincerest sympathies to all who lost loved ones.”

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this challenging situation,” Espinoza said.

ABC News’ Ismael Estrada, Jenny Wagnon Courts, Josh Margolin, Emily Shapiro and Mireya Villarreal contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

California rocked by 5.3-magnitude earthquake centered near Bakersfield
USGS

(NEW YORK) — Kern County was hit by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night, centered in Lamont, California, not far from Bakersfield, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 5.3 earthquake hit at 9:09 p.m. PT and was followed by several aftershocks.

The Earthquake was felt across Los Angeles and down into Orange County.

More than a dozen aftershocks took place following the main quake, including one measuring 4.5-magnitude, and another one at 4.1, both located in the same area as the main quake.

There continue to be tremors in the Grapevine area, which is between Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, and Kern County, the USGS reported.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office told KABC7 Los Angeles there were no reports of damage in LA County so far. The LA Fire Department, however, is in earthquake mode.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.