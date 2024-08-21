Manhunt for escaped murder suspect culminates in Chicago SWAT restaurant standoff

Manhunt for escaped murder suspect culminates in Chicago SWAT restaurant standoff
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — After nearly two and a half months of searching, law enforcement officials zeroed in on fugitive Joshua Zimmerman, who has been on the run since escaping from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building in Mississippi on June 14.

The United States Marshals Service located Zimmerman at a restaurant in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said, where he barricaded himself inside. The standoff was ongoing as of late Tuesday night, with the restaurant surrounded by the Chicago SWAT team.

The investigation into Zimmerman’s escape has been extensive, with contributions from federal, state and local agencies.

“We have been working diligently for 68 days, alongside various organizations, to bring this case to a close,” a DeSoto County spokesperson noted. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we have intentionally kept details quiet to avoid spreading misinformation.”

Officials said they remain focused on extradition plans and are hopeful for a resolution soon.

“We are eager to return Zimmerman to our detention facility so we can thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding his escape,” the spokesperson said.

The high-profile case has garnered significant media attention, with major networks and public figures such as Dog the Bounty Hunter following the developments closely. 

The spokesperson acknowledged the broad interest in the case, saying, “This is a significant event, and we are committed to bringing it to a successful conclusion.”

Zimmerman was charged with murdering a woman in Houston, Texas, in 2023. He was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023, by law enforcement in Mississippi on separate felony charges, as reported last year by ABC News’ Houston station KTRK-TV.

The additional charges included attempted murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and a charge in relation to the theft of a car.

Zimmerman escaped custody while being brought to the De Soto County courthouse for a hearing along with several other inmates.

De Soto County District Attorney Matthew Barton explained that Zimmerman was able to slip away from the group, change clothes and remove his shackles. Surveillance cameras recorded Zimmerman leaving the courthouse wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Man killed at Trump rally ‘died a hero,’ Pennsylvania governor says
Man killed at Trump rally ‘died a hero,’ Pennsylvania governor says
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(BUTLER, P.A.) — The man killed at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday has been identified.

Corey Comperatore was a firefighter and a father of two daughters, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

Comperatore “died a hero” when he “dove on his family” to protect them from the gunfire during the rally, his wife said, according to Shapiro.

“Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community,” Shapiro said.

Two other people were critically wounded in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump expressed condolences for the victims and their families.

“We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” he wrote Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 injured after gunmen open fire on building hosting funeral reception in Chicago suburbs: Officials
3 injured after gunmen open fire on building hosting funeral reception in Chicago suburbs: Officials
ABC

(BLUE ISLAND, Ill.) — Three people were injured after multiple gunmen in a vehicle opened fire on a community center that was hosting a funeral reception in the Chicago suburbs, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time Friday in the city of Blue Island, Illinois, located about 16 miles south of the Chicago Loop. The Salvation Army community center was being rented for a repast funeral service at the time, according to Blue Island City Administrator Tom Wogan.

“The vehicle containing multiple gunmen opened fire on the front of the building,” Wogan said during a press briefing Friday evening.

A person with a concealed carry permit who was attending the service came out of the building and returned fire, Wogan said, describing the scene as “very chaotic.”

The three victims were inside the building when the shooting began, according to Wogan. They were brought to local hospitals, one with potentially life-threatening injuries and two with minor injuries, he said.

One person has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting, the Blue Island Police Department said Friday night.

Police said they are working to identify the suspect vehicle and “remaining offenders.”

It is unclear if this was a “retaliatory incident,” Wogan said.

Several law enforcement agencies, including state police and the FBI, are assisting, the Blue Island Police Department said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

State of emergency issued in Florida, 90% chance of tropical depression developing: What to expect
State of emergency issued in Florida, 90% chance of tropical depression developing: What to expect
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A tropical disturbance near Cuba is taking aim at Florida and could strengthen into a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend.

It has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the weekend and a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next seven days. If this strengthens to a named storm, it would be called Debby.

Regardless of how strong the potential storm will be, it’s forecast to bring up to 6 to 8 inches of rain to parts of Florida’s west coast as well as the Georgia and South Carolina coast.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 54 counties.

A tropical storm warning is in effect in Florida from East Cape Sable to Boca Grande, including Naples.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for parts of the Florida Keys, the southern coast of the Florida peninsula and the west coast of the Florida peninsula, including Tampa.

A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of the west coast of the Florida peninsula.

The current forecast track calls for the system to become a tropical depression by Saturday morning as it moves across Cuba.

The outer bands will reach South Florida on Saturday morning and bring scattered thunderstorms, heavy downpours and gusty winds.

The storm will continue to strengthen as it closes in on the west coast of the Florida Peninsula and is forecast to come ashore Sunday or Sunday night. Flash flooding is a threat on Sunday.

By Monday morning, the storm will move into the Atlantic Ocean or near the Southeast coast, potentially bringing rain and wind to the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastline. But this forecast could change.

Heavy rain will likely impact coastal areas of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina through Wednesday.

Atlantic hurricane season ramps up throughout August and typically peaks in September.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an above-average hurricane season this year. NOAA scientists predict between 17 and 25 named storms, compared to an average of 14; between eight and 13 hurricanes, compared to an average of seven; and between four and seven major hurricanes, compared to an average of three.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.