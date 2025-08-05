Manhunt intensifies for Montana bar shooting suspect, 38 agencies part of the ‘unrelenting’ search

Anaconda – Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Center

(ANACONDA, Mont.) — A manhunt is intensifying for the former U.S. Army soldier who’s been at large for days after allegedly gunning down four people at a Montana bar.

Michael Paul Brown, 45, is suspected of opening fire on Friday morning at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, a city of about 9,000 people in southwestern Montana, authorities said.

There has not been a confirmed sighting of Brown since Friday, authorities said.

Thirty-eight local, state and federal agencies are involved in the search, Anaconda Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith said.

Officers are “unrelenting in their pursuit, working around the clock” to find him, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte stressed at a news conference on Tuesday. “Rest assured, our brave men and women of law enforcement aren’t giving up.”

The governor said he signed an executive order to use financial resources from the state emergency respond fund to help support law enforcement, including overtime.

“This action today will ensure additional financial resources are available as we continue to track down this criminal,” Gianforte said.

The governor opened Tuesday’s news conference with a moment of silence for the four victims, identified as bartender Nancy Loretta Kelly, 64, and patrons Daniel Edwin Bailey, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

Brown lived next door to the bar and investigators believe he was familiar with most of the victims, authorities said.

To the families, Smith said at the news conference, “Our thoughts and prayers remain with you.”

Brown is an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War and the Montana National Guard, according to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Brown is known to law enforcement, Knudsen said, and is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

A $10,000 reward has been offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for any information leading to Brown’s capture, Knudsen said. He asked anyone with information to call 1-877-WANTED2.

Minnesota state Sen. Hoffman credits daughter for ‘saving countless other lives’
Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife are crediting their daughter Hope for “saving countless other lives” on the night the couple was shot and wounded at their home in what prosecutors called an assassination attempt.

“Without Hope, we wouldn’t be here right now,” the Democratic state senator and his wife said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP. “Our daughter’s quick instincts and wherewithal to state that her dad is Senator John Hoffman when she called 911 led the police getting to the Hortman’s so quickly and saving countless other lives.”

Vance Boelter is accused of shooting and wounding John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, at their house in Champlin, Minnesota, as well as shooting and killing state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home in nearby Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning, authorities said. Boelter allegedly showed up to their doors impersonating a police officer, officials said.

But two other lawmakers were spared the night of the shootings, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Joseph Thompson.

After Boelter allegedly shot the Hoffmans, prosecutors said he drove to a state representative’s house in Maple Grove. That lawmaker was not home as she and her family were on vacation, Thompson said, and Boelter left the scene.

Boelter then allegedly drove to a state senator’s home in New Hope and parked on the street, Thompson said.

After learning of the shooting at Hoffman’s home, New Hope police dispatched an officer to the New Hope lawmaker’s house, Thompson said. When the officer arrived, she saw Boelter’s car parked down the block and she believed Boelter was an officer dispatched to the scene, Thompson said.

The officer pulled up next to Boelter, rolled down her window and tried to speak with him, but he did not respond and stared straight ahead, Thompson said. So the New Hope officer drove to the state senator’s home and waited for other law enforcement, and by that time, Boelter had left the scene, Thompson said.

After learning of the shooting at the Hoffmans’, officers were proactively dispatched the Brooklyn Park home of his fellow lawmaker, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman.

When two Brooklyn Park officers arrived at the Hortmans’, they saw Boelter’s SUV in the driveway with emergency lights flashing and Boelter standing in front of the house, Thompson said.

Boelter saw the officers and allegedly started shooting and running into the house, killing Melissa Hortman and her husband, Thompson said.

The officers fired at Boelter as he allegedly rushed into the home, Thompson said, but the suspect escaped into the house and out the back.

Boelter, who was arrested Sunday night, allegedly had a list of 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, Thompson said.

He faces federal charges including stalking and firearms charges and state charges including first-degree murder, officials said.

The Hoffmans are recovering from their injuries. John Hoffman was shot nine times and Yvette was shot eight times, Yvette said, according to a message released by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Columbia student arrested during citizenship interview can remain free, court says
Photo by Mukta Joshi/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia University student who was arrested last month during his citizenship interview, can remain free from custody while his case proceeds, a federal appeals court said on Friday.

The three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit denied an effort by the Trump administration to stay a federal judge’s ruling ordering Mahdawi’s release.

Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called the Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, was born in a refugee camp in the West Bank before moving in 2014 to the U.S. where he has been a legal resident for 10 years.

His lawyers believe that, like Khalil, he is being targeted by the Trump administration under Immigration and Nationality Act section 237(a)(4)(C)(i), which asserts that the secretary of state can deem a person deportable if they have reasonable ground to believe that the person’s presence or activities in the U.S. could have adverse foreign policy consequences.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford last week ordered Mahdawi released from detention while his case proceeds, finding that Mahdawi presents no flight risk and saying that the Columbia University student should remain in Vermont, where he has a home, and attend school remotely.

On Friday, the appeals court agreed with Judge Crawford’s order and concluded that the government has not shown any “irreparably injury from either his release on bail or continued presence in the District of Vermont pending his removal proceedings.”

The three-judge panel also said the government is “unlikely to succeed” on its arguments that Judge Crawford did not have jurisdiction over Mahdawi’s habeas petition and said the Justice Department was also “unlikely to succeed” on its claims that the district court lacked the authority to order Mahdawi’s release.

“The practical effect of the relief the government seeks would be Mahdawi’s re-detention,” the judges said. “Individual liberty substantially outweighs the government’s weak assertions of administrative and logistical costs.”

Mahdawi, who is expected to graduate from Columbia next month, was arrested at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Vermont, where he was taking his last step in the process to become a U.S. citizen.

In an interview with ABC News after his release, Mahdawi recounted his arrest and detainment, saying that he feared his citizenship interview was a “trap.”

“It was a moment of like, should I be happy or should I be cautious when I received the notice?” Mahdawi told ABC News about receiving the notice for his citizenship interview. “And I sense that this might be a trap. And for sure, indeed, it was an alarm bell where I directly reached out to my legal team in order to navigate, you know, the pros and cons and this risk that I think that I may lose my freedom.”

In response to the government’s allegations against him, Mahdawi and his lawyers have disputed accusations that he ever threatened Israelis or those of the Jewish faith.

“So for them to accuse me of this is not going to work, because I am a person who actually has condemned antisemitism,” Mahdawi told ABC News. “And I believe that the fight against antisemitism and the fight to free Palestine go hand in hand, because, as Martin Luther King said, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Tennessee man arrested after officers find 14 IEDs inside home: Sheriff
Courtesy Polk County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) —  Tennessee man was taken into custody Friday after authorities allege he threatened to kill public officials and law enforcement and was then discovered with 14 improvised explosive devices in his home when investigators arrived to arrest him.

Kevin Wade O’Neal, 54, was arrested at a residence in Old Fort, about 40 miles east of Chattanooga, near the Georgia border, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It was there that authorities allege they found the IEDs, including one that was “smoldering” in the bedroom, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said investigators believe O’Neal attempted to detonate the devices when officers arrived at the home.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, members of the Chattanooga Police Department bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

O’Neal has been charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as charges related to prohibited weapons and explosives.

Details of the targets of the alleged threats and an alleged motive were not immediately revealed by the police.

O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail and his bond has not yet been determined.

Attorney information for O’Neal wasn’t immediately available.

